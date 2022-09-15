Progressives Slam 'Absolutely Unacceptable' Punt of Congressional Stock Trading Ban

Government ethics watchdogs reacted angrily Thursday after U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley said a bill to ban members of Congress from trading stocks would be shelved until after November\u0026#039;s midterm elections.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a product of not having enough new blood at the top.\u0022\r\n\r\nMerkley—an Oregon Democrat who spearheaded the proposed legislation and who just Wednesday said that \u0022we need to get it done\u0022—told Insider on Thursday that he is \u0022looking forward to getting this across the finish line, but it\u0026#039;s not going to happen before the election.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I feel like we\u0026#039;ve made very large strides towards a consensus bill,\u0022 he added. \u0022But there are a whole lot of other bills and judicial nominations lined up for the balance of the few days we have left here.\u0022\r\n\r\nSen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a strong proponent of the ban, told Insider\u0026#039;s Bryan Metzger Thursday that her colleagues\u0026#039; punt \u0022further erodes the credibility of this body.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) tweeted that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) \u0022promised to prioritize bringing a congressional stock trading ban to the floor before the election.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Today\u0026#039;s news that the Senate will not take up a bill until after the election is deeply disappointing,\u0022 CREW added. \u0022But it\u0026#039;s not the end of the fight.\u0022\r\n\r\nDanielle Brian, executive director at the Project on Government Oversight (POGO)—which called the delay \u0022absolutely unacceptable\u0022—tweeted, \u0022Here\u0026#039;s a perfect example of why it\u0026#039;s important to focus on what elected officials do between elections.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s not good enough that they talk a good game,\u0022 she added. \u0022When in power, they also need to do the right thing.\u0022\r\n\r\nMerkley is part of a working group launched by Schumer in February to draft a consensus bill that stood a chance of passing the evenly divided upper chamber.\r\n\r\nWalter Shaub, POGO\u0026#039;s senior ethics fellow, told Insider that \u0022I\u0026#039;m not surprised to hear this is Sen. Merkley\u0026#039;s position. He took control of the working group and slow-walked this thing for 223 days. It\u0026#039;s a tragic lost opportunity and a shameful failure.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a thread on Twitter, Shaub railed that he has \u0022had it with legislators who either won\u0026#039;t or can\u0026#039;t pass the most obvious ethical reforms in a time of crisis, as our institutions crumble to dust, after we barely survived four years of the most corrupt president in history, and public trust in government disintegrates.\u0022\r\n\r\nProgressives have long argued that the 2012 STOCK Act—the current law that allows members of Congress to buy and sell stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments as long as they refrain from insider trading and abide by disclosure rules—is fraught with loopholes and is frequently violated.\r\n\r\nA running Insider investigation counts 72 members of Congress who have violated the STOCK Act in recent years. A New York Times investigation published earlier this week revealed that nearly 100 U.S. lawmakers reported trades in companies influenced by their committees.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMerkley\u0026#039;s announcement came the day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that lawmakers in the lower chamber may vote on a version of the trading ban later this month. Pelosi has come under fire after revelations her husband traded as much as $81 million worth of assets between 2019 and 2021, including in numerous companies subject to congressional scrutiny.\r\n\r\n\u0022Watch for the House version of the congressional stock ban to be riddled with loopholes,\u0022 Shaub predicted on Twitter. \u0022I pledge to walk you through each and every one of them once they FINALLY release the text of this mysterious bill.\u0022\r\n\r\nAnother bipartisan measure introduced in February by Warren and Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) along with Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) would, if passed, ban U.S. lawmakers and their spouses from owning or trading stocks.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022It is the toughest bill that has been proposed in Congress,\u0022 Warren said on MSNBC Thursday. \u0022No buying, no selling, no owning stocks, period... for members or members\u0026#039; spouses.\u0022