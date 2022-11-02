Bolsonaro Mob Rallies Outside Army HQ Demanding Military Coup

A huge crowd of defeated Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro\u0026#039;s supporters rallied outside one of the national army\u0026#039;s headquarters on Wednesday to demand a military coup to nullify the right-wing incumbent\u0026#039;s loss and prevent President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from taking power.\r\n\r\nThe Associated Press reported that thousands attended the rally, where Bolsonaro loyalists chanted \u0022Armed forces, save Brazil!\u0022 and carried signs demanding a \u0022federal intervention\u0022 following the president\u0026#039;s narrow defeat in Sunday\u0026#039;s runoff election.\r\n\r\nThe demonstration came a day after Bolsonaro, in his first public remarks since his defeat in Sunday\u0026#039;s contest, refused to directly concede defeat but pledged to \u0022follow all the commandments of our constitution,\u0022 a signal that he would allow the presidential transition to move forward.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn recent weeks, Bolsonaro has repeatedly and baselessly warned of election fraud and hinted that he would not willingly leave office, in some cases invoking support among Brazil\u0026#039;s military.\r\n\r\n\u0022The army is on our side,\u0022 Bolsonaro said during a July campaign event.\r\n\r\nBut AP noted that while \u0022the military has taken on an ample role under Bolsonaro,\u0022 it \u0022has remained silent in the month since the first round of the election, a sign it is likely distancing itself from the ex-army captain.\u0022\r\n\r\nBolsonaro reportedly met with the heads of the Brazilian Navy and Air Force on Tuesday as his supporters wreaked havoc on the nation\u0026#039;s streets, setting tires on fire and blocking roads.\r\n\r\nDuring his brief public statement, Bolsonaro said his supporters\u0026#039; actions stemmed from \u0022indignation and a feeling of injustice about how the electoral process played out.\u0022\r\n\r\nThomas Traumann, a Brazilian journalist and political analyst, told The Guardian on Tuesday that he believes Bolsonaro \u0022is clearly afraid of prison... so what he\u0026#039;s trying to do is negotiate with the only card he has left, which is big street protests.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Guardian noted that \u0022after leaving power Bolsonaro, could find himself exposed to a multitude of possible investigations and charges relating to fake news, anti-democratic behavior, alleged corruption, and his handling of a Covid pandemic which killed nearly 700,000 Brazilians.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022On Tuesday night, Bolsonaro was reportedly locked in talks with at least six members of the supreme court as part of that supposed negotiation,\u0022 the newspaper reported. \u0022One prominent political journalist, Guilherme Amado, said the president planned to \u0026#039;request that neither he nor his family be persecuted\u0026#039; once he stepped down.\u0022