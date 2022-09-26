'We Aren't Going to War': Draft Officer Shot Amid Russian Anger Over Conscription

The head of a military draft office in the Russian town of Ust-Ilimsk was being treated for injuries on Monday after being shot by a gunman who—like more than 1,000 people who have been arrested for protesting in recent days—was reportedly angry over President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s recent military conscription announcement.\r\n\r\nReuters reported that the gunman, who was detained, identified himself as Ruslan Zinin, age 25.\r\n\r\nAccording to The Moscow Times, Zinin was \u0022very upset\u0022 that his best friend, who has no military experience, \u0022received draft papers despite the authorities\u0026#039; pledge to recruit strictly experienced reservists.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe gunman entered the recruitment office in Irkutsk and said, \u0022No one will go fight,\u0022 according to Al Jazeera, before opening fire.\r\n\r\n(Warning: the following video is disturbing.)\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVisegrad24 reported that he said, \u0022We aren\u0026#039;t going to war, we are all going home.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe attack on the local draft office came days after Putin announced a \u0022partial mobilization\u0022 of about 300,000 Russians who will be called up to fight the war in Ukraine.\r\n\r\nPutin told the public that \u0022only those citizens will be drafted to military service who are currently in the reserve and first of all those who have served in the army, who have certain professions and have necessary experience,\u0022 but there have been several reports from across the country of people with no experience being called up to join the invasion of Ukraine.\r\n\r\nA Kremlin spokesperson claimed Monday that those draft notices have been sent in error.\r\n\r\nReuters reported that several draft offices have been attacked since Putin\u0026#039;s announcement last week.\r\n\r\nIn the city of Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, a man reportedly attempted to set himself on fire at a bus station on Sunday, saying he did not want to go to war.\r\n\r\nMore than 1,100 Russians were arrested for protesting the war and the conscription plan following Putin\u0026#039;s announcement, and the number has grown since then.\r\n\r\nTens of thousands of people who are of conscription age have attempted to flee the country in recent days, crossing borders to Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia. The government could close its borders to people eligible for the mobilization as soon as Wednesday, according to the Times.\r\n\r\nAs he announced the mobilization, Putin suggested Russian forces already in Ukraine are struggling to counter the military aid supplied by the U.S. and other countries.