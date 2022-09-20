Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Teamsters Amazon

Teamsters and community members march in support of Amazon workers and against the company's practices in Seattle, Washington on September 20, 2022. (Photo: Teamsters/Twitter)

'We Are Coming for You!': Teamsters Union Rallies Outside Amazon Headquarters

"Amazon should be afraid—the Teamsters are here standing shoulder-to-shoulder with so many communities demanding change," the union's president said at the Seattle rally.

Brett Wilkins

More than 1,000 members of the Teamsters union and allies turned out Tuesday in downtown Seattle to stand in solidarity with Amazon workers and to denounce the tech titan's "union-busting tactics and dangerous labor practices."

"Amazon will not bust unions and get away with it. Amazon will not churn and burn American workers and get away with it."

In a rally coinciding with this week's Teamsters Women's Conference in Seattle, demonstrators gathered outside Amazon's headquarters in the northwestern city holding signs with messages including "Amazon Hurts Workers," "Organize Amazon," and "Stop Union-Busting."

A tweet by the union explained that its members "are taking action at Amazon HQ, fighting for more workplace protections in the warehouse and logistics industry, and defending workers from the unchecked exploitation of one of the world's most dangerous employers."

"It's time to hold the white-collar crime syndicate known as Amazon accountable," Teamsters added.

Sean M. O'Brien, general president of the 1.2 million-member International Brotherhood of Teamsters, said at the rally that "Amazon should be afraid—the Teamsters are here standing shoulder-to-shoulder with so many communities demanding change."

"The Teamsters aren't going away. Wherever Amazon abuses workers, we'll be there," he added. "Amazon will not bust unions and get away with it. Amazon will not churn and burn American workers and get away with it. This corrupt corporate giant must answer to the Teamsters now, and we're ready for the fight."

In a statement, Teamsters said that "Amazon workers across the country have been rising up and demanding better workplace standards, and communities are increasingly demanding Amazon be held accountable for its worker injury rate, contribution to pollution, and most recently, a string of worker deaths at warehouse facilities in New Jersey."

Earlier this month, the Teamsters launched its Amazon Division to support workers at the e-commerce giant.

Related Content

Amazon warehouse worker

30+ Civil Society Groups Call On Amazon CEO to Answer for Warehouse Safety Crisis

Julia Conley

Faced with increased worker organizing—including the establishment of the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) in New York in April and the first-ever work stoppage at the company's air freight division in August—Amazon has fired organizers and unsuccessfully petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to overturn the ALU's victory. 

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
migrants Texas

Migrants Flown to Martha's Vineyard Sue DeSantis Over 'Fraudulent' Scheme

"These immigrants, who are pursuing the proper channels for lawful immigration status in the United States, experienced cruelty akin to what they fled in their home country," the suit alleges.

Brett Wilkins ·

Teamsters Amazon

'We Are Coming for You!': Teamsters Union Rallies Outside Amazon Headquarters

"Amazon should be afraid—the Teamsters are here standing shoulder-to-shoulder with so many communities demanding change," the union's president said at the Seattle rally.

Brett Wilkins ·

Indict Trump sign

'You Can't Have Your Cake and Eat It,' Special Master Tells Trump Lawyer Stalling on Declassification Claims

The former president's attorneys have hinted that he declassified seized documents while also insisting that Trump should not have to back up his public claims about doing so in court.

Jessica Corbett ·

Members of the Seattle Education Association pose in front of one of the city's public school buildings while on strike on September 12, 2022.

'Great News': After Strike, Seattle Teachers Approve Three-Year Contract

"We united, took action, and achieved a contract that does more for us and our students," said the Seattle Education Association.

Kenny Stancil ·

Somalia famine

Number of Ultrarich Hits All-Time High as Someone Dies From Hunger Every 4 Seconds

"Those with the power and money to change this must come together to better respond to current crises and prevent and prepare for future ones," a coalition of charities asserted.

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Trump's Latest Threat Is a Doozy and Requires Four Responses
  2. As Migrants Confirm They Were Misled, Calls for Prosecution of DeSantis and Abbott Grow
  3. Is Progress Obsolete? The United States Is Now an 'Un-Developing' Country
  4. 'Never Seen Anything Like That': AOC Blasts Male GOP Colleague for Treatment of Female Hearing Witness
  5. 'No Regard for the Law': Starbucks to Deny Union Workers New Paid Leave Benefits
  6. Fetterman Unveils Clock Counting Every Minute Oz Won't Admit View on Federal Abortion Ban
  7. 'Quiet Part Out Loud': GOP Warns Biden Student Debt Cancellation Will Hurt Military Recruitment
  8. Bernie Sanders to Warren Buffett: Give Rail Workers Better Conditions to Avoid Strike
  9. 'Earth Is Now Our Only Shareholder': Founder Gives Away Patagonia to Save the Planet
  10. Meet the Members of Congress Who Traded Defense Stocks While Making National Security Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.