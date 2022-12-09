COP15 Biodiversity Summit Highlights 'Deadly' US Attitude Toward the World

With a global biodiversity summit underway in Montreal, Guardian columnist George Monbiot on Friday took aim at the United States for its \u0022active, and deadly, cavalier attitude\u0022 toward the rest of the world, \u0022an example other nations follow.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Its refusal to ratify treaties such as the Convention on Biological Diversity provides other nations with a permanent excuse to participate in name only.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlthough U.S. President Joe Biden recently appointed Monica Medina as the first special envoy for biodiversity and water resources, and his administration is participating in the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), the United States is notably not a party to the treaty, which was drafted in 1992.\r\n\r\nIn fact, the United States is the only United Nations member state not to ratify the treaty. The other 192 U.N. countries, the European Union, Cook Islands, Niue, and Palestine are all parties to the CBD—leaving the U.S. in the company of just the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church.\r\n\r\nFormer President Bill Clinton signed the treaty in 1993, but U.S. ratification requires 67 votes in the Senate—in which Democrats secured a 51-seat majority with Sen. Raphael Warnock\u0026#039;s runoff victory on Tuesday, only to have Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leave the party and declare herself an Independent on Friday.\r\n\r\nAs Monbiot highlighted:\r\n\r\n\r\nThis is one of several major international treaties the U.S. has refused to ratify. Among the others are crucial instruments such as the Rome Statute on international crimes, the treaties banning cluster bombs and landmines, the convention on discrimination against women, the Basel Convention on hazardous waste, the Convention on the Law of the Sea, the nuclear test ban treaty, the Employment Policy Convention, and the Convention on the Rights of Persons With Disabilities.\r\n\r\nIn some cases, it is one of only a small number to refuse: The others are generally either impoverished states with little administrative capacity or vicious dictatorships. It is the only independent nation on Earth not to ratify the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Perhaps this is because it is the only nation to sentence children to life imprisonment without parole, among many other brutal policies. While others play by the rules, the most powerful nation refuses. If this country were a person, we\u0026#039;d call it a psychopath. As it is not a person, we should call it what it is: a rogue state.\r\n\r\n\r\nMonbiot argued that \u0022through its undemocratic dominance of global governance, the U.S. makes the rules, to a greater extent than any other state. It also does more than any other to prevent both their implementation and their enforcement. Its refusal to ratify treaties such as the Convention on Biological Diversity provides other nations with a permanent excuse to participate in name only. Like all imperial powers, its hegemony is expressed in the assertion of its right not to care.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The question that assails those who strive for a kinder world is always the same but endlessly surprising: How do we persuade others to care?\u0022 he continued. \u0022The lack of interest in resolving our existential crises, expressed by the U.S. Senate in particular, is not a passive exceptionalism. It is an active, proud, and furious refusal to care about the lives of others. This refusal has become the motive force of the old-new politics now sweeping the world. It appears to be driving a deadly, self-reinforcing political cycle.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter outlining an example of destructive farming practices in the Netherlands, Monbiot stressed the urgency of the current moment, writing that due to years of failures, \u0022we now approach multiple drastic decision points, at which governments must either implement changes in months that should have happened over decades, or watch crucial components of civic life collapse, including the most important component of all: a habitable planet.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nScientists continue to raise alarm about the intertwined climate and biodiversity crises, warning that immediate, ambitious action must be taken on the global scale—including transforming agricultural and energy systems—to limit dangerous temperature increases and species loss.\r\n\r\n\u0022As we rush towards these precipices, we are likely to see an ever more violent refusal to care,\u0022 Monbiot wrote. For example, rich nations have the \u0022twin duties of care and responsibility\u0022 to accept refugees fleeing climate and ecological breakdown, but doing so \u0022could trigger a new wave of reactive, far-right politics\u0022 that \u0022would cut off meaningful environmental action.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In other words, we face the threat of a self-perpetuating escalation of collapse,\u0022 he concluded. \u0022This is the spiral we must seek to break. With every missed opportunity—and the signs suggest that the Montreal summit might be another grave disappointment—the scope for gentle action diminishes and the rush towards drastic decisions accelerates. Some of us have campaigned for years for soft landings. But that time has now passed. We are in the era of hard landings. We must counter the rise of indifference with an overt and conspicuous politics of care.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe column comes as attendees and experts warn COP15 represents \u0022the make-or-break moment\u0022 for the variety of life on Earth, given the rate at which species are disappearing—largely driven by \u0022deforestation, overfishing, corporate agribusiness megafarming, and extraction of natural resources\u0022—with major implications for humanity.\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported earlier this week, advocates are pushing for a post-2020 global biodiversity framework (GBF) that includes:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tProtections for at least 30% of lands and waters by 2030;\r\n\tPolicies to prevent or reduce invasive species by 50%;\r\n\tThe elimination of plastic waste;\r\n\tThe reduction of pesticides in the environment by at least two-thirds;\r\n\tThe recognition of Indigenous peoples\u0026#039; rights and central role in protecting biodiversity; and\r\n\tAt least $100 billion in annual funding for developing countries to protect wildlife, provided by wealthy governments.\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile some are preparing for the Chinese-hosted conference in Canada to be another disappointment—one advocacy group on Monday published a report exposing corporate capture of not only the developing framework but all work related to the treaty over the past three decades—rich nations, including and especially the United States, are still facing pressure to step up.\r\n\r\nWill Gartshore, World Wildlife Fund\u0026#039;s senior director for government affairs and advocacy, said Monday that \u0022WWF will continue advocating for the virtues of the U.S. joining the convention. But in the meantime, there is much that the U.S. can do to align itself with the goals of the agreement and ensure the success of the COP15 negotiations\u0022 and resulting framework.\r\n\r\nPointing to the \u0022America the Beautiful\u0022 plan unveiled last year, Gartshore said that \u0022the Biden administration has sent important signals about its commitment to halting and reversing nature loss by proposing to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030 and by launching new initiatives to protect global forests, account for nature\u0026#039;s economic value, and mobilize nature-based solutions to climate change.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022And by appointing the first-ever U.S. special envoy for biodiversity and water resources, the president has elevated the issue and put nature firmly on America\u0026#039;s diplomatic agenda, alongside climate change,\u0022 he continued. \u0022All of these moves signal to other countries that the U.S. is in the game even if it is not directly at the negotiating table, and that they should strive for ambitious outcomes knowing the U.S. is taking commensurate actions of its own.\u0022\r\n\r\nGartshore added that \u0022the other critical role the U.S. can play to further positive outcomes at COP15 and beyond is by mobilizing increased resources for the implementation of a global biodiversity framework and influencing other countries to do the same. As Congress works to finalize a U.S. government funding bill by the end of the year, WWF is making the case that it should include significant new resources to support the conservation of nature, particularly in developing countries that house much of our planet\u0026#039;s remaining biodiversity.\u0022\r\n\r\nWriting Thursday for Project Syndicate, former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold (D-Wis.) also noted the Biden administration\u0026#039;s recent envoy appointment and embrace of the 30x30 goal, and called for the U.S. to positively contribute to what \u0022may be the world\u0026#039;s last best chance to reverse biodiversity loss.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Feingold:\r\n\r\n\r\nAlthough the U.S. itself is not a party to the CBD—owing to bipartisan divisions and opposition from various interest groups—its heavyweight status affords it ample opportunities to contribute, including by influencing the debate over the final language of the framework.\r\n\r\nMoreover, the U.S. can help build partnerships, influence key decision-makers, and create new incentives for conservation efforts around the world. It can advocate stronger incentives for country-specific commitments to achieve the most urgent conservation goals. It can help to secure the financing and funding pledges needed to support low- and middle-income countries\u0026#039; efforts to achieve global conservation goals and protect their local ecosystems. And it can integrate conservation into its international development policies, thus helping to offset the cost of biodiversity conservation in these countries.\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile Monbiot declared in a tweet about his column that \u0022the U.S. is leading by example—the worst possible example in an ecological emergency,\u0022 Feingold suggested that \u0022the Biden administration\u0026#039;s recent initiatives could redefine America\u0026#039;s conservation movement, enabling the U.S. to lead by example and set the standard for conservation on the continent.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is a country that can use its enormous power and global influence—be it economic, cultural, or political—to help the world shape a new and desperately needed global biodiversity framework,\u0022 he added. \u0022Despite divisions over other issues, the U.S. can achieve an internal consensus on the need to protect its great natural heritage, and to support the global conservation agenda through funding commitments and capacity-building initiatives. That consensus cannot come soon enough. With the clock ticking down, COP15 must be seen as an urgent wake-up call.\u0022