Climate Emergency Rages as More Than 600 Perish in Nigeria Floods

Nigerian emergency officials said Sunday that catastrophic flooding in the West African country has killed more than 600 people and displaced at least 1.3 million in recent weeks as a heavier-than-usual rain season—made more intense by the climate crisis—continues to pummel the impoverished nation.\r\n\r\nSadiya Umar Farouq, Nigeria\u0026#039;s minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development, said in a statement that more than 2.5 million people in the country have been impacted by the historic flooding, which has destroyed 82,000 homes and damaged over 100,000 acres of farmland, endangering food supplies.\r\n\r\n\u0022As our country plans to implement an energy transition plan, we urge the government to prioritize clean renewable energy.\u0022\r\n\r\nUmar Farouq stressed Sunday that \u0022we are not completely out of the woods,\u0022 citing warnings from Nigerian meteorological that a number of states \u0022are still at risk of experiencing floods\u0022 through the end of November.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are calling on the respective state governments, local government councils, and communities to prepare for more flooding by evacuating people living on flood plains to high grounds, provide tents and relief materials, fresh water, as well as medical supplies for a possible outbreak of water-borne diseases,\u0022 Umar Farouq said.\r\n\r\nThe country\u0026#039;s annual rain season began in June, but disaster officials say the death toll has risen sharply since August amid rapidly intensifying floods, which have been deemed the worst the nation has seen in decades. As Reuters reported, the destruction from the flooding accelerated following \u0022water releases from the Lagdo dam in neighboring Cameroon.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The heavy rains and resultant flooding currently being experienced in Nigeria are evidence of the extreme climate impacts primarily driven by fossil fuels, making our homes uninhabitable, endangering lives, health, and livelihoods,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Michael Terungwa of the Coal Free Nigeria campaign said in a statement Monday.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a signal that it is time for the world to move away from fossil fuels, as rapid and deep emission cuts are needed to avoid catastrophic climate impacts,\u0022 Terungwa continued. \u0022As our country plans to implement an energy transition plan, we urge the government to prioritize clean renewable energy and not false solutions such as fossil gas that will lead us down a perilous path.\u0022\r\n\r\nLandry Ninteretse, regional director of 350Africa.org, noted that the Nigerian government\u0026#039;s updated death toll and damage estimates were released less than a month before the COP27 climate talks in Egypt.\r\n\r\nNinteretse said that in light of the disastrous flooding, COP27 \u0022must define a concrete operationalization plan to implement the Global Goal on Adaptation adopted last year in order to meaningfully support countries like Nigeria in their efforts to strengthen resilience and reduce vulnerability to climate impacts.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We expect that developed nations will scale up funding for mitigation and adaptation as well as prioritize compensation for climate-induced loss and damage suffered by the nations most affected by the climate crisis,\u0022 Ninteretse added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs emergency relief efforts ramp up in Nigeria, Central Africa has also faced devastating flooding in recent months, with the World Food Program calling the \u0022climate-related disaster\u0022 one of \u0022the deadliest the region has seen in years.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022People are suffering because of changes to the climate that they did nothing to cause.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In response, WFP is on the ground providing a three-month emergency assistance package targeting 427,000 flood-hit women, men, and children in critically affected countries including the Central African Republic, Chad, the Gambia, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, and Sierra Leone,\u0022 the U.N. organization said in a statement Monday.\r\n\r\nEast Africa, meanwhile, has been ravaged over the past few months by the opposite of heavy rainfall: prolonged, deadly drought, another form of extreme weather made worse by the climate emergency.\r\n\r\nLast week, Oxfam International warned that \u0022one person is likely to die of hunger every 36 seconds between now and the end of the year in drought-stricken East Africa as the worst-hit areas hurtle towards famine.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022After four seasons of failed rains, people are losing their struggle to survive—their livestock has died, crops have failed, and food prices have been pushed ever higher by the war in Ukraine,\u0022 said Parvin Ngala, regional director of Oxfam Horn East and Central Africa. \u0022The alarm has been sounding for months, but donors are yet to wake up to the terrible reality... Failure to act will turn a crisis into a full-scale catastrophe.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022People are suffering because of changes to the climate that they did nothing to cause,\u0022 Ngala added. \u0022Rich nations which have done most to contribute to the climate crisis have a moral responsibility to protect people from the damage they have caused.\u0022