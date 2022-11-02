Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Join the small group of generous readers who donate, keeping Common Dreams free for millions of people each year. Every donation—large or small—helps us bring you the news that matters.

Please support non-profit Common Dreams today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Midnight Deadline! Can you help us cross the finish line?

This is our hour of need. Please, if you can, make a donation to keep our Common Dreams alive and strong.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Bolsonaro supporters rally outside of an army building

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro demand a military coup outside of an army building in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, on November 2, 2022. (Photo: Silvio Avila/AFP via Getty Images)

Bolsonaro Mob Rallies Outside Army HQ Demanding Military Coup

Thousands of the outgoing Brazilian president's far-right supporters called on the military to intervene as Bolsonaro refuses to admit his defeat to leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Jake Johnson

A huge crowd of defeated Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters rallied outside one of the national army's headquarters on Wednesday to demand a military coup to nullify the right-wing incumbent's loss and prevent President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from taking power.

The Associated Press reported that thousands attended the rally, where Bolsonaro loyalists chanted "Armed forces, save Brazil!" and carried signs demanding a "federal intervention" following the president's narrow defeat in Sunday's runoff election.

The demonstration came a day after Bolsonaro, in his first public remarks since his defeat in Sunday's contest, refused to directly concede defeat but pledged to "follow all the commandments of our constitution," a signal that he would allow the presidential transition to move forward.

In recent weeks, Bolsonaro has repeatedly and baselessly warned of election fraud and hinted that he would not willingly leave office, in some cases invoking support among Brazil's military.

"The army is on our side," Bolsonaro said during a July campaign event.

But AP noted that while "the military has taken on an ample role under Bolsonaro," it "has remained silent in the month since the first round of the election, a sign it is likely distancing itself from the ex-army captain."

Bolsonaro reportedly met with the heads of the Brazilian Navy and Air Force on Tuesday as his supporters wreaked havoc on the nation's streets, setting tires on fire and blocking roads.

During his brief public statement, Bolsonaro said his supporters' actions stemmed from "indignation and a feeling of injustice about how the electoral process played out."

Thomas Traumann, a Brazilian journalist and political analyst, told The Guardian on Tuesday that he believes Bolsonaro "is clearly afraid of prison... so what he's trying to do is negotiate with the only card he has left, which is big street protests."

The Guardian noted that "after leaving power Bolsonaro, could find himself exposed to a multitude of possible investigations and charges relating to fake news, anti-democratic behavior, alleged corruption, and his handling of a Covid pandemic which killed nearly 700,000 Brazilians."

"On Tuesday night, Bolsonaro was reportedly locked in talks with at least six members of the supreme court as part of that supposed negotiation," the newspaper reported. "One prominent political journalist, Guilherme Amado, said the president planned to 'request that neither he nor his family be persecuted' once he stepped down."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Workers excavating lead pipes in Flint

Flint Residents Return to Court After City Misses Deadline to Replace Lead Pipes

"Flint residents are fighters and we intend to stop at nothing short of securing safe water for our entire community," said resident Melissa Mays.

Julia Conley ·

Former U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels speaks during a rally on August 5, 2022 in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Wis. Gov. Candidate Says GOP 'Will Never Lose Another Election' If He Wins

"Their goal is one-party rule, and they are not bothering to even dogwhistle it," said one journalist.

Kenny Stancil ·

Bolsonaro supporters rally outside of an army building

Bolsonaro Mob Rallies Outside Army HQ Demanding Military Coup

Thousands of the outgoing Brazilian president's far-right supporters called on the military to intervene as Bolsonaro refuses to admit his defeat to leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Jake Johnson ·

January 6 2021 insurrection seen from inside Capitol

Democracy Watchdog Group Sues Federal Agencies Over Missing Jan. 6 Texts

"The missing records may contain critical evidence concerning the January 6 attack on the Capitol," said CREW.

Julia Conley ·

Thomas

Emails Reveal Trump Legal Team Saw Clarence Thomas as 'Best Shot' to Stop Election Certification

One lawyer of the former president said getting the case before the right-wing justice was "our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion."

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.