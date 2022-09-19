New Analysis Destroys Fossil Fuel Industry's Misleading US Job Claims

A Food \u0026amp; Water Watch report released Monday undermines the fossil fuel industry\u0026#039;s claims about its positive impact on employment, showing that as oil and gas giants ramped up production and raked in record profits at the planet\u0026#039;s expense, jobs have declined.\r\n\r\nThe advocacy group\u0026#039;s fact sheet—titled Oil Profits and Production Grow at the Expense of Jobs, Consumers, and the Environment—comes as scientists continue to call for a swift transition to clean energy and critics around the world accuse the fossil fuel industry of war profiteering.\r\n\r\n\u0022The oil and gas industry would rather pay shareholders than workers,\u0022 said Food \u0026amp; Water Watch (FWW) senior researcher Oakley Shelton-Thomas. \u0022It should be clear by now that more production means more pollution, but it hasn\u0026#039;t meant lower prices or more jobs.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to FWW\u0026#039;s fact sheet:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe American Petroleum Institute\u0026#039;s (API) latest 2022 report claims that 11.3 million jobs are supported by the oil and gas industry (5.6% of all U.S. jobs). This is based on a report that the API commissioned in 2021 relying on 2019 data. In reality, there were only 695,000 oil and gas jobs nationally in 2019, which fell to 541,000 in 2020. By 2021, while oil and gas production recovered to 98% of 2019 levels, national employment fell further to 504,000 (0.35% of all U.S. jobs). For context, nationally, employers added an average of 457,000 jobs each month in the first half of 2022, and national job openings totaled nearly 11 million in June 2022.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe report points out that the 7% drop in oil and gas employment from 2020 to 2021—which was down 37% from a 2014 peak—aligned with a 33% jump in production. In other words, \u0022in 2021, each job in the oil and gas industry was associated with the equivalent of 22,894 barrels of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids production, compared to 10,777 barrels per job in 2014.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs fossil fuel giants incorporate technology that replaces some employees, people are leaving remaining jobs that are risky and \u0022insufficiently compensated,\u0022 the report says, noting that \u0022by early 2022, oil and gas workers, fed up with dangerous or unpleasant working conditions and wages below pre-pandemic levels, quit at rates not seen since before the pandemic.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe analysis further explains how the fossil fuel industry inflates job figures, highlighting the conflation between direct and indirect or induced jobs—the latter of which \u0022account for nearly 75% of the top-line numbers that some oil and gas companies are referencing.\u0022 The report detailed some specific conditions in California, New Mexico, North Dakota, and Pennsylvania.\r\n\r\nFWW\u0026#039;s document also asserts that along with driving the climate emergency, higher fossil fuel production in the United States \u0022is not a geopolitical panacea or a solution to high energy prices,\u0022 emphasizing that it has neither \u0022protected Americans from rising prices at the pump or meter\u0022 nor blunted the global importance of countries such as Russia and Saudi Arabia.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDespite industry claims, the report states, \u0022the truth is that oil and gas are cyclical industries that are prone to boom-and-bust cycles—bringing influxes of activity but leaving behind a poisonous environment and a toxic legacy when the money leaves.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022While the oil and gas industry uses promises of employment to gain political leverage, increased production does not actually guarantee more jobs,\u0022 the document adds. \u0022The 2020 crash shows that workers and communities bear the brunt of these busts, and 2021 shows that even when production returns, jobs continue to be cut.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The oil and gas industry and its proponents are misleading the public and policymakers about the economic benefits produced by this destructive industry,\u0022 the report concludes. \u0022Their false claims do not add up and cannot be allowed to stall a rapid transition to 100% clean, renewable energy. We need a New Deal-scale green public works investment to create real green jobs and stave off the worsening effects of climate catastrophe.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe report was published as world leaders prepare for COP27, a global climate summit for Paris agreement nations set to be hosted by Egypt in November, and U.S. lawmakers consider permitting reforms pushed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) that would benefit the dirty energy industry.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)—which Manchin only supported with an agreement that Congress would push through the permitting legislation—contained some clean energy measures, there are also parts of it that will continue climate-wrecking practices.\r\n\r\n\u0022The science is clear. If we want a habitable planet, we cannot afford this dirty deal,\u0022 Greenpeace USA chief program officer Tefere Gebre said last Thursday of Manchin\u0026#039;s proposal. \u0022We already paid an incredibly high price for the fossil fuel handouts in the IRA—we can and must stop this deal.\u0022\r\n\r\nA United Nations report released just two days earlier reiterated that the science is indeed clear. As U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres summarized: \u0022The current fossil fuel free-for-all must end now. It is a recipe for permanent climate chaos and suffering.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe economic case for a quick transition to clean energy is also clear. As Common Dreams reported last week, a new University of Oxford analysis shows that shifting away from fossil fuels by 2050 could save the world an estimated $12 trillion.