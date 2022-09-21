Fed in 'Full Recession-Creating Mode' Comes Under Fire for Another Interest Rate Hike

Progressive economists and other critics on Wednesday called out the U.S. Federal Reserve for officially announcing its widely expected third 75-basis-point interest rate hike this year.\r\n\r\n\u0022Corporate profits must be the target, not workers.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile addressing the decision during an afternoon press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said that \u0022we anticipate that ongoing increases will be appropriate\u0022 to meet the central bank\u0026#039;s goal of returning inflation to 2%.\r\n\r\nWith each rate hike—and other central banks following suit—warnings of a global recession have mounted, and opponents of the Fed\u0026#039;s approach have stressed that low-income workers and other marginalized people are bound to bear the brunt of the negative impacts.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s a central bank in full recession-creating mode,\u0022 Crooked Media editor in chief Brian Beutler said Wednesday after the Federal Reserve rose its rate up to a range of 3%-3.25%.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nU.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a vocal critic of previous hikes, was among those who focused on the expected effects for those who can least afford another rate increase.\r\n\r\n\u0022Chair Powell just announced another extreme interest rate hike while forecasting higher unemployment,\u0022 she said Wednesday. \u0022I\u0026#039;ve been warning that Chair Powell\u0026#039;s Fed would throw millions of Americans out of work—and I fear he\u0026#039;s already on the path to doing so.\u0022\r\n\r\nJanelle Jones, chief economist at the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), similarly said that \u0022today the Fed decided to risk mass joblessness in its fight against inflation. Raising interest rates, and pushing the economy toward a recession, will result in millions of workers being unemployed or taking pay cuts.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022And we know who those workers will be,\u0022 she continued. \u0022The workers most likely to face an economic crisis are workers of color, women, and low-wage workers. The same groups who already face worse economic outcomes in the labor market.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn addition to also emphasizing that \u0022raising interest rates puts the burden of fighting inflation on low-wage workers,\u0022 former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich suggested that \u0022for once, let\u0026#039;s take aim at an actual driver of inflation: corporate profits.\u0022\r\n\r\nSpecifically, Reich—now a professor of public policy at the University of California, Berkeley—advocated for a windfall profits tax, price controls, higher taxes on corporations and the rich, and reining in monopoly power.\r\n\r\nNoting another tweet from Reich with those same messages, Groundwork Collaborative argued Wednesday that he is \u0022exactly right\u0022 that the Fed\u0026#039;s recent moves largely burden lower-wage people and \u0022corporate profits must be the target, not workers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022You can\u0026#039;t fix the economy by hurting people—but that\u0026#039;s exactly what the Fed chose today,\u0022 Groundwork Collaborative added. \u0022Throwing millions out of work won\u0026#039;t address the root causes of inflation and we implore policymakers to remember that #WeAreTheEconomy—not Wall Street and wealthy corporations.\u0022\r\n\r\nReich and Rakeen Mabud, chief economist and managing director of policy and research at Groundwork Collaborative, are among the experts scheduled to testify Thursday morning before a panel of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.\r\n\r\nThe Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy hearing—titled, \u0022Power and Profiteering: How Certain Industries Hiked Prices, Fleeced Consumers, and Drove Inflation\u0022—is set to highlight that while input costs have begun to fall, some companies and sectors \u0022are keeping prices higher anyway, prolonging inflationary pressures that have harmed American consumers.\u0022