'Doing This for My Son': UK Climate Activist Gives Interview While Handcuffed, Hauled Off by Cops

Climate campaigners on Monday hailed video footage of a British mother giving an interview while being hauled off by London police, with one prominent activist calling the clip \u0022climate communication at its best.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The United Nations has said we should have no new oil.\u0022\r\n\r\nHundreds of Just Stop Oil demonstrators marched through central London Sunday, where activists blocked traffic on Waterloo Bride to demand that Britain\u0026#039;s new right-wing government address the cost-of-living and climate crises by stopping new fossil fuel projects.\r\n\r\nVideo journalist Zoe Broughton was on the scene as Metropolitan Police officers began arresting protesters on the bridge.\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m doing this for my son,\u0022 said one woman who was arrested on the bridge as multiple officers carried her handcuffed and in a prone position. \u0022The government\u0026#039;s inaction on climate change is a death sentence to us all.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNoting that \u0022the United Nations has said we should have no new oil,\u0022 the activist lamented that new Conservative U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss \u0022wants to open 130 new oil licenses.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s a death sentence to this planet,\u0022 she said.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNumerous other activists were also arrested. As they were led or carried off by police, a musician sang a version of the civil disobedience anthem \u0022Have You Been to Jail for Justice?\u0022 written by the late Anne Feeney and most famously recorded by Peter, Paul, and Mary:\r\n\r\nHave you been to jail for justice? I want to shake your hand\r\n\r\nSitting in and lying down are ways to take a stand\r\n\r\nHave you sung a song for freedom, or marched a picket line? \r\n\r\nHave you been to jail for justice? Oh, you\u0026#039;re a friend of mine\r\n\r\nWas it Cesar Chavez? Maybe it was Dorothy Day\r\n\r\nSome will say Dr. King or Gandhi set them on their way\r\n\r\nNo matter who your mentors are it\u0026#039;s pretty plain to see\r\n\r\nThat if you\u0026#039;ve been to jail for justice, you\u0026#039;re in good company.