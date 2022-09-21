Ignoring Pain for Workers, Bloomberg Editorial Openly Endorses Fed-Induced Recession

With the Federal Reserve expected to impose another large interest rate hike on Wednesday, the editorial board of Bloomberg openly encouraged the U.S. central bank to demonstrate that it is willing to \u0022cause a recession\u0022 in order to get sky-high inflation under control.\r\n\r\nCritics were quick to note that the Wednesday editorial, which claims \u0022wage growth will need to slow\u0022 and unemployment will need to rise for inflation to come down, doesn\u0026#039;t grapple with the severe damage a recession would inflict on workers who would face job losses, pay cuts, and other consequences in the case of a Fed-induced downturn.\r\n\r\n\u0022This editorial doesn\u0026#039;t mention workers, families, and communities—the lifeblood of our economy and the people who will bear the brutal costs of a recession.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Imagine my absolute shock that this editorial doesn\u0026#039;t mention workers, families, and communities—the lifeblood of our economy and the people who will bear the brutal costs of a recession—at all,\u0022 Claire Guzdar, managing director of campaigns and partnerships at the Groundwork Collaborative, wrote in a sarcasm-tinged Twitter post.\r\n\r\nThe editorial from Bloomberg, a publication founded by billionaire Michael Bloomberg, argues that while the Fed\u0026#039;s stated goal of lowering inflation without hurling the economy into recession is \u0022a worthy goal,\u0022 reining in runaway price increases \u0022almost always involves a temporary contraction of output together with higher unemployment.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The central bank can\u0026#039;t afford to equivocate about the need to slow the economy,\u0022 the editorial continues. \u0022Wage growth will need to slow substantially for inflation to gradually settle back at the Fed\u0026#039;s 2% target. That, in turn, is likely to require short-term interest rates that peak at well over 4% and, unfortunately, a somewhat higher rate of unemployment. The Fed surely understands all this. But it needs to show it understands—and won\u0026#039;t balk at the prospect.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn his recent public remarks, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has hardly been coy about his willingness to push the economy into recession and cause \u0022pain\u0022 for households and businesses in his effort to tame inflation.\r\n\r\n\u0022Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth. Moreover, there will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions,\u0022 Powell said during his closely watched speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming last month. \u0022These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation.\u0022\r\n\r\nBy endorsing a recession as an acceptable outcome in the fight against inflation, Bloomberg\u0026#039;s editorial board joins a group of media outlets, analysts, and pundits that economist Dean Baker has dubbed \u0022the recession lobby.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There is a large recession lobby in Washington these days that seems to view a recession as a positive good for the economy and society,\u0022 Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, wrote in a blog post earlier this month. \u0022The basic story is that we have seen a big jump in inflation associated with the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. They argue that a recession will be needed to bring inflation back down to acceptable levels.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I, and others, have pointed out the enormous human costs associated with a recession,\u0022 Baker added. \u0022Unemployment is traumatic for everyone, but we know that the people who are most likely to lose their jobs in a recession are those who are most disadvantaged in the labor market, such as Blacks, Hispanics, people with less education, and people with a criminal record.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Bloomberg editorial was published hours before the Fed\u0026#039;s announcement on its latest interest rate hike, which is expected to be 75 basis points following a hotter-than-expected August inflation reading.\r\n\r\nEconomists have warned for months that the Fed\u0026#039;s rate-hiking frenzy, which other powerful central banks around the world have replicated, risks a destructive global recession. The World Bank cautioned last week that a worldwide recession is becoming increasingly likely as interest rate increases take their toll on demand.\r\n\r\nWriting for Project Syndicate last week, Baker and Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz called on the Fed to pause its rake hikes, arguing that \u0022it would be irresponsible for the Fed to create much higher unemployment deliberately.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022With inflation and inflationary expectations already dampening,\u0022 they wrote, \u0022the Fed should be assigning more weight to the downside risk of additional tightening: namely, that it would push an already battered U.S. economy into recession.\u0022