Advocates Applaud as FTC Sues to Stop Microsoft-Activision Mega-Merger

Consumer advocates cheered a lawsuit filed Thursday by the Biden administration in a bid to block the proposed merger of two of the world\u0026#039;s leading video game companies, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard—a $69 billion deal the Federal Trade Commission argued would \u0022harm competition\u0022 in the nearly $200 billion gaming industry.\r\n\r\n\u0022Today\u0026#039;s action is of incredible importance in ensuring fair and open competition in gaming and across the larger digital economy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Federal Trade Commission is seeking to block technology giant Microsoft Corp. from acquiring leading video game developer Activision Blizzard, Inc. and its blockbuster gaming franchises such as Call of Duty, alleging that the $69 billion deal, Microsoft\u0026#039;s largest ever and the largest-ever in the video gaming industry, would enable Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its rapidly growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business,\u0022 the FTC said in a statement.\r\n\r\nReacting to the lawsuit, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) tweeted, \u0022Corporate monopolies have had free rein to hike prices and harm workers, but now the Biden administration is committed to promoting competition.\u0022\r\n\r\nMicrosoft announced in January that it would acquire Activision Blizzard—whose other popular titles include the World of Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch franchises—for $68.7 billion. Activision Blizzard has been plagued by multiple allegations of sexual harassment, gender discrimination, sexual battery, and labor violations.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPolitico reports:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe FTC voted, 3-1 to issue the complaint, with all three Democrats—Lina Khan, Alvaro Bedoya, and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter—supporting the move, and Republican Christine S. Wilson voting no...\r\n\r\nThe lawsuit is the FTC\u0026#039;s biggest move yet under Chair Lina Khan to rein in the power of the world\u0026#039;s largest technology companies. It is also a major black mark for Microsoft, which has positioned itself as a white knight of sorts on antitrust issues in the tech sector after going through its own grueling regulatory antitrust battles around the world more than two decades ago.\r\n\r\n\r\nMicrosoft president Brad Smith responded to the suit by insisting that \u0022we continue to believe that our deal to acquire Activision Blizzard will expand competition and create more opportunities for gamers and game developers.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, Sarah Miller, executive director of the American Economic Liberties Project, called the proposed merger \u0022unlawful\u0022 and said it \u0022will undermine the vitality of an important sector of the American economy and consolidate the video game industry into a small group of firms who control walled gardens of content, data, and advertising.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSandeep Vaheesan, legal director at the Open Markets Institute, an anti-monopoly group, warned that \u0022if Microsoft acquired Activision, it could use Activision\u0026#039;s valuable portfolio of games as a competitive weapon, withholding titles from rival consoles or offering lower quality versions of them, to give its own Xbox and cloud-gaming service a leg-up.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The FTC recognized this threat of unfair competition and made the right choice, once again showing it takes vertical mergers seriously,\u0022 Vaheesan added. \u0022If giants like Microsoft want to expand, they should invest in their own capacity and hire more workers, instead of snapping up firms in adjacent markets. We hope the court sees the merits in the FTC\u0026#039;s case and stops this harmful consolidation.\u0022\r\n\r\nMatt Kent, competition policy advocate for the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, said in a statement that \u0022today\u0026#039;s action is of incredible importance in ensuring fair and open competition in gaming and across the larger digital economy. The FTC is showing, once again, that it is serious about enforcing the law, reversing corporate concentration, and taking on the tough cases.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The proposed deal raises too many red flags to proceed, especially considering that Microsoft is already operating in several concentrated sectors of the economy including consumer electronics, cloud computing, software development, hardware development, internet search, social networking, virtual reality, and video gaming,\u0022 Kent continued.\r\n\r\n\u0022This deal should be stopped,\u0022 he added. \u0022If allowed to purchase a key video game developer like Activision, Microsoft would be positioned to dominate gaming into the future and unfairly disadvantage other market participants.\u0022