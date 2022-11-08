Climate Defenders Urge 'Zero Tolerance for Net-Zero Greenwashing' as UN Publishes New Report

Nongovernmental actors who continue to invest in fossil fuels, deforestation, and other activities that exacerbate the climate emergency cannot claim to be net-zero, a report published Tuesday during the United Nations\u0026#039; COP27 climate conference asserted.\r\n\r\n\u0022Using bogus \u0026#039;net-zero\u0026#039; pledges to cover up massive fossil fuel expansion is reprehensible. It is rank deception.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe report—entitled Integrity Matters: Net-Zero Commitments by Businesses, Financial Institutions, Cities, and Regions—was published by the U.N.\u0026#039;s High Level Expert Group (HLEG) and was timed to coincide with the global climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.\r\n\r\nHLEG was tasked by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres earlier this year with developing \u0022stronger and clearer standards for net-zero emissions pledges by nonstate entities—including businesses, investors, cities, and regions—and speed up their implementation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A growing number of governments and nonstate actors are pledging to be carbon-free—and obviously that\u0026#039;s good news,\u0022 Guterres said while introducing the report. \u0022The problem is that the criteria and benchmarks for these net-zero commitments have varying levels of rigor and loopholes wide enough to drive a diesel truck through.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We must have zero tolerance for net-zero greenwashing,\u0022 he continued. \u0022Today\u0026#039;s expert group report is a how-to guide to ensure credible, accountable net-zero pledges. Let\u0026#039;s tell it like it is. Using bogus \u0026#039;net-zero\u0026#039; pledges to cover up massive fossil fuel expansion is reprehensible. It is rank deception. This toxic cover-up could push our world over the climate cliff. The sham must end. \u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We urgently need every business, investor, city, state, and region to walk the talk on their net-zero promises,\u0022 Guterres added. \u0022We cannot afford slow movers, fake movers, or any form of greenwashing.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, some experts expressed skepticism, reiterating the claim that net-zero is a form of greenwashing.\r\n\r\n\u0022This analysis only scratches the surface of how deeply conflicted these \u0026#039;net-zero\u0026#039; initiatives are,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Sara Shaw, climate justice and energy international program coordinator for Friends of the Earth International, said in a statement. \u0022It paints a picture of how this isn\u0026#039;t just about polluters trying to build \u0026#039;green credibility,\u0026#039; but of how they position themselves to shape and obstruct policy progress.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHana Heineken, senior attorney at the Center for International Environmental Law, said in a statement that \u0022we applaud HLEG\u0026#039;s efforts to clamp down on the pervasive greenwashing by fossil fuel companies, financiers, and other corporate actors, who are using the rhetoric of net-zero to mask their business-as-usual climate destructive activities.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022HLEG has rightly called for net-zero pledges and targets to include an immediate end to fossil fuel expansion, no deforestation, and a rapid fossil fuel phaseout aligned to a 1.5°C no or limited overshoot pathway,\u0022 she continued, referring to the Paris climate agreement\u0026#039;s more ambitious warming goal. \u0022The call for similar restrictions on financing and investment is commendable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Avoiding overshoot requires deep emissions cuts now,\u0022 Heineken added, \u0022and leaves no room for reliance on speculative carbon removal technologies or offsets, which only delay needed climate action.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile praising the expert group\u0026#039;s \u0022clear-eyed assessment of untrustworthy commitments by financial institutions and businesses to reduce their emissions to net-zero by 2050,\u0022 Anne Perrault, climate finance policy council at the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, said in a statement that \u0022credible net-zero pledges must cover all greenhouse gas emissions and all scopes of emissions, have interim targets every five years starting in 2025, and have transparent, measurable action plans.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A task force to define a legally binding framework for nonstate actors\u0026#039; net-zero plans is also critically important,\u0022 she added.