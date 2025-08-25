FEMA Employees Warn Trump Cuts Amount to 'Abandonment of the American People'

More than 180 federal emergency relief workers have signed a letter warning that US President Donald Trump's administration is severely harming their ability to respond to future disasters.

The letter, which was sent to members of Congress on Monday, painted a dire picture of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under Trump's watch.

"Since January 2025, FEMA has been under the leadership of individuals lacking legal qualifications, Senate approval, and the demonstrated background required of a FEMA administrator," the employees stated. "Decisions made by FEMA's Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator (SOPDA) David Richardson, former SOPDA Cameron Hamilton, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem erode the capacity of FEMA... hinder the swift execution of our mission, and dismiss experienced staff whose institutional knowledge and relationships are vital to ensure effective emergency management."

The employees then detailed several specific ways that the Trump administration has hamstrung the agency, which they said would be tantamount to "the effective dissolution of FEMA itself and the abandonment of the American people" if not corrected.

First, they faulted Noem for requiring personal review for all contracts, grants, and mission assignments costing more than $100,000, which they described as an improper impoundment of agency funds that "reduces FEMA's authorities and capabilities to swiftly deliver our mission."

They then took aim at Richardson, whom they lambasted as wholly unqualified for his position.

"Hurricane season has begun, yet FEMA continues to lack an appointed administrator with the mandated qualifications to fulfill this role," they warned. "The dangers of unqualified leadership were a significant lesson learned from Hurricane Katrina."

The FEMA workers noted that the Trump administration has flouted federal requirements demanding that FEMA administrators demonstrate "ability in and knowledge of emergency management." According to The New York Times, Richardson told employees in June that he hadn't been aware the US had a hurricane season.

"They're breaking the law so they can hire mediocre people," said US Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.). "And Americans will die as a result."

The employees also slammed the administration for its "censorship of climate science, environmental protection, and efforts to ensure all communities have access to information, resources, and support."

They also noted that the administration removed the Future Risk Index from FEMA's website this past February, which they said would harm "the nation's ability to properly prepare for and mitigate against the risks of tomorrow."

Finally, the employees called attention to the massive workforce drain FEMA has experienced under Trump's administration.

"FEMA's current capacities have been significantly limited due to a loss of personnel through programs designed to incentivize our workforce to leave federal service, ongoing hiring freezes, and the cancellation of critical support contracts," they wrote. "One-third of FEMA's full-time staff have departed the agency this year, leading to the loss of irreplaceable institutional knowledge and long-built relationships."

The employees also said that the damage done to FEMA was already visible this past summer during the agency's response to deadly floods in central Texas that claimed the lives of more than 130 people.

"As that disaster unfolded, FEMA's mission to provide critical support was obstructed by leadership who not only question the agency's existence but place uninformed cost-cutting above serving the American people and the communities our oath compels us to serve," they said.

A total of 181 FEMA employees signed the letter, although only 35 of them made their signatures a matter of public record.

Trump earlier this year said he'd like to see FEMA dismantled so that more responsibility for handling the aftermath of natural disasters would be pushed off to individual states. Meanwhile, the president has denied some states' requests for disaster declarations, including Kentucky, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.