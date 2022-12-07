New York Times Union Workers Planning Dec. 8 Walkout, Rally Over Pay

Over 1,000 New York Times workers are planning a full-day walkout and afternoon rally on Thursday, December 8 amid ongoing negotiations with newspaper management about pay and healthcare contributions.\r\n\r\nTimes Guild members, represented by the NewsGuild of New York, are pushing for a $65,000 salary floor and \u0022funding employees\u0026#039; health insurance sustainably.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There was good news and bad news after 12 hours of bargaining yesterday. Our collective action is working: Management backed off its attempt to kill our pension and agreed to expand fertility benefits,\u0022 the member-led Times Guild account tweeted Wednesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022But management still barely budged on some of our most important priorities. The company is stuck on paltry pay increases, eroding the minimum pay scales for new hires, and contributing less to our healthcare fund than they currently do,\u0022 the union added. \u0022That\u0026#039;s why tomorrow\u0026#039;s walkout is, for now, still on.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The Times Guild represents journalists, as well as ad sales workers, comment moderators, news assistants, security guards, and staffers at the Times Center, the venue and virtual production studio,\u0022 according to a union statement. \u0022All workers who signed the walkout pledge are anticipated to participate in the one-day work stoppage, with some major desks losing 90% of their workforce that day, and other departments being essentially empty of guild employees.\u0022\r\n\r\nTimes sports reporter Jenny Vrentas said Tuesday that \u0022we know that our readers are best served when our workplace is equitable and the people who make The New York Times are paid fairly.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We had hoped to reach a fair deal before our deadline,\u0022 Vrentas noted, \u0022but more than 1,100 of us are ready to take a stand together, for each other and for journalists everywhere.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nChief film critic A.O. Scott explained that \u0022I\u0026#039;ve worked at the New York Times for almost 23 years—most of my adult life. It\u0026#039;s not just my job: the values and principles of the paper are part of who I am, and I know the same is true for many of my co-workers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In hard times, we were willing to sacrifice to ensure the paper\u0026#039;s survival, and we push ourselves and one another every day to make sure the Times lives up to its highest ideals,\u0022 Scott continued. \u0022That\u0026#039;s why it\u0026#039;s so dismaying to see our concerns and aspirations treated so dismissively by management, and our contributions disrespected. Stepping away from my work isn\u0026#039;t something I take lightly—I care about it too much for that. But I\u0026#039;d like to believe that the Times cares about it too, and about all the hard work that makes the daily miracle possible.\u0022\r\n\r\nNewsGuild of New York president Susan\u0026nbsp;DeCarava highlighted that it has been decades since employees at the U.S. \u0022paper of record\u0022 have taken similar action.\r\n\r\n\u0022Guild members at The New York Times are determined to ensure that, through collective action, the company lives up to its mission when it comes to all the workers responsible for its meteoric success during the past several years,\u0022 said DeCarava. \u0022The New York Times, which has not seen a work stoppage of this scale since the \u0026#039;70s, is on notice. Our members understand the value of their labor, and it\u0026#039;s time for Times management to demonstrate the same.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Shawn McCreesh wrote for Intelligencer earlier this month:\r\n\r\n\r\nThere was a one-hour walkout over a lapsed contract in 2011, and another quick afternoon walkout in 2017 over copy editors being eliminated. But those were mostly shows of solidarity. What the employees are preparing to do next week would be something not seen at the paper of record since 1978. Picture it: a full day without The New York Times. No one covering the tumult in Guangzhou or inside Buckingham Palace or what our president is saying. From midnight to midnight, no reporting, no filing stories, no podcasting, no comment moderating, and definitely no responding to editors\u0026#039; queries. There would be no live briefings. (You\u0026#039;d be shocked at how many people it takes to produce one of those things.) Even logging into Oak (that\u0026#039;s their CMS) will be seen as scabby. Reporters tell me they\u0026#039;re ready to picket outside the building, too. (\u0022There will be plenty of photo ops,\u0022 muses one.) Sure, masthead myrmidons will have enough copy in the hopper to keep that homepage humming for a little while, and it\u0026#039;s not as though the app on your phone will suddenly go blank. But the walkout threat is a marked escalation from an ordinarily fissiparous newsroom. It\u0026#039;s the sort of stunt that precedes an actual sustained strike.\r\n\r\n\u0022Obviously the next step, if we can\u0026#039;t get anywhere at the negotiating table, is to consider things like a strike authorization vote,\u0022 says reporter Michael Powell, adding that \u0022none of us want to step into the terra incognita if this isn\u0026#039;t seen as a significant warning shot.\u0022 Senior staff editor Tom Coffey has been at the Times since 1997 and says, \u0022I think this is the worst I\u0026#039;ve seen it since the staff mutiny that led to Howell Raines being fired.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\nCoffey is scheduled to speak Thursday at the 1:00 pm ET rally at the newspaper\u0026#039;s building in New York City, along with Vrentas and journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who both hold union positions.\r\n\r\nHundreds of New York Times Tech Guild members are also planning to join the public event—which comes amid a national resurgence of labor organizing.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;ve also experienced a pattern of bad faith tactics since we began bargaining,\u0022 the tech union tweeted Tuesday. \u0022We\u0026#039;ve put in countless hours to draft good faith proposals and ensure transparency. Management has responded with the bare minimum and engaged in a pattern of disrespect towards our collective rights.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In addition to stalling bargaining, senior leaders have continued to downplay and neglect systemic issues at the [Times] like patterns of discrimination in discipline, pay, remote work, and other policies,\u0022 the group continued, adding that the newspaper\u0026#039;s \u0022approach to bargaining is not only disrespectful, it\u0026#039;s illegal\u0022 and calling on leadership to \u0022negotiate in good faith.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a statement to The Hill on Wednesday, the newspaper said that \u0022while we are disappointed that the NewsGuild is threatening to strike, we are prepared to ensure the Times continues to serve our readers without disruption.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We remain committed to working with the NYT NewsGuild to reach a contract that we can all be proud of,\u0022 the newspaper continued. \u0022Our current wage proposal offers significant increases. The majority of members of the bargaining unit would earn 50% or more in additional earnings over the life of the new contract than they would have if the old contract had continued. Moreover, our accompanying medical and retirement proposals offer sustainable, best-in-class options for guild members.\u0022\r\n\r\nOther journalists, unionized workers, and groups have expressed solidarity with the Times Guild members who plan to walk off the job at midnight—including the Alphabet Workers Union, which said that \u0022we got your back, and won\u0026#039;t dare cross the picket line.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNew York transit reporter Ana Ley said Wednesday that the Times \u0022has chosen to dock our pay for walking out—an act that will mostly hurt the employees that the company pays least. I find that unacceptable, and I hope you\u0026#039;ll join us for this Thursday\u0026#039;s rally.\u0022\r\n\r\nTimes political reporter Maggie Astor tweeted that \u0022we\u0026#039;re asking readers to stand with us on the digital picket line and not visit any NYT platforms tomorrow. Read local news. Make something from a cookbook. Break your Wordle streak.\u0022