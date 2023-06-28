FERC OKs Completion of 'Reckless' Mountain Valley Pipeline

This is a developing story… Please check back for possible updates...

Despite opposition from climate and Indigenous groups, U.S. regulators on Wednesday gave the Mountain Valley Pipeline developer a green light to move forward with construction of the partially completed fracked gas project spanning over 300 miles across Virginia and West Virginia.

The developer "has all necessary authorizations" for the project and "is therefore authorized to proceed with all remaining construction," says the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) order. "Specifically, Mountain Valley is authorized to proceed with construction in the Jefferson National Forest, and with all remaining waterbody crossings, including waterbody crossings previously approved through the commission staff variance process."

While U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)—a longtime proponent of the pipeline and major recipient of fossil fuel campaign cash—celebrated FERC's move, it outraged local campaigners who have spent years fighting against the project.

Russell Chisholm, an impacted community member and managing director of the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights (POWHR) Coalition, called out President Joe Biden, who campaigned on bold climate pledges and is seeking reelection.

"The Biden administration just greenlit a reckless, unnecessary fossil fuel project during a deadly heatwave caused by climate change," said Chisholm. "The destruction wrought by this pipeline on our planet and communities is President Biden's climate legacy."

"The gas from the pipeline is unnecessary, the permanent local jobs provided are minimal, the endangerment to precious species is irreversible, water sources will be polluted, and earthquake- and landslide-prone areas stand in its wake," he added. "We are devastated but we will never give up on protecting our home."

Basav Sen, the climate justice policy director at the Institute for Policy Studies, tweeted that "the U.S. government is truly out of touch with reality. As Texas and Mexico reel from a heatwave and wildfire smoke descends on parts of the U.S. again, a federal agency approves construction of an unnecessary, dangerous gas pipeline."

FERC's move came after the president earlier this month signed debt ceiling legislation he negotiated with congressional Republicans, which included language to fast-track completion of the pipeline.

Opponents of the pipeline argue that provision of the debt limit deal is unconstitutional. The Southern Environmental Law Center on Monday filed a brief on behalf of the Wilderness Society declaring that "Congress cannot pick winners and losers in pending litigation by compelling findings or results without supplying new substantive law for the courts to apply."

Climate campaigners, experts, manufacturers, and safety advocates have also recently raised concerns about the products that the developer plans to use to finish the project, given that segments of pipe have been sitting out in the sun and rain for years.

While a developer spokesperson toldE&E News on Monday that "the pipes will continue to be checked to identify any issues," Roberta Bondurant of Bent Mountain, Virginia—a vocal opponent of the project—called the current situation "a promise of random explosion... somewhere along the 300 miles of this ticking pipe bomb."

