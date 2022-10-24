Greenpeace to Rishi Sunak: Tax Fossil Fuel Profits and Lower Energy Bills Now

Hours after lawmakers from the ruling Conservative Party voted to make Rishi Sunak the United Kingdom\u0026#039;s third prime minister this year, more than 30 climate and energy justice activists occupied the lobby of Parliament to demand that the government fund home insulation and renewable power generation through a more robust tax on oil and gas corporations\u0026#039; windfall profits.\r\n\r\nAlmost seven million people in the U.K.—nearly a quarter of the country\u0026#039;s population—are facing fuel poverty as winter quickly approaches. Meanwhile, heavily subsidized fossil fuel giants are raking in record profits, which they use to block policies that would facilitate a green transition and rein in their destructive industry.\r\n\r\nGreenpeace campaigners, armed with sky-high utility bills from across the country, read the testimonies of people struggling to make ends meet amid a historic cost-of-living crisis that Sunak\u0026#039;s right-wing predecessors—Boris Johnson and Liz Truss—and Tory colleagues have, according to progressive critics, exacerbated through adherence to neoliberal orthodoxy.\r\n\r\nStressing that \u0022chaos costs lives,\u0022 activists made the case for simultaneously addressing soaring energy prices and the worsening climate emergency by taxing fossil fuel profits and using the revenue to invest in better residential insulation and expanded clean energy production.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Thanks to spiraling gas prices and the oldest, coldest housing in Europe, millions of people are being pushed into fuel poverty,\u0022 Greenpeace U.K. noted in a blog post. \u0022People across the country have waited for government after government to provide enough help to lower their energy bills—but mostly what we\u0026#039;ve had is political chaos.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe group continued:\r\n\r\n\r\nRising energy bills and cold homes will cost lives. The U.K. already has the sixth highest rate of excess winter deaths in Europe. Higher bills also disproportionately impact disabled and older people, people of color, and those from impoverished communities. For instance, many medical and mobility devices require electricity. Meaning, on average, disabled people have much higher energy bills just for using equipment they need in their day-to-day lives. Political leaders have failed to put people first and provide sufficient support for the energy crisis.\r\n\r\nIt\u0026#039;s political choices that have caused the levels of inequality and fuel poverty we\u0026#039;re facing. If this government properly taxed record fossil fuel profits, it could help fund extra support for those in need, and help pay for a nationwide program to insulate homes. Instead, the last six weeks have seen u-turns on the Conservative manifesto pledge on fracking and new commitments to North Sea oil and gas, which will wreck our climate and won\u0026#039;t lower our bills.\r\n\r\n\r\nTwo months ago, the U.K. Treasury estimated that the nation\u0026#039;s energy firms are poised to enjoy up to £170 billion ($191.9 billion) in excess profits—defined as the gap between money made now and what would have been expected based on price forecasts prior to Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine—over the next two years.\r\n\r\nA 25% windfall tax on oil and gas producers approved in July is expected to raise £5 billion ($5.6 billion) in its first year. However, the existing surtax on excess fossil fuel profits contains loopholes allowing companies to drastically reduce their tax bill by investing more in oil and gas extraction, which the industry claims will boost supply. The recently enacted windfall tax, which lasts through 2025, also exempts eletricity generators, even though Treasury officials attribute roughly two-fifths of the £170 billion in excess profits to such actors.\r\n\r\nWith winter energy bills projected to triple compared with last year, calls are growing in the U.K. to increase the windfall tax rate on excess fossil fuel profits and extend it to electricity generators benefiting from rising oil and gas prices.\r\n\r\nWhile Truss vehemently opposed windfall taxes—asserting that they \u0022send the wrong message to investors\u0022—Sunak introduced the current windfall tax in May when he was Johnson\u0026#039;s chancellor of the exchequer.\r\n\r\nAccording to Greenpeace, Monday\u0026#039;s action was meant to show Sunak that \u0022he can\u0026#039;t ignore the almost seven million households facing fuel poverty.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe life-threatening crises of surging utility bills and unmitigated greenhouse gas pollution are both caused by fossil fuel dependence, the group noted. Consequently, these problems have lifesaving solutions that are straightforward and aligned.\r\n\r\n\u0022To lower our bills long-term and reduce our emissions,\u0022 Greenpeace urged Sunak to do the following:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tCommit to investing £6 billion [$6.8 billion] immediately to kickstart a street-by-street insulation program to keep bills low for good;\r\n\tShift to renewable energy, like wind and solar, which are cheaper and quicker to build than oil and gas; and\r\n\tProperly tax oil and gas companies\u0026#039; excess profits so they pay their fair share, given how much money they\u0026#039;ve made off these crises.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s time we have a government that brings down bills for good and plays its part in tackling the climate crisis,\u0022 the group added.\r\n\r\n\r\nOn social media, Greenpeace encouraged people to sign a petition imploring U.K. lawmakers to \u0022keep people warm this winer.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Delay has cost lives. Chaos costs lives. And it will cost more lives this winter and every winter,\u0022 the group emphasized. \u0022No one benefits except the oil and gas profiteers. If the government were on the people\u0026#039;s side, the U.K. really could get on track to quitting oil, gas, and sky-high energy bills, forever.\u0022