'Game On': Key Issue of Loss and Damage Added to Agenda at COP27

Green campaigners expressed cautious optimism Sunday after it was announced the key issue of \u0022loss and damage\u0022 financing was officially added to the agenda for the U.N.-backed COP27 climate summit taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.\r\n\r\n\u0022For 27 years, these fundamental issues have been on the negotiating table: halt the development of fossil fuels, invest heavily in renewable energy solutions, and commit funds to helping vulnerable nations deal with the impacts of the climate crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe agreement to include formal discussion of the loss and damage finance facility, first reported by Bloomberg, followed late-night talks ahead of the summit\u0026#039;s kickoff and came as welcome news from those who have demanded for many years that wealthy nations most responsible for creating the climate crisis have a responsibility to fund damage repair and mitigation efforts needed by poor nations suffering the most from extreme weather, increased temperatures, and exploitation by the fossil fuel industry.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is game on for agreeing the loss and damage finance facility so urgently needed to support climate justice for developing countries,\u0022 said\u0026nbsp;Yeb Saño, former climate minister for the Philippines now serving as Greenpeace\u0026#039;s delegation head at COP27, in a response to the news.\r\n\r\nThe decision,\u0026nbsp;Saño continued, \u0022is a significant moment that loss and damage finance has been agreed as an agenda item for the first time since the most vulnerable countries raised the clarion call decades ago.\u0022 However, he said, \u0022The fight is far from over. The blatant attempt of rich countries to push this item off the COP27 table gives us a hint of some of the delay and diversion tactics that can be anticipated ahead.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWith COP27 being the first \u0022convention of the parties\u0022 hosted in an African nation, the 12-day summit has been dubbed the \u0022African COP\u0022 by some and the demands of the world\u0026#039;s poorest and most vulnerable nations—many though certainly not all located on the continent—have been front and center ahead of the gathering.\r\n\r\n\u0022If there\u0026#039;s one message that needs to be heard through this ‘African COP’, it is that the people of Africa reject any further attempts at the exploitation of our home and resources,\u0022 said Landry Ninteretse, regional director of 350Africa.org, in a Sunday statement from Sharm El-Shiekh.\r\n\r\n\u0022We do not need any more extractive projects,\u0022 Ninteretse added. \u0022We refuse to feed the fossil fuel addiction of the global North, and we remind world leaders of their responsibility to address the three big components of the climate crisis: adaptation, mitigation, and loss and damage. For 27 years, these fundamental issues have been on the negotiating table: halt the development of fossil fuels, invest heavily in renewable energy solutions, and commit funds to helping vulnerable nations deal with the impacts of the climate crisis. As COP27 begins, we expect viable solutions to Africa’s food and energy crises. We expect to see justice delivered, this time in Africa.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Reuters, the issue of loss and damage,\r\n\r\n\r\nThe issue could generate even more tension than at previous conferences this year as the Ukraine war, a surge in energy prices and the risk of economic recession have at once added to governments\u0026#039; reluctance to promise funds and poor nations\u0026#039; need for them.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nNegotiations on Saturday night before the agenda\u0026#039;s adoption \u0022were extremely challenging,\u0022 Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at the non-profit Climate Action Network International, said. \u0022Rich countries in the first place never wanted loss and damage to be on the agenda.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\nIt is such reluctance and the history of obstruction by the world\u0026#039;s wealthy and most-polluting nations that leads Saño to warn that a very difficult still lies ahead when it comes to climate justice for the Global South.\r\n\r\n\u0022Governments of richer nations have dragged their feet on this issue for far too long, but are now under growing pressure to pay their fair share for a crisis they are most responsible for causing,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\n\u0022Developing countries must stay firm in demanding that a dedicated loss and damage finance facility is agreed over the next fortnight, to collect and distribute money to compensate the worst-hit countries coping with the unavoidable impacts of the climate crisis,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Saño concluded. \u0022Developed countries should act on these demands and make sure fossil fuel polluters are made to pay for the damages they have caused.\u0022\u0026nbsp;