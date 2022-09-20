Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Lula Rousseff

Brazilian presidential hopeful Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva holds up the hand of Dilma Rousseff, who is also a former president representing the leftist Workers' Party, at a campaign rally in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina on September 18, 2022. (Photo: Heuler Andrey/Getty Images)

Lula Up 16 Points Over Bolsonaro as Lead Grows Ahead of Brazilian Election

With less than two weeks to go, former leftist president ahead of far-right incumbent by double digits.

Brett Wilkins

With less than two weeks remaining until the first round of Brazil's presidential election, new polling figures show democratic socialist frontrunner Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has slightly widened his double-digit lead over far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazilian pollster IPEC's latest survey shows da Silva leading Bolsonaro 47% to 31% in the first-round contest, which will take place on October 2. That's a one-point boost from the previous week's polling.

The IPEC poll also gives da Silva—the Workers' Party candidate who previously served as Brazil's 35th president from 2003 to 2010—a 19-point lead in a potential second-round runoff, which is scheduled for October 30 if no candidate wins over 50% of the vote in the first round.

Other pollsters also show da Silva enjoying a double-digit lead. Datafolha's most recent figures give da Silva a 45% to 33% edge over Bolsonaro in the first round, with 90% of surveyed voters having decided for whom they will vote.

Bolsonaro—an open admirer of the former U.S.-backed 1964-85 military dictatorship in whose army he served as an officer—has said he might not accept the results of the election if he loses. There are widespread fears in Brazil and beyond that a beaten Bolsonaro may attempt to foment a coup or an insurrection along the lines of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of defeated former President Donald Trump.

Da Silva has been drawing massive crowds of supporters at recent campaign events, including a Sunday rally in the southern city of Florianópolis where he said that when "every woman and every child is eating three times a day, I will have completed my life's mission."

Hunger and food insecurity—which was dramatically reduced through social programs like Fome Zero (Zero Hunger) and Bolsa Família (Family Allowance) during da Silva's first presidential term—have returned under Bolsonaro's right-wing economic and social policies.

Seven former Brazilian presidential candidates from various political parties on Monday called on voters to return da Silva to the Palácio da Alvorada.

"All Brazilian democrats must unite and avoid the tragedy that would be the re-election of the current president," said Cristovam Buarque, a former federal senator and member of the socialist party Cidadania who served as da Silva's education minister.

Also on Monday, Brazilian election authorities denounced a fake narrated video making the rounds on pro-Bolsonaro social media accounts showing the president leading da Silva 46% to 31%.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Somalia famine

Number of Ultrarich Hits All-Time High as Someone Dies From Hunger Every 4 Seconds

"Those with the power and money to change this must come together to better respond to current crises and prevent and prepare for future ones," a coalition of charities asserted.

Brett Wilkins ·

Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Noting High Stakes of Midterms, Jayapal Says, 'Trump Is a Fascist. Period.'

"We have to reject this dangerous movement across the country in November—our democracy depends on it," warns the Washington Democrat.

Jessica Corbett ·

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 20, 2022.

UN Chief Blasts PR Industry for Spearheading Big Oil's Propaganda Machine

"Just as they did for the tobacco industry decades before, lobbyists and spin doctors have spewed harmful misinformation," said U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

Kenny Stancil ·

Sen. Joe Manchin holds a press conference

Manchin 'Getting Desperate' as Opposition to Dirty Permitting Deal Grows Louder

After the West Virginia senator claimed he's a victim of "revenge politics," Sen. Bernie Sanders responded: "Defeating the Big Oil side deal is not about revenge."

Jake Johnson ·

South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant

Near Miss at Second Ukraine Plant Intensifies Fears of Nuclear Disaster

The IAEA director general said the "explosion near the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant all too clearly demonstrates the potential dangers also at other nuclear facilities in the country."

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Trump's Latest Threat Is a Doozy and Requires Four Responses
  2. As Migrants Confirm They Were Misled, Calls for Prosecution of DeSantis and Abbott Grow
  3. Is Progress Obsolete? The United States Is Now an 'Un-Developing' Country
  4. 'Never Seen Anything Like That': AOC Blasts Male GOP Colleague for Treatment of Female Hearing Witness
  5. In 'Despicable Show of Cruelty', Graham Dismisses Woman's Story of Nonviable Pregnancy
  6. 'No Regard for the Law': Starbucks to Deny Union Workers New Paid Leave Benefits
  7. Fetterman Unveils Clock Counting Every Minute Oz Won't Admit View on Federal Abortion Ban
  8. Bernie Sanders to Warren Buffett: Give Rail Workers Better Conditions to Avoid Strike
  9. 'Earth Is Now Our Only Shareholder': Founder Gives Away Patagonia to Save the Planet
  10. Meet the Members of Congress Who Traded Defense Stocks While Making National Security Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.