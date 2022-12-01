Citing 'Unprecedented Crisis,' House Dems Push Biden to Protect Haitians From Deportation

The Biden administration faced fresh pressure Thursday to protect Haitians who are in the United States from being deported to a country that has endured increasing economic and political turmoil since a presidential assassination and devastating extreme weather last year.\r\n\r\n\u0022Given the deteriorating situation in Haiti, this administration should prioritize humanitarian relief.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), and Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), along with 14 other House Democrats, urged a Temporary Protected Status (TPS) extension for Haitians not affected by Ramos v. Mayorkas, and redesignation for people who arrived in the United States after July 29, 2021.\r\n\r\n\u0022Haiti is currently experiencing one of its worst outbreaks of violence in decades,\u0022 the letter states. \u0022The rule of law has effectively collapsed. Powerful gangs rule with impunity, and in some cases with government complicity.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022For months, a gang blockade at Haiti\u0026#039;s principal fuel terminal crippled day-to-day operations, severely restricting the movement of medicine, food, and supplies,\u0022 the letter continues. \u0022The situation paralyzed an already crippled economy in the country, where the inflation rate reached a staggering 30%.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe letter adds that \u0022this has all occurred amid a resurgence of cholera in the country, particularly in Haiti\u0026#039;s National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince. Since October, the disease has killed at least 100 people and sickened 8,000 more, though experts say the numbers are likely higher.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Given the deteriorating situation in Haiti, this administration should prioritize humanitarian relief, especially given the positive impact that extending and redesignating Haiti for TPS will have for our nation,\u0022 the lawmakers argued, also highlighting how Haitians positively contribute to the American workforce.\r\n\r\nHouse Democrats\u0026#039; letter calling on the Biden administration to refrain from sending Haitians to \u0022face an unprecedented crisis in their home country\u0022 was also sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and echoes recent demands from civil society.\r\n\r\nMore than 400 groups—including the Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC)—sent Biden, Blinken, and Mayorkas a letter last month, stressing the need for urgent action given that \u0022the TPS designation for Haiti will expire on February 3, 2023.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFLIC renewed its call for action in a statement Thursday, warning that \u0022Haitians are in mortal danger\u0022 and asserting that extending and redesignating TRS \u0022is a matter of life and death!\u0022\r\n\r\nLast month, a Florida-bound vessel overloaded with almost 200 Haitians—including 46 children—struck a sandbar. After the rescue effort, the U.S. Coast Guard returned nearly all of them \u0022to a Haiti plagued by a rapidly spreading cholera,\u0022 noted FLIC\u0026#039;s co-executive director, Tessa Petit.\r\n\r\nPetit, who immigrated to Florida from Haiti, stressed that \u0022you do not have to be Haitian to be outraged by the blatant human rights violations currently perpetrated by both the United States and the Dominican Republic on Haitian nationals.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlong with FLIC\u0026#039;s TPS demands, the group is calling on the Biden administration to \u0022provide all possible support required and needed to stop the abuse of Haitians in the Dominican Republic.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn the Dominican Republic, which shares an island with Haiti, \u0022the violent attacks against Haitians have intensified, to include hateful bodily harm using whips and wooden sticks,\u0022 Petit pointed out. \u0022All this added to the mass deportation of Haitians regardless of their immigration status, their safety, and in a discriminatory manner, using the color of their skin as a crime.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLike the lawmakers, in addition to the moral appeal, FLIC director of politics and policy David Metellus—the son of Haitian immigrants—made an economic case for federal action.\r\n\r\n\u0022Haitians living in the United States currently eligible for TPS contribute $2.6 billion annually to our economy, and 81% of them are part of the American labor force, providing essential services at a time of worker shortages and high inflation,\u0022 said Metellus. \u0022They have lived here for 15 years, on average, and have built families of almost 200,000 American citizens.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Continuing to provide TPS protections for Haitian nationals would ensure families remain together and continue building meaningful lives in our society,\u0022 he added. \u0022Moreover, redesignating Haiti for TPS would allow more Haitians in the U.S. to enroll in the program, and contribute their skills and talents to the American workforce and communities around the country.\u0022