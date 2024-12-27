Outcry After Biden Admin Pushed for Retraction of Northern Gaza Famine Report

Veteran human rights expert Kenneth Roth said Thursday that the withdrawal of a report on imminent famine in northern Gaza negates "the whole point" of the office that produced the analysis: "to have a group of experts make assessments about imminent famine that are untainted by political considerations."

The decision by the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) to retract its December 23 alert on the rapidly spiraling starvation crisis in the northern part of the besieged enclave came after the U.S. ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, publicly criticized the report.

FEWS NET, which is funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), said in its report that Israel's "near-total blockade of humanitarian and commercial food supplies" for nearly 80 days has made it "highly likely that the food consumption and acute malnutrition thresholds for famine... have now been surpassed in North Gaza Governorate."

The report referenced the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, the United Nations-backed assessment that classifies famine as "phase 5" and declares famine in a region once more than 30% of children under age five are acutely malnourished, more than two people per 10,000 die each day from starvation, or once 20% of households face an extreme lack of food.

On Thursday, a note on the group's website said the "December 23 Alert is under further review and is expected to be re-released with updated data and analysis in January."

FEWS NET is hardly the first group to warn of impending famine in northern Gaza, where Israeli troops have been carrying out a ground offensive since early October and where nearly all humanitarian aid has been cut off for thousands of Palestinians who are trapped in the region.

Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program, said the area was facing a "full-blown famine" in May, and independent United Nations experts made a similar assessment in July.

But the FEWS NET report drew criticism from Lew, who said the analysis relied on "outdated and inaccurate" data pertaining to how many people are currently in northern Gaza.

The report was based on a population of 65,000-75,000 people in northern Gaza, said Lew, but Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) "estimates the population in this area is between 5,000 and 9,000," said Lew, while the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) "estimates the population is between 10,000 and 15,000."

"At a time when inaccurate information is causing confusion and accusations, it is irresponsible to issue a report like this," said Lew.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations was among those who said Lew appeared to reject the report by boasting "about the fact that [northern Gaza] has been successfully ethnically cleansed of its native population."

Roth, the former executive director of Human Rights Watch, said Lew's "quibbling over the number of people desperate for food seems a politicized diversion from the fact that the Israeli government is blocking virtually all food from getting in."



"The Biden administration seems to be closing its eyes to that reality, but putting its head in the sand won't feed anyone," he told the Associated Press.

The Biden White House has been a vehement supporter of Israel's bombardment of Gaza since October 2023, insisting that the country is only defending itself following a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel—even as the death toll has passed 45,000 and as numerous reports have shown that Israel is waging attacks that officials know will kill hundreds of civilians.

In October the administration said it was giving Israel a month to ensure sufficient humanitarian aid was getting to Palestinians and threatened to cut off military aid, but when the deadline passed, no changes to U.S. political and military support were made.

The U.S. is prohibited from supplying weapons to countries that are blocking U.S. humanitarian aid under its own laws, including Section 620I of the Foreign Assistance Act."

Roth suggested that by pushing for the retraction of the FEWS NET report, USAID was acting on its vested interest in denying that Israel is starving Palestinians.



"It sure looks like USAID is allowing political considerations—the Biden administration's worry about funding Israel's starvation strategy—to interfere" with the report, Roth told the AP.

Scott Paul, a senior manager at Oxfam America, told the outlet that Lew "leveraged his political power to undermine the work of this expert agency."