Hundreds Reportedly Killed as 'Open War' Breaks Out Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

This is a developing story... Please check back for updates...

Pakistan's defense minister said Friday that his country and Afghanistan are in an "open war" after Afghan forces attacked Pakistani border troops in what Kabul characterized as retaliation for recent airstrikes.

Pakistan, which has nuclear weapons, responded to the attack on its border troops with airstrikes on at least three Afghan provinces early Friday, reportedly killing more than 220 people. A spokesperson for Afghanistan's Taliban government said its forces killed dozens of Pakistanis in Thursday's onslaught.

Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder, reporting from Pakistan on Friday, said that "we were able to see and hear outgoing fire from the Pakistani side that appears to be heavy artillery, which means that the clashes are still continuing."

Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, said the UN chief is alarmed by the escalating hostilities and urged the "parties to continue to seek to resolve any differences through diplomacy."