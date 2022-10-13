Social Security Cost-of-Living Boost Spotlights 'Need to Expand, Not Cut, Benefits'

Advocates for senior citizens and millions of other people who receive monthly benefits from the Social Security Administration applauded Thursday as the agency announced a historic increase in monthly payments, and called on Congress to further expand Social Security to ensure future beneficiaries can afford housing and other essentials.\r\n\r\n\u0022Retirees must be vigilant and make sure they are voting for candidates who will protect the benefits they earn, not put them on the chopping block.\u0022\r\n\r\nMore than 70 million people will benefit from the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), including about eight million children and adults who have disabilities or low incomes and receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits.\r\n\r\nOn average, beneficiaries will receive $145 more per month in response to the fastest inflation in four decades. The COLA is the largest boost to the New Deal-era program since 1981.\r\n\r\nThe agency\u0026#039;s announcement \u0022highlights what seniors have always known—that Social Security\u0026#039;s automatic inflation protection is vital,\u0022 said Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.), a lead sponsor of legislation to expand the program. \u0022This increase is good news as it protects benefits against losing their purchasing power over time, but we must do more to help beneficiaries now!\u0022\r\n\r\nThe adjustment comes as Republicans repeat false claims that Social Security is an unsustainable burden on the U.S. government, with lawmakers including Sens. Rick Scott (Fla.) and Ron Johnson (Wis.) proposing that Congress review the program every five years or annually.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Republicans in the House and Senate and on the campaign trail are tripping over each other to put forward their own extreme and risky schemes to cut or end Social Security as we know it,\u0022 said Richard Fiesta, executive director of the Alliance for Retired Americans, in a statement Thursday. \u0022Retirees must be vigilant and make sure they are voting for candidates who will protect the benefits they earn, not put them on the chopping block.\u0022\r\n\r\nProponents of social safety net programs have long countered Republican attacks on Social Security, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) noting earlier this year that the program is currently funded to pay 90% of benefits for the next 25 years and 80% of benefits for the next 75 years.\r\n\r\nCongressional action to expand the program would ensure senior citizens now and in the future can afford necessities, said advocacy group Social Security Works, noting that other forms of income for retirees cannot be adjusted the way Social Security can.\r\n\r\n\u0022The annual cost of living adjustment is one of Social Security\u0026#039;s most essential and unique features,\u0022 said Nancy Altman, president of the group. \u0022Unlike private-sector pension plans, whose benefits erode over time, Social Security is designed to keep up with rising prices.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Unfortunately, even with today\u0026#039;s COLA, many simply cannot make ends meet, because their earned Social Security benefits are inadequately low,\u0022 Altman added. \u0022Congress should pass legislation to protect and expand Social Security, and pay for it by requiring the wealthiest to contribute their fair share.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe vast majority of Democrats in the U.S. House have co-sponsored the Social Security 2100 Act, which would improve minimum benefits, the COLA, and benefits for people who are widowed, as well as raising the cap on payments by wealthy Americans, who contribute as little as .08% of their income to Social Security, compared to the 6.2% rate contributed by most workers.\r\n\r\nDespite the bill\u0026#039;s popularity and Republicans\u0026#039; attacks on the program ahead of the midterm elections, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has not allowed a vote on the Social Security 2100 Act.\r\n\r\n\u0022Social Security\u0026#039;s annual cost of living adjustment is a reminder of how valuable Social Security is, but also of how modest the underlying benefits are,\u0022 said Altman. \u0022We must expand, not cut, benefits.\u0022