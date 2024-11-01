Humanitarian Group Leaders Say Israel Causing 'Apocalyptic' Situation in Northern Gaza

The heads of 15 humanitarian organizations operating under the United Nations umbrella on Friday accused Israel of creating "apocalyptic" conditions in northern Gaza and called on Israeli forces to stop attacking the Palestinian enclave and the aid workers trying to help its people.

"The situation unfolding in North Gaza is apocalyptic. The area has been under siege for almost a month, denied basic aid and lifesaving supplies while bombardment and other attacks continue," the 15 group heads wrote in an open letter. "Just in the past few days, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and thousands have once again been forcibly displaced."

The letter's 15 signers include directors of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee, a forum of United Nations and non-U.N. humanitarian partners, including the International Council of Volunteer Agencies.

"Hospitals have been almost entirely cut off from supplies and have come under attack, killing patients, destroying vital equipment, and disrupting lifesaving services," the group leaders wrote. "Health workers and patients have been taken into custody. Fighting has also reportedly taken place inside hospitals."

"Dozens of schools serving as shelters have been bombed or forcibly evacuated. Tents sheltering displaced families have been shelled, and people have been burned alive," the letter continues. "Rescue teams have been deliberately attacked and thwarted in their attempts to pull people buried under the rubble of their homes."

The signers wrote that "we have received reports of civilians being targeted while trying to seek safety," and that "the entire Palestinian population in north Gaza is at imminent risk of dying from disease, famine, and violence."

The letter warns: "Humanitarian aid cannot keep up with the scale of the needs due to the access constraints. Basic lifesaving goods are not available. Humanitarians are not safe to do their work and are blocked by Israeli forces and by insecurity from reaching people in need."

"In a further blow to the humanitarian response, the polio vaccination campaign has been delayed due to the fighting, putting the lives of children in the region at risk," the signers added.

The humanitarian leaders lamented this week's approval by Israeli lawmakers of a pair of bills targeting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

"If implemented, such measures would be a catastrophe for the humanitarian response in Gaza, diametrically opposed to the United Nations Charter, with potential dire impacts on the human rights of the millions of Palestinians depending on UNRWA's assistance, and in violation of Israel's obligations under international law," the letter states. "Let us be very clear: There is no alternative to UNRWA."

The humanitarian leaders then turned their attention to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) genocide case against Israel led by South Africa and backed by around 30 nations and regional blocs. Israeli forces have been accused of flouting ICJ orders that the country prevent genocidal acts in Gaza, allow humanitarian aid into the strip, and stop the assault on Rafah.

"Israel must comply with the provisional orders and determinations of the International Court of Justice," they asserted.

Since October 2023, Israel's assault on Gaza has left more than 155,000 Palestinians dead, wounded, or missing, and millions more displaced, starving, or sick. The Israel Defense Forces' renewed offensive in northern Gaza has killed or injured thousands of Palestinians since last month amid fears Israel is implementing the so-called "General's Plan" to starve and then ethnically cleanse northern Gaza to make way for Israeli recolonization, a policy promoted by senior members of Israel's far-right government.



The humanitarian leaders' letter also states that "Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups must release the hostages immediately and unconditionally and must abide by international humanitarian law."

"The entire region is on the edge of a precipice," the signers concluded. "An immediate cessation of hostilities and a sustained, unconditional cease-fire are long overdue."

