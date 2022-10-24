Green Groups Call On Governors to Oppose GTN Pipeline Expansion 'Loud and Clear'

Over three dozen groups on Monday pressured three Democratic West Coast governors to \u0022voice your opposition to the plan to increase the amount of fracked gas flowing through your states\u0022 ahead of a decision by federal regulators expected early next year.\r\n\r\n\u0022We need our governors to stand with us and send a strong message to the federal government to stop rubber-stamping pipeline expansions.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The urgency of the climate crisis demands action from your administrations,\u0022 even before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) weighs in, the organizations wrote to Govs. Kate Brown of Oregon, Jay Insee of Washington, and Gavin Newsom of California.\r\n\r\nThe letter explains that \u0022Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) is seeking approval from FERC to increase the capacity of its 1,354-mile fracked gas pipeline that runs from British Columbia, through Idaho, Washington, and Oregon, and down to California.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022FERC estimates the expansion will result in 3.24 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually, even without considering the upstream methane leakage,\u0022 which is \u0022the same annual carbon pollution as eight new gas-fired power plants,\u0022 the letter notes.\r\n\r\nThe groups praised Brown, Inslee, and Newsom for their \u0022strong efforts to tackle the climate crisis\u0022 so far and argued that the expansion project, known as GTN XPress, \u0022would go against these commitments by locking in the region\u0026#039;s reliance on fracked gas for at least another 30 years, subsidized by ratepayers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We urge you to carefully weigh the climate impacts of increasing gas capacity, and consider how the GTN XPress project is inconsistent with Washington, Oregon, and California\u0026#039;s efforts to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions,\u0022 the letter concludes. \u0022As our state leaders, we ask you to make your opposition to the proposal loud and clear.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRepresentatives from groups that signed on to the letter also stressed local opposition.\r\n\r\n\u0022There are over 30 organizations with a range of climate, social justice, health, and place-based goals that fiercely oppose this project,\u0022 noted Columbia Riverkeeper staff attorney Audrey Leonard.\r\n\r\nMaig Tinnin, Rogue Valley coordinator for Rogue Climate, highlighted that \u0022Northwest communities have organized to win strong climate goals in our states and this project threatens our ability to meet those emission reductions.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Over the last five years, while many worked to defeat new pipelines like Jordan Cove LNG, FERC approved more than a dozen pipeline expansion projects across the country,\u0022 Tinnin added. \u0022We need our governors to stand with us and send a strong message to the federal government to stop rubber-stamping pipeline expansions.\u0022\r\n\r\nThough Republican Gov. Brad Little of Idaho did not receive the letter, some organizations in his state also supported it.\r\n\r\n\u0022Like our West Coast neighbors, concerned Idahoans oppose any new or expanded fossil fuels extraction, transportation, and infrastructure projects,\u0022 said Wild Idaho Rising Tide organizer Helen Yost. \u0022We encourage California, Oregon, and Washington governors to further consider the broad climate impacts of their public actions and decisions, especially for under-represented, rural communities.\u0022