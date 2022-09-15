Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Jeff Merkley

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley speaks during an April 26, 2022 Senate hearing in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Bonnie Cash/Pool via Getty Images)

Progressives Slam 'Absolutely Unacceptable' Punt of Congressional Stock Trading Ban

"Today's news that the Senate will not take up a bill until after the election is deeply disappointing," said the watchdog group CREW. "But it's not the end of the fight."

Brett Wilkins

Government ethics watchdogs reacted angrily Thursday after U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley said a bill to ban members of Congress from trading stocks would be shelved until after November's midterm elections.

"This is a product of not having enough new blood at the top."

Merkley—an Oregon Democrat who spearheaded the proposed legislation and who just Wednesday said that "we need to get it done"—told Insider on Thursday that he is "looking forward to getting this across the finish line, but it's not going to happen before the election."

"I feel like we've made very large strides towards a consensus bill," he added. "But there are a whole lot of other bills and judicial nominations lined up for the balance of the few days we have left here."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a strong proponent of the ban, told Insider's Bryan Metzger Thursday that her colleagues' punt "further erodes the credibility of this body."

The advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) tweeted that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) "promised to prioritize bringing a congressional stock trading ban to the floor before the election."

"Today's news that the Senate will not take up a bill until after the election is deeply disappointing," CREW added. "But it's not the end of the fight."

Danielle Brian, executive director at the Project on Government Oversight (POGO)—which called the delay "absolutely unacceptable"—tweeted, "Here's a perfect example of why it's important to focus on what elected officials do between elections."

"It's not good enough that they talk a good game," she added. "When in power, they also need to do the right thing."

Merkley is part of a working group launched by Schumer in February to draft a consensus bill that stood a chance of passing the evenly divided upper chamber.

Walter Shaub, POGO's senior ethics fellow, told Insider that "I'm not surprised to hear this is Sen. Merkley's position. He took control of the working group and slow-walked this thing for 223 days. It's a tragic lost opportunity and a shameful failure."

In a thread on Twitter, Shaub railed that he has "had it with legislators who either won't or can't pass the most obvious ethical reforms in a time of crisis, as our institutions crumble to dust, after we barely survived four years of the most corrupt president in history, and public trust in government disintegrates."

Progressives have long argued that the 2012 STOCK Act—the current law that allows members of Congress to buy and sell stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments as long as they refrain from insider trading and abide by disclosure rules—is fraught with loopholes and is frequently violated.

A running Insider investigation counts 72 members of Congress who have violated the STOCK Act in recent years. A New York Times investigation published earlier this week revealed that nearly 100 U.S. lawmakers reported trades in companies influenced by their committees.

Related Content

Josh Gottheimer

Nearly 100 Members of Congress Reported Stock Trades That Overlap With Committee Work

Brett Wilkins

Merkley's announcement came the day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that lawmakers in the lower chamber may vote on a version of the trading ban later this month. Pelosi has come under fire after revelations her husband traded as much as $81 million worth of assets between 2019 and 2021, including in numerous companies subject to congressional scrutiny.

"Watch for the House version of the congressional stock ban to be riddled with loopholes," Shaub predicted on Twitter. "I pledge to walk you through each and every one of them once they FINALLY release the text of this mysterious bill."

Another bipartisan measure introduced in February by Warren and Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) along with Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) would, if passed, ban U.S. lawmakers and their spouses from owning or trading stocks. 

"It is the toughest bill that has been proposed in Congress," Warren said on MSNBC Thursday. "No buying, no selling, no owning stocks, period... for members or members' spouses."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Trump

House Passes Bill That Would Thwart Trump Plot to Purge Federal Workers

"The former president's attempt to remove qualified experts and replace them with political loyalists threatened our national security and our government's ability to function the way the American people expect it to," said Rep. Gerry Connolly, the bill's sponsor.

Jessica Corbett ·

paid sick and family leave

Railway Workers Fight Shows Need for Paid Sick and Family Leave, Says Economist

"It staggers the imagination that in September 2022 the workers who keep the trains running did not have even one sick day to care for themselves."

Brett Wilkins ·

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

'Never Seen Anything Like That': AOC Blasts Male GOP Colleague for Treatment of Female Hearing Witness

"Frankly, men who treat women like that in public," said the New York Democrat, "I fear how they treat them in private."

Julia Conley ·

Jeff Merkley

Progressives Slam 'Absolutely Unacceptable' Punt of Congressional Stock Trading Ban

"Today's news that the Senate will not take up a bill until after the election is deeply disappointing," said the watchdog group CREW. "But it's not the end of the fight."

Brett Wilkins ·

People suffering from hunger in Afghanistan

US Announces Fund to Benefit Afghan Economy—Using Stolen Afghan Bank Reserves

"The Afghan Fund is funded by Afghanistan, and the U.S. is only delivering unprecedented suffering," said one economic policy group.

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. After Queen's Death, Victims of British Imperialism Share Why 'We Will Not Mourn'
  2. Analysis Shows 'Quiet Fleecing' of US Workers—Not 'Quiet Quitting'—Is the Real Problem
  3. In 'Despicable Show of Cruelty', Graham Dismisses Woman's Story of Nonviable Pregnancy
  4. 'A Simple Yes or No': Fetterman Demands Oz Share Position on GOP's Federal Abortion Ban
  5. Bernie Sanders to Warren Buffett: Give Rail Workers Better Conditions to Avoid Strike
  6. Experts Warn Supreme Court Supporting 'Dangerous' GOP Legal Theory Could Destroy US Democracy
  7. Manchin Calls in Big Oil CEOs to Help Ram Through Dirty Deal as Backlash Grows
  8. 'Earth Is Now Our Only Shareholder': Founder Gives Away Patagonia to Save the Planet
  9. OB-GYNs Warn of Abortion Threat Dr. Oz Poses in Latest Fetterman Ad
  10. At Packed Rally, Fetterman Vows to 'Be That Vote to Scrap the Filibuster and Codify Roe'
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.