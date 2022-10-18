Defying Pentagon Secrecy, Reporting Exposes Retired US Generals on Saudi Payroll

A sweeping investigation published by The Washington Post on Tuesday after years of digging and legal battles with the U.S. government shows that at least 15 retired American generals and admirals have worked as paid consultants for Saudi Arabia\u0026#039;s ministry of defense since 2016.\r\n\r\n\u0022Saudi Arabia\u0026#039;s paid advisers have included retired Marine Gen. James L. Jones, a national security adviser to President Barack Obama, and retired Army Gen. Keith Alexander, who led the National Security Agency under Obama and President George W. Bush,\u0022 the Post reported, citing more than 4,000 pages documents obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) filings.\r\n\r\nThe Post noted that it \u0022sued the Army, the Air Force, the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the State Department in federal court\u0022 in pursuit of the documents, which the outlet finally obtained after a protracted legal fight.\r\n\r\n\u0022Congress permits retired troops as well as reservists to work for foreign governments if they first obtain approval from their branch of the armed forces and the State Department,\u0022 the newspaper pointed out. \u0022But the U.S. government has fought to keep the hirings secret. For years, it withheld virtually all information about the practice, including which countries employ the most retired U.S. service members and how much money is at stake.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn total, the Post found that \u0022more than 500 retired U.S. military personnel—including scores of generals and admirals—have taken lucrative jobs since 2015 working for foreign governments\u0022 such as Saudi Arabia, Libya, Turkey, and Kuwait, mostly with the official approval of U.S. military branches.\r\n\r\n\u0022Records show they rarely reject a job request,\u0022 the Post found.\r\n\r\nThe Post did highlight some cases of ex-military officials taking \u0022foreign jobs or gifts without notifying the U.S. government at all,\u0022 citing the prominent example of retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, a Trump loyalist and fascist who raked in nearly $450,000 in payments from Turkey and Russia in 2015 without receiving clearance from U.S. officials.\r\n\r\nOther ex-servicemembers named in the Post story as paid consultants to the Saudi defense ministry include retired Air Force Brig. Gen. John Doucette and retired Army Lt. Gen. Karl Eikenberry.\r\n\r\nKate Kizer, a senior nonresident fellow at the Center for International Policy, wrote on Twitter that the reporting provides further evidence that \u0022war and crimes against humanity\u0022 are \u0022big business for U.S. military leaders after their service.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Post published its explosive story as a growing number of Democratic lawmakers are pushing for a total reexamination of longstanding diplomatic and military relations between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia in the wake of OPEC\u0026#039;s decision to slash oil production, driving up prices in the U.S. and across the world.\r\n\r\nSaudi Arabia receives around 70% of its weaponry from the U.S. on top of other military and logistical support.\r\n\r\n\u0022Saudi planes literally couldn\u0026#039;t fly if it weren\u0026#039;t for American technicians,\u0022 U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said in an interview last week. \u0022Yet they are fleecing the American public... There needs to be consequences.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Project on Government Oversight (POGO), a watchdog organization, filed a similar FOIA lawsuit as the Post and also published the results of its investigation on Tuesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Between April 2010 and August 2020, the State Department issued over 500 waivers to retiring servicemembers, allowing them to take emoluments to work on behalf of foreign interests,\u0022 POGO\u0026#039;s Julienne McClure wrote in a summary of the group\u0026#039;s findings. \u0022While many of these positions are not disclosed, some clearly support military operations, such as “battle trainer,” while others are far more general, including descriptions like \u0026#039;consultant\u0026#039; or \u0026#039;advisor.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\nMcClure noted that \u0022over half of these waivers were granted so former military officials could work on behalf of United Arab Emirates interests, despite the Emirati government\u0026#039;s troubling record of human rights violations.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Even as the State Department issued hundreds of these waivers,\u0022 McClure wrote, \u0022they simultaneously listed a bevy of human rights abuses in their 2020 Country Report on human rights issues in the United Arab Emirates, including \u0026#039;arbitrary arrest and detention... government interference with privacy rights... undue restriction on free expression and the press... and criminalization of same-sex sexual activity.\u0026#039;\u0022