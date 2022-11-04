Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

President Joe Biden speaks at a rally

President Joe Biden speaks at a rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on November 3, 2022. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden Accuses GOP of 'Rooting for Recession' After Jobs Report

The president slammed Republicans for working to "increase prescription drug costs, health insurance costs, and energy costs while giving more tax breaks to big corporations and the very wealthy."

Jake Johnson

President Joe Biden on Friday accused the Republican leadership of "rooting for a recession" after new Labor Department figures showed the U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October, more than analysts expected but down slightly from the previous month.

"Today's jobs report—adding 261,000 jobs with the unemployment rate still at a historically low 3.7%—shows that our jobs recovery remains strong," Biden said in a statement.

"Cutting corporate taxes and allowing Big Pharma to raise prices again is the Republican inflation plan."

Progressive economists largely echoed that sentiment, with the caveats that hiring is cooling and wage growth is decelerating significantly, a sign that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes are taking their toll on the economy and workers. Biden has declined to criticize Fed Chair Jerome Powell for actively trying to weaken the labor market, even as a growing number of Democratic lawmakers warn he is about to throw millions out of work.

In his statement Friday, the president said that "inflation is our top economic challenge" and acknowledged that "American families are feeling squeezed."

With the midterms just days away, the president sought to draw a sharp contrast between his policy agenda and that of the GOP, which he said wants to "increase prescription drug costs, health insurance costs, and energy costs, while giving more tax breaks to big corporations and the very wealthy."

"I've got a plan to bring costs down, especially for healthcare, energy, and other everyday expenses," Biden declared. "Here's the deal: cutting corporate taxes and allowing Big Pharma to raise prices again is the Republican inflation plan and it's a disaster."

The notion that the GOP is hoping for and cheering on bad economic news with the goal of capitalizing politically was echoed by other Democrats as Republican lawmakers bashed the new jobs report as "the worst of the Biden presidency" and evidence of a "Biden-induced recession."

"MAGA Republicans' extreme agenda would make inflation much worse: plotting to repeal lower prescription drug costs, give tax breaks to the ultra-rich, and slash Social Security and Medicare," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), chair of the congressional Joint Economic Committee, added in a statement that "stronger-than-expected GDP growth in the third quarter, which made up for all the losses incurred by the declines in the first and second quarters, reflects confidence in the resilience of the U.S. economy."

"Republicans want to choke it all off," Beyer added, pointing to GOP threats to use the debt ceiling as leverage to cut Social Security and Medicare if they retake control of Congress.

"They are threatening debt default and economic catastrophe to gut Social Security and Medicare, which could eliminate nearly six million jobs and cost the U.S. billions of dollars in lost economic activity," said Beyer. "Republicans are threatening to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, which would raise prescription drug costs and health insurance premiums. And they are planning giveaways to big corporations and the wealthy at the expense of everyday workers and families, which would stoke higher inflation and leave most U.S. households worse off."

Republicans have made the economy, and inflation in particular, central to their midterm attacks on Democrats. But the right-wing party's leadership and candidates have done little to spell out an alternative agenda that would bring prices down from a four-decade high—and some of their proposals, such as making former President Donald Trump's tax cuts for the rich permanent, would exacerbate the problem.

Los Angeles Times columnist Michael Hiltzik noted earlier this week that "a look at the GOP's election manifesto, the 'Commitment to America' recently issued by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), reveals no specifics. Nor have Republican candidates done so during the multitude of appearances they've made on cable talk shows, despite specific and pointed questions by the hosts."

"Undoubtedly, more can be done [to combat inflation]," Hiltzik continued. "President Biden is jawboning oil companies about their huge run-up in profits, but that's just one industry. Corporate profits have soared since mid-2020 while average worker earnings have remained muted—a little-noticed spur to inflation."

"Has the GOP embraced those ideas? Of course not—corporate managements and the big oil companies are its patrons," he added.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
A server walks past the kitchen at Leeward in Portland, Maine on February 23, 2022.

Bernie Sanders Backs Historic $18 Minimum Wage Ballot Measure in Portland, Maine

"Our greatest weapon in this fight is solidarity," said the senator from Vermont. "The people of Portland, Maine have an incredible opportunity this Tuesday to continue our movement's collective struggle by voting 'Yes' on Question D."

Kenny Stancil ·

President Joe Biden speaks at a rally

Biden Accuses GOP of 'Rooting for Recession' After Jobs Report

The president slammed Republicans for working to "increase prescription drug costs, health insurance costs, and energy costs while giving more tax breaks to big corporations and the very wealthy."

Jake Johnson ·

passport

Wyden Slams 'Unfettered Access' for Law Enforcement to Passport Data of 145 Million Americans

"Sen. Wyden is right to raise the alarm," said a counsel at Demand Progress Education Fund, noting that the current policy "allows untold federal agents to engage in problematic fishing expeditions and creates vulnerabilities" enabling adversaries to steal records.

Jessica Corbett ·

Wyden

Senate Report Details 'Latest Privatized Medicare Scandal' as Seniors Preyed Upon and Duped

"It is unacceptable for this magnitude of fraudsters and scam artists to be running amok in Medicare," said Sen. Ron Wyden.

Brett Wilkins ·

A person holds a smartphone with the United Nations COP27 logo in the background.

400+ Scientists Tell COP27 PR Firm to Drop Exxon and Other Fossil Fuel Clients

"Hill+Knowlton's work with fossil fuel clients is an egregious conflict of interest with the mission of COP27 and what is needed to address the worsening impacts of climate change," said one expert.

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.