New British PM Blasted for 'Destructive' Decision to Lift Fracking Moratorium

Conservative U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss\u0026#039; Thursday decision to lift a 2019 moratorium on hydraulic fracturing for gas was swiftly decried by climate campaigners, British politicians, and people across the United Kingdom.\r\n\r\n\u0022Anyone who thinks that bringing back fracking will solve the energy crisis is living in cloud-cuckoo-land.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We will end the moratorium on extracting our huge reserves of shale, which could get gas flowing in as soon as six months, where there is local support,\u0022 the new prime minister said in a speech to Parliament about her broader energy policy, unveiled amid soaring costs tied to Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine and fossil fuel industry war profiteering.\r\n\r\nIn response, Oil Change International senior campaigner Silje Lundberg declared that \u0022long gone are the days of lofty COP26 speeches about climate ambition,\u0022 referencing the global summit for parties to the Paris agreement held in Glasgow, Scotland last year.\r\n\r\n\u0022By doubling down on its fossil fuel production, the U.K. has given up any claim to be a credible climate leader,\u0022 Lundberg said. \u0022The decision to lift the fracking ban will do nothing to assuage the crisis that millions of households are facing as it would take years before any significant production would happen, without any impacts on energy prices. Local communities in fracking areas will have to pay the double price of high energy prices and local pollution.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It will, however, make the climate crisis worse and further entrench the U.K.\u0026#039;s dependence on the very same fossil fuels that are at the heart of the current social and economic crisis,\u0022 she continued. \u0022There is an urgent need for sensible short-term solutions for energy efficiency in homes, reducing nonessential energy use, and accelerating the rollout of readily available alternatives to replace fossil gas and oil. More fossil fuels is not the solution to a fossil-fueled crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\nFracking is a process that involves injecting a mix of chemicals, sand, and water into the ground to extract gas. The practice has generated concerns about not only the global climate, but also impacts on communities where it occurs, in terms of both human health and the environment.\r\n\r\nFriends of the Earth campaigner Danny Gross said that \u0022fracking is a false solution to the cost-of-living crisis. The most effective way to bring down our bills and boost energy security for good is to invest in cheap, clean renewables and a nationwide home insulation and energy efficiency program.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Anyone who thinks that bringing back fracking will solve the energy crisis is living in cloud-cuckoo-and,\u0022 he argued. \u0022Fracking is a failed industry that\u0026#039;s unpopular and unfeasible.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBoth Gross and Georgia Whitaker, an oil and gas campaigner for Greenpeace U.K., pointed out that—as she put it—all the industry achieved in the decade before the moratorium was \u0022two holes in a muddy field, traffic, noise, earthquakes, and enormous controversy.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe fracking ban was imposed in 2019—under Conservative leadership—following a series of earthquakes in Lancashire, which has the nation\u0026#039;s only shale gas wells.\r\n\r\nAfter a series of earthquakes around Cuadrilla Resources\u0026#039; Preston New Road fracking operation and the Oil and Gas Authority concluded it could not rule out future seismic activity, the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy said that \u0022further consents for fracking will not be granted\u0022 unless the industry \u0022can reliably predict and control tremors.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe BBC noted that \u0022in their 2019 election manifesto, the Conservatives said they would not support it \u0026#039;unless the science shows categorically that it can be done safely.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\nGross said that \u0022by breaking its manifesto promise on fracking, the government is showing that it\u0026#039;s completely out of touch with communities across the country. They have already defeated fracking once and they\u0026#039;re ready to do so again.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhitaker similarly warned that \u0022communities who have this nonsense inflicted on them in the name of an out-of-date ideology will be wondering who their elected representatives are really representing.\u0022\r\n\r\nLancashire resident Nick Moore told the BCC that he was \u0022absolutely disgusted\u0022 by the decision to lift the ban. The 67-year-old shared that activity at the Preston New Road site caused cracks in the walls of his home—for which Cuadrilla took responsibility, fixing the damage and compensating him.\r\n\r\nThe Guardian reported that Tina Louise Rothery, a 60-year-old with the women-led group calling themselves the Nanas, returned on Thursday to the Preston New Road site—where she\u0026#039;s been arrested seven times—in her group\u0026#039;s signature yellow and vowed to involve others, including the protest movement Extinction Rebellion (XR), in the renewed fight against fracking.\r\n\r\n\u0022It won\u0026#039;t just be frontline stuff. We will oppose this with legal challenges, planning applications. We will call on XR and the unions and the lines to blockade things. We will pull out all the stops,\u0022 she explained. \u0022And this time we won\u0026#039;t settle for a moratorium either. We\u0026#039;re just going to keep on hammering this until we get the proper ban on fracking.\u0022\r\n\r\nRothery said that she doesn\u0026#039;t anticipate local support for fracking, adding that \u0022it\u0026#039;s dangling a precious, precious thing, which is a reduction in your energy bills, in a town like Blackpool that is among the most poverty-stricken places in the country—that isn\u0026#039;t local support, that\u0026#039;s desperation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNick Danby, the spokesperson for Frack Free Lancashire, told the BBC that it appears he may be \u0022out of retirement and back campaigning.\u0022 He also doesn\u0026#039;t anticipate local support for the extraction.\r\n\r\nDanby, who lives near another site Cuadrilla wanted to frack, added that \u0022there is nothing to indicate fracking can be done safely\u0022 and Truss had \u0022thrown our fate to the wind.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Independent pointed out Thursday that when Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng was business secretary earlier this year, he commissioned a report from the British Geological Survey \u0022into whether there were any new scientific developments that could reduce the risk and magnitude of seismic events.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn March, while serving as business secretary, Kwarteng wrote that those advocating for the return of onshore fracking \u0022misunderstand the situation we find ourselves in,\u0022 given that \u0022even if we lifted the fracking moratorium tomorrow, it would take up to a decade to extract sufficient volumes—and it would come at a high cost for communities and our precious countryside.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022No amount of shale gas from hundreds of wells dotted across rural England would be enough to lower the European price any time soon,\u0022 the Tory added in his piece for The Mail on Sunday. \u0022And with the best will in the world, private companies are not going to sell the shale gas they produce to U.K. consumers below the market price. They are not charities, after all.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nEd Miliband, the shadow climate minister and former Labour leader, similarly told Sky News Thursday that market prices mean fracked gas extracted in the U.K. wouldn\u0026#039;t be any cheaper. He also said lifting the moratorium was \u0022another case of ideology trumping common sense.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There\u0026#039;s only one way out of being in the grip of the geopolitics of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and others, and that is a clean energy sprint,\u0022 according to Milliband. \u0022I\u0026#039;m afraid the government seems to be setting its face against that.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Independent highlighted critiques from other political figures:\r\n\r\n\r\nCaroline Lucas, the Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, said the decision was \u0022a massive kick in the teeth for [the] vast majority of communities who don\u0026#039;t want fracking, a disaster for our climate, and a measure that will make absolutely zero difference to the cost of energy bills.\u0022\r\n\r\nLeader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said lifting the ban on fracking would do nothing to change the sky-high price of energy.\r\n\r\n\u0022The government should be focusing its attention on solar and wind power, the cheapest and most popular forms of energy,\u0022 he said. \u0022Alongside insulation, investment in renewable power is the best way to bring down energy prices and protect Britain\u0026#039;s energy supply in the long term.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday directed some attention away from the new energy plan, critics also called out Truss—who worked for Shell over two decades ago—for refusing to support a new windfall profits tax targeting industry giants.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022By ruling out a windfall tax, Liz Truss, in one of her first acts as prime minister, has written a blank check to the oil and gas giants making £170 billion in excess profits, and the British people will foot the bill,\u0022 said Milliband. \u0022Every penny her government refuses to raise in windfall taxes is money that they will be loading onto the British people for years to come.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOverall, \u0022the government\u0026#039;s energy plan is farcical in its detachment from reality,\u0022 said Mike Childs, head of science, policy, and research at Friends of the Earth. \u0022It does nothing to tackle the root cause of the energy crisis—our reliance on costly, polluting fossil fuels—and only lines the pockets of the oil and gas companies driving the cost-of-living and climate emergencies.\u0022