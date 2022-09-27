Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Russian man arrested in Moscow

Police officers detain a man in Moscow, Russia on September 21, 2022 during protests against a partial mobilization to increase troops in Ukraine. (Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)

UN Human Rights Office 'Deeply Disturbed' by Arrests of Anti-War Protesters in Russia

"We call for the immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained and for the authorities to abide by their international obligations to respect and ensure the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly."

Jessica Corbett

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said Tuesday that "we are deeply disturbed" by the nearly 2,400 arrests of Ukraine war critics since Russian President Vladimir Putin last week announced a "partial mobilization" of military reservists.

"Arresting people solely for exercising their rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression constitutes an arbitrary deprivation of liberty."

The U.N. office spokesperson, Ravina Shamdasani, referenced reporting that at least 2,377 demonstrators have been detained across the country as of Monday. The Russia-based independent monitoring group OVD-Info has documented 2,398 detentions.

"In the Russian region of Dagestan, protests continued for a second day on Monday with hundreds of people taking to the streets of the capital, Makhachkala, where clashes erupted between demonstrators and the police," Shamdasani said. "Dozens of people were reported to have been arrested."

The crackdown on anti-war protests over the past week resembles Russian authorities' response to peace demonstrations that occurred just after the invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Shamdasani acknowledged Tuesday that "while the majority of the protests are reported to have been peaceful, military and administrative buildings, including enlistment offices, have been attacked in several regions."

In one case, a gunman—reportedly upset that his best friend with no military history received draft papers despite Russian authorities' claims that only experienced reservists are being called up to fight in Ukraine—shot up an enlistment office in the town of Ust-Ilimsk.

Related Content

Woman protests Russia's war in Ukraine

'We Aren't Going to War': Draft Officer Shot Amid Russian Anger Over Conscription

Julia Conley

Since Putin's speech last week, which also included nuclear weapons threats, "at least 20 military or administrative buildings across the country have been targeted by Molotov cocktails or arson attacks," The Moscow Times reported Tuesday.

"Russia's North Caucasus regions have seen some of the fiercest anti-mobilization protests, with hundreds of protesters detained and scenes of brawls with police," the newspaper noted. "Two of the country's poorer ethnic republics—that have already suffered some of the highest known death rates in Ukraine—are now reportedly being called on to provide a disproportionate amount of men."

While urging the people of Russia "to protest peacefully and avoid resorting to violence," Shamdasani emphasized the need for Russian authorities to respect demonstrators.

"We stress that arresting people solely for exercising their rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression constitutes an arbitrary deprivation of liberty," she said. "We call for the immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained and for the authorities to abide by their international obligations to respect and ensure the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly."

As she told journalists in Geneva on Tuesday, "Our key concerns are the need for lawfulness, a need for a lack of arbitrariness and clear scope for conscientious objection and independent review of individual decisions on how the mobilization has been carried out."

Shamdasani also said reporting that up to tens of thousands of men at risk of being drafted have fled Russia in the past week is "heartbreaking."

The New York Times reported at the end of August, six months into the war, that "military losses have been heavy on both sides, with about 9,000 Ukrainians and as many as 25,000 Russians said to be killed."

Additionally, across Ukraine, at least 5,996 civilians have been killed and 8,848 injured, according to the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, which notes that the true figures are likely "considerably higher."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Russian man arrested in Moscow

UN Human Rights Office 'Deeply Disturbed' by Arrests of Anti-War Protesters in Russia

"We call for the immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained and for the authorities to abide by their international obligations to respect and ensure the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly."

Jessica Corbett ·

Abortion rights protest in Idaho

University of Idaho Employees Warned Not to Discuss Abortion or Provide Birth Control

A memo from the school's legal department shows how "Republican politicians are already criminalizing abortion, which has extreme consequences—but they won't stop there," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Julia Conley ·

Workers extract oil from a well in the Permian Basin

15K Miles of New Oil Pipelines Worldwide Show 'Almost Deliberate Failure to Meet Climate Goals'

The United States is currently developing more new oil pipeline capacity than any other country, a global analysis shows.

Jake Johnson ·

Bishop William J. Barber II speaks into a bullhorn during a march for clean public water in Jackson, Mississippi on September 26, 2022.

'We Have to Fight': Poor People's Campaign Rallies for Clean Public Water in Jackson

"Here in Jackson there will probably be a time when there's crowds as far as the eye can see, people from all over, because somebody's been poisoning the water," said Bishop William J. Barber II.

Kenny Stancil ·

A photo of the Nord Stream 2 leak

'A Really Big Hole': Sabotage Suspected as Nord Stream Pipelines Spew Methane

An investigation into the mysterious damage is ongoing amid fears of pollution and another supply shock that could worsen Europe's energy crisis as winter nears.

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.