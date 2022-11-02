Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Midnight Deadline! Can you help us cross the finish line?

This is our hour of need. Please, if you can, make a donation to keep our Common Dreams alive and strong.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Thomas

Associate U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas poses for an official photo in Washington, D.C. on October 7, 2022. (Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

Emails Reveal Trump Legal Team Saw Clarence Thomas as 'Best Shot' to Stop Election Certification

One lawyer of the former president said getting the case before the right-wing justice was "our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion."

Jessica Corbett

Email conversations published Wednesday by Politico reveal that former President Donald Trump's legal team saw U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as their most promising chance to prevent congressional certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 victory.

A federal judge recently ordered former Trump lawyer John Eastman, the architect of the plot to overturn the election, to share emails with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which briefly delayed the certification process.

Thomas—who has faced calls to leave the court or at least recuse himself from 2020 election-related cases due to efforts by his wife Ginni Thomas, a right-wing activist, to help keep Trump in power—handles emergency appeals out of the 11th Circuit, which includes Georgia.

"The point is to have the court say that probably the election was void, which ought to be enough to prevent the Senate from counting the Biden electoral votes from Georgia, right?" Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro wrote to various people including Eastman on December 31, 2020. "Merely having this case pending in the Supreme Court, not ruled on, might be enough to delay consideration of Georgia, particularly if [then-Vice President Mike] Pence has the legal ability and will to insert himself at least enough to win delay."

"Possibly Thomas would end up being key here—circuit justice, right?" Chesebro continued. "We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay or other circuit justice opinion saying Georgia is in legitimate doubt. Realistically, our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by [January] 6, which might hold up the Georgia count in Congress, is from Thomas—do you agree, Prof. Eastman?"

A couple of hours later, Eastman replied: "I think I agree with this. If the court were to give us a 'likely,' that may be enough to kick the Georgia Legislature into gear, because I've been getting a lot of calls from them indicating to me they're leaning that way."

Not long after that, Chesebro wrote that while pending election-related legislation was at the district court level, "if we can just get this case pending before the Supreme Court" by January 5, "ideally with something positive written by a judge or justice, hopefully Thomas, I think it's our best shot at holding up the count of a state in Congress."

While the new reporting provoked fresh criticism of Thomas, Politico noted that team Trump's legal strategy "found virtually no traction at the high court. The only outward signs of dissension among the justices were mild, like a December 11 order where the court rejected a bid by Texas to challenge the vote counts in four other states. Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito issued a brief statement saying they'd have accepted jurisdiction over the case, but joined the other justices in denying Texas any relief."

The kind of decision that Trump's lawyers sought from Thomas often precedes the full court weighing in—as was illustrated over the past week with a pair of orders related to a subpoena for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to testify before a special purpose grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia that is probing efforts to subvert the 2020 election in the state.

Thomas last week temporarily blocked the subpoena for Graham to testify about calls he made to Georgia election officials shortly after Trump lost in 2020, but the full court on Tuesday reversed course—with no dissent or recusals—leaving the Trump ally set to appear before jurors later this month.

Publication of the Eastman emails—which also indicate Trump signed a legal document containing voter fraud claims he knew were false, as a federal judge's ruling revealed last month—comes less than a week before the midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress for the next two years as well as who holds state positions that could impact 2024 races, including the presidential contest.

Republican candidates who support Trump's "Big Lie" that he won in 2020 have continued to sow doubt about the integrity of U.S. elections on the campaign trail and wage legal battles intended to limit the power of voters, particularly in key swing states like Pennsylvania.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Thomas

Emails Reveal Trump Legal Team Saw Clarence Thomas as 'Best Shot' to Stop Election Certification

One lawyer of the former president said getting the case before the right-wing justice was "our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion."

Jessica Corbett ·

Edward Snowden speaks during a technology conference

Snowden Says Shut Down DHS After Report Revealed Secretive Effort to Police Online Speech

The NSA whistleblower said creating the Department of Homeland Security "was always a mistake," but "its plan to become the Speech Police is the final straw."

Jake Johnson ·

A firefighter combats a fire in the Brazilian Amazon

Bolsonaro Drove Brazil's 2021 Emissions to Highest Level in Nearly Two Decades

Leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has vowed to reverse Bolsonaro's harmful deforestation policies, declaring, "A standing tree is worth more than tons of wood illegally harvested by those who think only of easy profit."

Jake Johnson ·

Climate activists demonstrate outside the headquarters of JPMorgan Chase during the bank's annual shareholder meeting on May 17, 2022 in New York City.

Biden Treasury Urged to Act as US Banks Help Big Oil 'Torch Our Planet'

"Until Wall Street firms are held to account," says a new letter, "no amount of investment in renewables can credibly undo the damage that their fossil fuel financing does to the climate."

Kenny Stancil ·

Arizona Republican candidates

Reverberations of Trump 'Big Lie' as GOP Sows Doubt Ahead of Midterms

"The cancer that former president Trump injected into our electoral system has spread in 2022 to any number of candidates for important positions," said one observer.

Julia Conley ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.