Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Woman protests Russia's war in Ukraine

An activist holds an anti-war poster and shouts a slogan during rally in Moscow on September 21, 2022, following Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that mobilization in Russia's war on Ukraine will be ramped up. The sign reads, "Net mogilizacii" in Cyrillic, meaning "No burialization." (Photo: Contributor/Getty Images)

'We Aren't Going to War': Draft Officer Shot Amid Russian Anger Over Conscription

A 25-year-old reportedly opened fire at a military recruitment office in Irkutsk after his best friend received draft papers.

Julia Conley

The head of a military draft office in the Russian town of Ust-Ilimsk was being treated for injuries on Monday after being shot by a gunman who—like more than 1,000 people who have been arrested for protesting in recent days—was reportedly angry over President Vladimir Putin's recent military conscription announcement.

Reuters reported that the gunman, who was detained, identified himself as Ruslan Zinin, age 25.

According to The Moscow Times, Zinin was "very upset" that his best friend, who has no military experience, "received draft papers despite the authorities' pledge to recruit strictly experienced reservists."

The gunman entered the recruitment office in Irkutsk and said, "No one will go fight," according to Al Jazeera, before opening fire.

(Warning: the following video is disturbing.)

Visegrad24 reported that he said, "We aren't going to war, we are all going home."

The attack on the local draft office came days after Putin announced a "partial mobilization" of about 300,000 Russians who will be called up to fight the war in Ukraine.

Putin told the public that "only those citizens will be drafted to military service who are currently in the reserve and first of all those who have served in the army, who have certain professions and have necessary experience," but there have been several reports from across the country of people with no experience being called up to join the invasion of Ukraine.

A Kremlin spokesperson claimed Monday that those draft notices have been sent in error.

Reuters reported that several draft offices have been attacked since Putin's announcement last week.

In the city of Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, a man reportedly attempted to set himself on fire at a bus station on Sunday, saying he did not want to go to war.

More than 1,100 Russians were arrested for protesting the war and the conscription plan following Putin's announcement, and the number has grown since then.

Tens of thousands of people who are of conscription age have attempted to flee the country in recent days, crossing borders to Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia. The government could close its borders to people eligible for the mobilization as soon as Wednesday, according to the Times.

As he announced the mobilization, Putin suggested Russian forces already in Ukraine are struggling to counter the military aid supplied by the U.S. and other countries.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Woman protests Russia's war in Ukraine

'We Aren't Going to War': Draft Officer Shot Amid Russian Anger Over Conscription

A 25-year-old reportedly opened fire at a military recruitment office in Irkutsk after his best friend received draft papers.

Julia Conley ·

U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan speaks at the White House on May 12, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

80+ Democrats Urge Biden EPA to Accept Union Demands

"Improving the rights and protections of EPA employees" will help the agency "address climate change, enhance environmental justice, and protect public health and the environment," the lawmakers wrote.

Kenny Stancil ·

Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene heckle during Biden's State of the Union address

Boebert, MTG Among US Republicans Celebrating Fascist Victory in Italy

"Fascism is rising across Europe," warned one observer. "And if Americans aren't careful, the MAGA GOP will usher in that same fascism here. We cannot let that happen."

Jake Johnson ·

Giorgia Meloni celebrates election victory

Led by Giorgia Meloni, Fascists Set to Take Power in Italy for First Time Since Mussolini

"Italians must now repeat what their ancestors once did: defeat fascism," said the progressive movement DiEM25. "But not for the return of the politics-as-usual that brought the fascists to power in the first place."

Jake Johnson ·

Joe Manchin, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden

EPA's Environmental Justice Office 'Won't Make Up for' Manchin Deal, Campaigner Says

"We've seen a lot of structural changes on environmental justice in the Biden, Obama and Clinton administrations, but we need to see the results," said Wes Gobar of the Movement for Black Lives.

Julia Conley ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.