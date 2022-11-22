Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

donald_trump

Then-President Donald Trump listened during a meeting with healthcare executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House April 14, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

US Supreme Court Denies Trump's Bid to Keep Tax Returns From House Committee

"At long last the Supreme Court has moved to end this farce," said Rep. Bill Pascrell. "Now let our committee get these documents. Let the sunlight in."

Brett Wilkins

In a blow to Donald Trump, the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an attempt by the former president to prevent a congressional committee from obtaining his federal income tax returns.

"The committee will now conduct the oversight that we've sought for the last three-and-a-half years."

The high court's brief unsigned order—which contained no noted dissents—came less than a month after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily stopped the Internal Revenue Service from handing over six years of Trump's tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee, which is set to receive six years of federal filings from the former president and his companies.

"This rises above politics, and the committee will now conduct the oversight that we've sought for the last three-and-a-half years," said Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), who chairs the Ways and Means Committee, after the court's decision.

Democratic lawmakers say they need Trump's tax returns as part of an effort to determine the effectiveness of annual presidential audits. Trump and his legal team contend that Democrats are seeking the documents in order to harm him politically.

House attorney Douglas Letter countered that "Trump owned a complex web of businesses, engaged in business activities internationally, had a history of aggressive tax avoidance (as he has boasted), claimed to be under 'continuous audit' since before his presidency, and repeatedly denounced IRS audits of him as 'unfair.'"

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, tweeted: "We've been waiting 1,329 days for Trump's tax returns, almost as long as the American Civil War."

"At long last the Supreme Court has moved to end this farce," he added. "Now let our committee get these documents. Let the sunlight in. Amen."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Joe Biden

Faced With 'Baseless Political Lawsuits,' Biden Extends Student Loan Payment Freeze

"This pause extension is necessary, but also the bare minimum," said one activist. "What 45 million borrowers truly need is a Biden administration that won't allow fringe lawsuits and right-wing courts to undermine economic relief that's already been approved."

Jessica Corbett ·

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) arrives for a Senate committee hearing on September 20, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Warren Warns Crypto Madness Will 'Take Down the Economy' If It Isn't Regulated

"FTX's implosion should be a wake-up call," said the Massachusetts Democrat. "Regulators must enforce the law before more people get cheated, and Congress must plug the remaining holes in our regulatory structure."

Kenny Stancil ·

donald_trump

US Supreme Court Denies Trump's Bid to Keep Tax Returns From House Committee

"At long last the Supreme Court has moved to end this farce," said Rep. Bill Pascrell. "Now let our committee get these documents. Let the sunlight in."

Brett Wilkins ·

Steven Donziger

Steven Donziger Says Criminalize Ecocide to 'Help Save the Planet'

Environmental lawyer offers five key legal initiatives—including a fossil fuel nonproliferation treaty—to combat industry's assault on climate.

Jessica Corbett ·

Biden and MBS

Progressives Demand Biden Increase Pressure on Saudis to End Yemen Atrocities

"The United States should no longer prop up that regime's unconscionable war in Yemen that killed nearly 400,000 people, including untold children," said one human rights defender.

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Citing Orwell, Judge Blocks 'Positively Dystopian' Censorship Law Backed by DeSantis
  2. Calls for Ethics Probe Follow Bombshell Report of Right-Wing Attempts to Influence Supreme Court
  3. Twitter Verges on Collapse as Workers Quit in Revolt Against 'Notorious Union-Buster' Elon Musk
  4. A Note of Apology to This Nation's Younger Generations: We Failed You
  5. New Memo Details Legal Case to Indict Trump Over Mar-a-Lago Documents
  6. House Democrat Leads Charge to Bar Trump From Office, Citing 14th Amendment
  7. Thank Court-Backed Gerrymandering for GOP House Takeover
  8. If You Want to Help the Rich and Die Sooner, Vote Republican
  9. Outrage as Starbucks Moves to Close First Unionized Shop in Its Home City of Seattle
  10. Teachers' Union Leader Hits Back After Pompeo Calls Her the 'Most Dangerous Person in the World'
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.