As Fed Pushes to 'Get Wages Down,' Study Shows CEO Pay Has Soared by 1,460% Since 1978

An analysis published Tuesday shows that the top executives of the largest corporations in the United States have seen their pay soar by nearly 1,500% over the past 43 years, helping to fuel a massive surge in inequality as workers\u0026#039; wages lag.\r\n\r\nBetween 1978 and 2021, according to new research from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), CEO compensation at the 350 largest publicly traded U.S. companies rose by an inflation-adjusted 1,460%, far outstripping the 18.1% pay increase that the nation\u0026#039;s typical worker saw during that period.\r\n\r\nThe trend of soaring CEO pay has continued during the coronavirus pandemic, which caused mass economic chaos and job loss among ordinary workers. EPI found that \u0022while millions lost jobs in the first year of the pandemic and suffered real wage declines due to inflation in the second year, CEOs\u0026#039; realized compensation jumped 30.3% between 2019 and 2021.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Typical worker compensation among those who remained employed rose 3.9% over the same time span,\u0022 note EPI\u0026#039;s Josh Bivens and Jori Kandra, the authors of the new report.\r\n\r\nThe findings come amid mounting fears of a global recession triggered by central banks\u0026#039; attempts to fight inflation via increasingly aggressive interest rate hikes, a strategy aimed at crushing economic demand.\r\n\r\nFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, the world\u0026#039;s most powerful central banker, has been forthright about the primary goals of rate hikes: A weaker labor market and lower wages. According to the Fed\u0026#039;s own projections, rate increases could throw around 1.5 million people in the U.S. out of work by the end of next year.\r\n\r\n\u0022What we hope to achieve is a period of growth below trend which will cause the labor market to get back into better balance and that will bring wages back down to levels that are more consistent with 2% inflation over time,\u0022 Powell said last month.\r\n\r\nWhen Powell voices his desire to \u0022get wages down\u0022—as he did during a May press conference—he\u0026#039;s not referring to the skyrocketing pay of top corporate executives or Wall Street bankers, who have seen their bonuses surge by 1,743% since 1985. As The Lever\u0026#039;s Matthew Cunningham-Cook reported earlier this year, Powell\u0026#039;s Fed has \u0022declined to implement a law to reduce the skyrocketing paychecks of his former colleagues on Wall Street.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBivens and Kandra write in their new analysis that the chief executive pay surge in recent decades is not the \u0022result of a competitive market for talent but rather reflect[s] the power of CEOs to extract concessions.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn 2021, the CEOs of top U.S. companies raked in nearly 400 times more pay than the typical worker.\r\n\r\n\u0022Some observers argue that exorbitant CEO compensation is merely a symbolic issue, with no consequences for the vast majority of workers,\u0022 Bivens and Kandra note. \u0022However, the escalation of CEO compensation, and of executive compensation more generally, has fueled the growth of top 1% and top 0.1% incomes, generating widespread inequality.\u0022\r\n\r\nTo begin reversing out-of-control CEO pay and bolstering wage growth among ordinary workers, EPI recommends \u0022implementing higher marginal income tax rates at the very top,\u0022 which \u0022would limit rent-seeking behavior and reduce the incentives for executives to push for such high pay.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Another option,\u0022 Bivens and Kandra write, \u0022is to set corporate tax rates higher for firms that have higher ratios of CEO-to-worker compensation,\u0022 an idea proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in his 2021 Tax Excessive CEO Pay Act.\r\n\r\nThe bill, which garnered just three co-sponsors in the Senate and 22 in the House, never received a vote.