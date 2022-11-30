Evidence Grows of Left-Wing Twitter Purge Directed by Musk

While claiming to have bought the social media giant in order to make it \u0022an inclusive arena for free speech,\u0022 multibillionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk is apparently overseeing what critics claim is a purge of anti-fascist voices, The Intercept reported Tuesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022No one should\u0026#039;ve honestly believed Elon Musk would use his ownership of Twitter to champion free speech.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Several prominent anti-fascist organizers and journalists have had their accounts suspended in the past week, after right-wing operatives appealed directly to Musk to ban them and far-right internet trolls flooded Twitter\u0026#039;s complaints system with false reports about terms of service violations,\u0022 The Intercept\u0026#039;s Robert Mackey and Micah Lee wrote.\r\n\r\nAmong the suspended Twitter accounts are those of journalist Vishal Pratap Singh, who covers far-right protests in California; the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club, which provides security for LGBTQ+ events in Texas; the anarchist collective CrimethInc; and anti-fascist researcher Chad Loder.\r\n\r\n\u0022What I believe happened is that I and other accounts have been mass reported for the last few weeks by a dedicated group of far-right extremists who want to erase archived evidence of their past misdeeds and to neutralize our ability to expose them in the future,\u0022 Loder told The Intercept.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022What I suspect happened is that Twitter\u0026#039;s automatic systems flagged my account for some reason and no human being is reviewing these,\u0022 Loder added.\r\n\r\nA common thread connects the aforementioned suspensions: All were flagged by far-right conspiracy theorist and social media influencer Andy Ngo, who, in a Twitter exchange was invited by Musk to identify accounts for possible suspension.\r\n\r\n\u0022Andy Ngo\u0026#039;s bizarre vision of \u0026#039;Antifa\u0026#039; seems to be the metric used to delete the accounts of journalists and publications, most of which engaged in verifiably good journalism and [have] done so completely above board and [terms of service] observant ways,\u0022 tweeted Shane Burley, editor of the anthology ¡No Pasarán!: Anti-fascist Dispatches From a World in Crisis. \u0022Paranoid delusions about Antifa are driving it.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn recent days, a list of thousands of purported \u0022Antifa\u0022 Twitter accounts—including those of CNN, actor Danny DeVito, the World Health Organization, and a \u0022professional dog rater\u0022—has been circulating online.\r\n\r\nWhile calling the list \u0022absurd,\u0022 listee Nick Martin, publisher of the extremism monitoring site The Informant, warned: \u0022Don\u0026#039;t dismiss it. A mass flagging campaign has begun based on the list and is already claiming victory for a number of bans. It\u0026#039;s a sign far-right extremists see Elon Musk as a ally who will empower them and destroy their enemies.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe suspensions of left-wing accounts came as Musk restores the accounts of far-right figures, some of whom—like former U.S. President Donald Trump—have called for or incited violence on the platform.\r\n\r\n\u0022The irony isn\u0026#039;t lost on us that our suspension coincides with a coordinated effort to reinstate the most vile antisemitic, transphobic hate accounts,\u0022 Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club told The Intercept. \u0022Whether this is an indication of the future of leadership of Elon Musk\u0026#039;s running of Twitter, we cannot say but we can say that the timing and reasoning is deliberate and targeted.\u0022\r\n\r\nCrimethInc, which before the current suspension had never run afoul of Twitter\u0026#039;s terms of service in its 14-year existence, said that \u0022Musk\u0026#039;s goal in acquiring Twitter had nothing to do with free speech. It was a partisan move to silence opposition, paving the way for fascist violence.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nJacobin\u0026#039;s Branko Marcetic wrote Tuesday that \u0022no one should\u0026#039;ve honestly believed Elon Musk would use his ownership of Twitter to champion free speech.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Besides the fact that the man is a professional bullshitter,\u0022 he added, \u0022it was always dubious that a guy who slaps employees with gag orders and bars them from wearing pro-union messages had a genuine commitment to the proverbial marketplace of ideas.\u0022