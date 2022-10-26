Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Our News Coverage is Sponsored by...

Common Dreams’ climate coverage is NOT brought to you by Chevron. Our economic reporting is NOT brought to you by JPMorgan Chase. NONE of our journalism is brought to you by Exxon or Goldman Sachs or Disney or Walmart or Amazon or Pfizer.

Common Dreams is sponsored by... people like you. Because only readers fund our independent journalism. Please chip in whatever you can to support this work during our critical Fall Campaign drive.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

hand count of ballots

Volunteers count ballots from voters during a Republican caucus at Becker Middle School on February 4, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Allies of former President Donald Trump have pushed election officials in Nevada and Arizona to hand-count ballots. (Photo: Stan Honda/AFP via Getty Images)

Fueled by Big Lie Conspiracy, GOP Officials Move to Hand Counts in Arizona, Nevada

"There are individuals and organizations in this country that are actively seeking to dismantle the election process and strip away the voting rights of millions of Americans," wrote critics in Cochise County, Arizona.

Julia Conley

Bombarded by residents who believe former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that voting machines were manipulated during the 2020 election and other conspiracy theories, county officials in Arizona and Nevada have signaled that they will proceed this week with hand counts of early midterm election ballots—despite warnings that the change is illegal and that hand counts are far less accurate than machine tabulation.

The interim county clerk in Nye County, Nevada directed six teams of five people each to begin a hand count on Wednesday after the Nevada Supreme Court gave approval for the plan last week.

The court stipulated that the clerk's office could not livestream the count, as clerk Mark Kampf had planned.

"To layer something this time-consuming and this prone to error on top of all [election workers'] other work is very concerning."

Kampf announced the count was beginning even as Secretary of State for Elections Mark Wlaschin was deliberating whether the county's plan met the requirements laid out by the high court.

Trump supporters including Jim Marchant, a former state lawmaker who is now running to be Nevada's top election official, have pushed for hand-counting ballots.

Marchant, who has said he ran for office at the urging of an influencer linked to QAnon, said earlier this year that he would first introduce hand counts in the state's rural counties and then "force Clark and Washoe" Counties, where Las Vegas and Reno are located, to adopt the method.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that election experts including Stephen Ansolabehere, a professor of government at Harvard who has led at least two studies examining vote tallying methods, have found hand counts to be "subject to more error than having a machine do it."

"To layer something this time-consuming and this prone to error on top of all [election workers'] other work is very concerning," Gowri Ramachandran, senior counsel in the Elections and Government Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, told the Times. "In all but really the tiniest of jurisdictions, it just does not make sense."

Commissioners in Nye County, which has about 33,000 registered voters, were "bombarded with complaints by residents who have been subjected to nearly two years of conspiracy theories related to voting machines and false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump" before they voted in favor of a hand count earlier this year. The decision prompted a resignation from the former county clerk.

Kampf announced the count would begin just as the board of supervisors in Cochise County, Arizona voted in favor of a hand count on Tuesday, alarming state and county officials.

"Ultimately, the legislature is the proper place to address this," Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre told the board. "That's how government works—not unilaterally deciding to go a new direction because of the will of an admittedly vocal portion of the public. Additionally, you cannot order county employees to violate the law."

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who is running for governor, told the county that the state will file a lawsuit against it if officials move forward with the hand count. She gave the county until the end of the day Wednesday to decide how it will proceed.

The editorial board of the Herald Review, a local newspaper, wrote Wednesday that the county's hand-counting mandate is a "direct attack against Cochise County voters, election workers, and everyone else who believes in a fair and functional vote."

"Since the 2020 election, we have seen more attacks on the fabric of the democratic process in America, including the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in the U.S. Capitol, numerous threats against election and other officials (including here in Cochise County) and so-called 'drop box monitors' intimidating voters seeking to return their early ballots," wrote the editorial board.

"All of these actions add up to a bigger picture that we must view with clear eyes," the editors added. "There are individuals and organizations in this country that are actively seeking to dismantle the election process and strip away the voting rights of millions of Americans. And that's the whole point: question and criticize everything until the voters believe nothing."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Iranian woman protesting

Iran Forces Fire on Demonstrators as Nationwide Protests Mark 40 Days Since Mahsa Amini's Death

Meanwhile, Iranian state media said a gunman killed at least a dozen people at a Shi'a shrine in Shiraz, an attack for which the Sunni militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility.

Brett Wilkins ·

hand count of ballots

Fueled by Big Lie Conspiracy, GOP Officials Move to Hand Counts in Arizona, Nevada

"There are individuals and organizations in this country that are actively seeking to dismantle the election process and strip away the voting rights of millions of Americans," wrote critics in Cochise County, Arizona.

Julia Conley ·

A homeless man named Caleb sits on a street corner on August 5, 2021 in Springfield, Missouri.

Republican Policies Are Killing Americans: Study

"Changing all policy domains in all states to a fully liberal orientation might have saved 171,030 lives in 2019," researchers estimate, "while changing them to a fully conservative orientation might have cost 217,635 lives."

Kenny Stancil ·

Germany nuclear-free

Every Nuclear Plant Is a 'Dirty Bomb' in Waiting, Warns Watchdog Group

Amid accusation by Russia, Beyond Nuclear says, "Like all nuclear power plants, Ukraine's reactors are inherently dangerous pre-deployed nuclear weapons."

Brett Wilkins ·

Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks alongside former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally in Warren, Michigan on October 1, 2022.

Republican Governors Association Accused of Illegal Coordination With Super PAC in Michigan

"This shady shell game between the Republican Governors Association and Get Michigan Working Again super PAC is not only a major violation of Michigan campaign finance law, but also implicates Tudor Dixon and her campaign," said the complainant.

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. To Fight Inflation, Tax the Rich and Corporate Profiteers
  2. Armed 'Poll Watchers' in Arizona Heighten Alarm Over Right-Wing Voter Intimidation
  3. Supreme Court Must Affirm Consumer Boycotts Are Protected by First Amendment
  4. So-Called GOP 'Solutions' to Inflation Are Just Another Giveaway to the Rich and Corporations
  5. In 'Affront to Justice,' Thomas Shields Graham From Subpoena in Georgia Election Case
  6. Donald Trump Isn't the Biggest Grifter in This Country. The Republican Party Is
  7. 'I Will Not Yield': Biden Vows to Fight Any GOP Attack on Social Security, Medicare
  8. In America, Democracy Can Simply Be Bought by the Billionaires
  9. Judge Who Ruled Against CFPB Took Thousands in Wall Street Campaign Cash: Watchdog
  10. 'We Don't Have to Live This Way': St. Louis School Gunman Armed With AR-15, 600+ Rounds
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.