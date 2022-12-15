THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Patriot missile

A combat-ready Patriot missile system sits on the tarmac at Schwesing Military Airport in Germany on March 17, 2022. (Photo: Axel Heimken/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

Russia Warns of 'Unpredictable Consequences' If US Sends Patriot Missiles to Ukraine

Ukraine wants the air defense systems to help shield against Russia's devastating missile onslaught, while opponents fear Moscow could view such a transfer as an intolerable provocation.

Brett Wilkins

Responding to reports that the Biden administration is finalizing plans to send Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine as the country endures waves of deadly Russian missile strikes, a top Kremlin official said Thursday that such a move would be viewed as an escalation in hostilities.

Citing anonymous sources, CNN reported Tuesday that a Pentagon plan to send an unknown quantity of Raytheon MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile systems is awaiting approval by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before being sent to President Joe Biden's desk. 

"We strongly advise those who make decisions in Washington to listen at last, if not to us, then at least to themselves, to draw the right conclusions from our repeated warnings that any weapons systems supplied to Ukraine, including Patriot systems, respectively, with the operating personnel, have been and remain legitimate priority targets for the Russian Armed Forces," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters Thursday during her weekly press conference in Moscow.

"Given the growing amounts of direct U.S. military aid, including the presence of U.S. servicemen on the ground, the transfer of such sophisticated weaponry, the handling of which requires months of training, would mean an expansion of the involvement of regular U.S. military personnel in combat operations with all the ensuing consequences," she added.

On Wednesday, the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. said that "an information campaign has been launched in the U.S. about alleged preparations for sending cutting-edge air defense systems to Kyiv."

"If this is confirmed, we will witness yet another provocative step by the [Biden] administration that may lead to unpredictable consequences," the embassy continued. "Even without delivery of the Patriot systems, the United States is increasingly drawn into the conflict in the post-Soviet republic. The weapons flow is growing, the training of servicemen is expanding. The Ukrainian army is being supplied with intelligence data. Sending American military specialists to the combat zone is discussed more and more often. In addition, U.S. citizens participate in the confrontation as mercenaries."

If approved, the Patriot systems would be shipped to a U.S. Army base in Grafenwöehr, Germany, where Ukrainian troops would be trained in their operation. Patriot missiles—which have a range of up to 100 miles—are deployed to intercept other missiles and can also shoot down crewed aircraft.

Ukraine—which is suffering a devastating onslaught of Russian missiles as President Vladimir Putin's faltering invasion nears its 10th month—has long sought the battle-proven Patriot to counter one of Russia's most destructive tactics.

However, anti-war activists fear Moscow could come to view the deluge of state-of-the-art Western weaponry as an intolerable provocation warranting a military response.

According to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), more than 6,700 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and over 10,600 others have been wounded by Russian forces, although OHCHR "believes that the actual figures are considerably higher."

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects," OHCHR added, "including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles, and airstrikes."

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra (L) and Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan (R) listen as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in Washington, D.C. on October 26, 2022.

Coalition Urges FTC to Ban Employer Non-Compete Clauses, Which 'Keep Workers Stuck'

"Instead of retaining workers through coercive non-compete clauses, employers should maintain a loyal workforce by offering good wages, regular raises and promotions, and fair treatment."

Kenny Stancil ·

Texas power lines

Amid Fight Over Manchin Deal, Climate Justice Groups Offer Roadmap for Green Infrastructure

"We must reject the false choice between accelerating clean energy transmission and ensuring communities are included in the process," said Abigail Dillen, president of Earthjustice.

Jessica Corbett ·

President Joe Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin speak at a White House event

Biden's Latest Push for Manchin Dirty Deal Condemned as 'Disgraceful Betrayal'

"Manchin's provisions will expand fossil fuel infrastructure at a time when you should be stopping extraction," said one climate campaigner.

Jake Johnson ·

COP15 participants speak with photo of whale in background

Outlook 'Grim' Halfway Through Global Biodiversity Summit, Climate Groups Warn

"If Global North countries don't compromise, the consequences will be dire," said Greenpeace. "One million species are at risk of extinction, threatening the web of life that holds our planet together."

Julia Conley ·

