Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Chevron parody ad

A parody ad for oil company Chevron features a voiceover that admits the company is "actively murdered" people across the globe over images typical of the fossil fuel industry's "greenwashing" advertisements. (Photo: YouTube/Hyperobject Industries)

In Viral Parody Ad, Chevron Admits It Is 'Actively Murdering You'

Produced by the director of "Don't Look Up," the ad assures viewers Chevron has "billions and billions of dollars to pay for this commercial time, this cheesy footage, and this bullshit music."

Julia Conley

Over images typical of fossil fuel company ads that have been accused of "greenwashing" their practices, a new viral video explains that oil giant Chevron is "actively murdering" people across the globe as it continues to extract fossil fuels despite warnings from climate and energy experts alike.

"We at Chevron believe there is nothing more precious than life," the voiceover says over footage of a newborn baby and mother. "And the most precious life of all is the dead kind, that has been compressed for hundreds of millions of years under massive rocks until it magically becomes oil."

The parody ad, which was released Thursday, goes on to show a wind power farm, a child's birthday party, marine life, and a picturesque image of an oil rig at sunset as the narration explains that the oil it refines and sells as gasoline makes it possible for "a cool-ass tank" to "crush a clay hut" and an airplane to "take a businessman 3,000 miles to have dinner with someone, or whatever, all the while releasing greenhouse gases that are transforming the planet right this second."

Watch:

While the images displayed continue to show an idealized image of families, pets, and nature, viewers are assured that "we at Chevron straight-up don't give a single fuck about you, your weird children, or your stupid, ratty-ass dog."

The company also has "billions and billions of dollars," the narrator says, "to pay for this commercial time, this cheesy footage, and this bullshit music, all so you'll be lulled into a catatonic state that makes you forget one singular fact: Chevron is actively murdering you every day."

The fake ad was released weeks after the U.K.-based group InfluenceMap revealed that the five largest fossil fuel companies—Chevron, BP, ExxonMobil, Shell, and TotalEnergies—spend a cumulative $750 million per year on public relations campaigns to make the corporations seem committed to climate action, while spending just 12% of their capital expenditures on low-carbon activities.

The parody, which was produced by film director Adam McKay, amounted to a "surprisingly honest" advertisement for Chevron, said the Climate Ad Project.

"Normally I'm anti-fossil fuel advertising, but this one should be watched by everyone on the planet," said Jamie Henn, director of Fossil Free Media, which supports the movement to end fossil fuels by pushing back against industry propaganda.

Along with the video, McKay, who directed the climate crisis-themed satire Don't Look Up last year, posted several doctored images of news coverage of Hurricane Ian, which killed at least 21 people when it devastated parts of Florida this week.

The images showed news outlets labeling the storm Hurricane Chevron, Hurricane Exxon, and Hurricane Shell, referring to scientists' warnings that the continued extraction of fossil fuel is intensifying extreme weather events.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a formal NATO application

Ukraine Responds to Putin Annexations With Fast-Track NATO Application

Lamenting the lack of any progress toward a diplomatic settlement, one anti-war campaigner asked: "Will the world stand idly by as we careen towards nuclear apocalypse?"

Jake Johnson ·

Rayyan Yaser Suleiman,

'Don't Look Away': Tlaib Ties Death of 7-Year-Old Palestinian to US Aid to Israel

"$3.8 billion+ of our money is funding this. Enough. It must stop."

Jessica Corbett ·

Chevron parody ad

In Viral Parody Ad, Chevron Admits It Is 'Actively Murdering You'

Produced by the director of "Don't Look Up," the ad assures viewers Chevron has "billions and billions of dollars to pay for this commercial time, this cheesy footage, and this bullshit music."

Julia Conley ·

Rep. Rashida Tlaib speaks at a hearing

Host 'Censored and Fired' by The Hill Over Segment on Tlaib Naming Israeli Apartheid

"Sadly, Israel is an apartheid state and we have to push back," said progressive commentator Katie Halper. "And when we encounter censorship, we can't just run away with our tails between our legs."

Jake Johnson ·

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech at the Kremlin in Moscow on September 30, 2022.

'Dangerous Escalation': Putin Condemned Over Illegal Annexation of Ukraine Territories

"Now more than ever," said U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, "we must work together to end this devastating and senseless war."

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.