Rights Group Says Over 1,100 Russians Arrested for Protesting Putin's War Escalation

More than 1,100 people and counting have been arrested at anti-war protests held in 38 cities across Russia following President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s Wednesday announcement that as many as 300,000 reservists will be called up to serve in a \u0022partial mobilization\u0022 aimed at beating back Ukraine\u0026#039;s counteroffensive.\r\n\r\n\u0022Thousands of Russian men... will be thrown into the meat grinder of the war. What will they be dying for?\u0022\r\n\r\nThat\u0026#039;s according to OVD-Info, an independent human rights group based in Russia.\r\n\r\n\u0022The most valuable thing that they can take from us is the life of our children,\u0022 one unnamed Moscow resident told The Associated Press. \u0022I won\u0026#039;t give them [the] life of my child.\u0022 Asked whether protesting would make a difference, she said: \u0022It won\u0026#039;t help, but it\u0026#039;s my civic duty to express my stance. No to war!\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Vesna anti-war coalition called for demonstrations, declaring: \u0022Thousands of Russian men—our fathers, brothers, and husbands—will be thrown into the meat grinder of the war. What will they be dying for? What will mothers and children be crying for?\u0022\r\n\r\nAP reported:\r\n\r\n\r\nAs protest calls circulated online, the Moscow prosecutor\u0026#039;s office warned that organizing or participating in such actions could lead to up to 15 years in prison. Authorities issued similar warnings ahead of other protests recently. Wednesday\u0026#039;s were the first nationwide anti-war protests since the fighting began in late February.\r\n\r\n[...]\r\n\r\nThe state communication watchdog Roskomnadzor also warned media that access to their websites would be blocked for transmitting \u0022false information\u0022 about the mobilization. It was unclear exactly what that meant.\r\n\r\n\r\nRussia\u0026#039;s criminalization of anti-war dissent, journalist and author Laurie Garrett noted on social media, means that it takes \u0022real conviction and courage\u0022 for people to hit the streets.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWall Street Journal reporter Matthew Luxmoore shared footage of protests from Moscow and St. Petersburg.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAndrew Roth, The Guardian\u0026#039;s Moscow correspondent, and Mark MacKinnon, international correspondent for The Globe and Mail, shared footage of people being detained in Russia\u0026#039;s capital.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said in a video message from jail recorded and published by his lawyers that Putin\u0026#039;s mobilization order makes clear that \u0022the criminal war is getting worse, deepening, and Putin is trying to involve as many people as possible in this.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s being done just to let one person keep his grip on personal power,\u0022 added Navalny.\r\n\r\nThe Vesna Youth Democratic Movement, meanwhile, issued an online appeal urging Russian soldiers to resist Putin\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022We call on the Russian military in units and at the frontline to refuse to participate in the \u0026#039;special operation\u0026#039; or to surrender as soon as possible,\u0022 the group said in a statement posted to its website.\r\n\r\n\u0022You don\u0026#039;t have to die for Putin,\u0022 the statement continued. \u0022You are needed in Russia by those who love you. For the authorities, you are just cannon fodder, where you will be squandered without any meaning or purpose.\u0022