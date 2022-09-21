Majority of Republican Voters Say US Should Be Declared a 'Christian Nation'

Far-right Republican lawmakers who have recently invoked Christian nationalist messages appear to be representing a growing portion of their voter base, according to a new poll released Wednesday showing that a sizable majority of Republicans believe the U.S. should be declared a \u0022Christian nation.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Professors Stella Rouse and Shibley Telhami of the University of Maryland wrote at Politico, the school\u0026#039;s critical issues poll found that while a majority of Republican voters agree that such a declaration would be unconstitutional, most also believe that the U.S. should be officially known as Christian.\r\n\r\n\u0022We see that 51% of Millennial Republicans and 51% of Generation Z Republicans want the U.S. to be declared a Christian nation.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe professors surveyed 2,091 voters between May 6-16, 2022, first asking them \u0022if they believed the Constitution would even allow the United States government to declare the U.S. a \u0026#039;Christian Nation\u0026#039;\u0022 and finding that 57% of Republicans—as well as more than 80% of Democrats—said no.\r\n\r\nYet \u0022fully 61% of Republicans supported declaring the United States a Christian nation,\u0022 Rouse and Telhami wrote.\r\n\r\nThe poll, showing widespread disregard for one of the nation\u0026#039;s foundational documents, was released as government watchdogs issue warnings about a plot some Republican lawmakers are pushing to rewrite the Constitution.\r\n\r\nThe critical issues poll showed that older Republicans were more likely than Millennial voters and members of Generation Z—who range in age from 18 to 41—to think Christian nationalist beliefs should be codified, younger members of the party were also largely supportive.\r\n\r\n\u0022We see that 51% of Millennial Republicans and 51% of Generation Z Republicans want the U.S. to be declared a Christian nation,\u0022 wrote Rouse and Telhami.\r\n\r\nMore than 70% of Republicans born before 1965 supported such a declaration.\r\n\r\nThe poll results were released as GOP candidates and elected officials have outwardly expressed Christian nationalist beliefs with greater frequency.\r\n\r\nEarlier this month, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) told an audience at a conference held by the Truth and Liberty Coalition that \u0022we need God back at the center of our country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s time for us to position ourselves and rise up and take our place in Christ and influence this nation as we were called to do,\u0022 she told supporters of the coalition, which says it \u0022stands for preserving America\u0026#039;s constitutional republic of government\u0022 and \u0022guaranteeing to each citizen their Creator-given rights.\u0022\r\n\r\nFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis also advised students at Hillsdale College, a Christian school in Michigan, to \u0022put on the full armor of God\u0022 and \u0022stand firm against the left\u0026#039;s schemes\u0022 earlier this year, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) openly said in July that Republicans \u0022should be Christian nationalists.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We need to be the party of nationalism and I\u0026#039;m a Christian, and I say it proudly,\u0022 said the congresswoman in July. Greene also suggested in June that those who warn against Christian nationalism are \u0022domestic terrorists.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, Greene responded to Politico\u0026#039;s report on the University of Maryland poll with the words, \u0022In God we trust.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe poll was released a day after political analyst Jared Yates Sexton warned on social media and \u0022The Muckrake Podcast\u0022 that the \u0022incredible threat\u0022 of Christian nationalism \u0022extends beyond\u0022 former President Donald Trump.\r\n\r\n\u0022Even if Trump loses his stranglehold on the GOP, Republicans recognize that QAnon and Christian nationalism are invaluable tools,\u0022 said Sexton. \u0022These faiths legitimize antidemocratic actions, political violence, and widespread oppression.\u0022