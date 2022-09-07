Sunrise Movement and CWA Announce 'Visionary' Union Agreement

The youth-led Sunrise Movement and the Communications Workers of America union announced Wednesday that they have reached a \u0022visionary, one-of-its-kind collective bargaining agreement\u0022 for professional climate campaigners.\r\n\r\n\u0022Onward to combat the existential crisis of our time, while standing up for workers and good jobs everywhere.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As workers across the country are realizing their power and forming unions, Sunrise Movement management and staff are proud to have reached an innovative and rigorous bargaining agreement with the CWA,\u0022 the two groups said in a joint statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are thankful for all of the workers and bargaining members whose vision and drive in these last nine months have made this a reality,\u0022 they continued. \u0022Strong unions are a core pillar of the Green New Deal. Our commitment to the labor movement and the dignity of all workers is crucial in our fight. We all benefit from a strong, pro-worker contract.\u0022\r\n\r\nSunrise and CWA added: \u0022We are especially proud that this contract is one of the most progressive agreements reached by CWA. In particular, our revolutionary nondiscrimination article, voluntary recognition and neutrality details, and our time-off and leave provisions are some of the first of their kind.\u0022\r\n\r\nSunrise Movement executive director Varshini Prakash said that \u0022I am so damn proud of this visionary collective bargaining agreement that gives our staff dignified and healthy working conditions.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Our people deserve to get paid well, get enough vacation and rest, and have support if they choose to have a family or unexpectedly get sick,\u0022 Prakash continued. \u0022I have nothing but respect for our workers and the good team at CWA and the partnership we\u0026#039;ve built over the last year.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Onward to combat the existential crisis of our time, while standing up for workers and good jobs everywhere,\u0022 she added.\r\n\r\nWednesday\u0026#039;s announcement follows a 2020 vote by 95% of Sunrise staff members to form a union with CWA Local 1180 in New York. Sunrise and CWA have worked together on numerous climate and labor-related campaigns, including Good Jobs for All, an \u0022economic vision for a post-pandemic society that puts millions of people to work stopping the climate crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This Sunrise Movement contract now will\u0026nbsp;hopefully set an example for other nonprofits down the road.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe 2020 vote took place following the departure of Sunrise regional organizer Akshai Singh, who claimed they were fired for union organizing—an allegation Sunrise refuted.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nIn addition to representing workers at wide range of companies in the media, communications, airline, and other industries, CWA counts workers at activist groups including Amnesty International among its approximately 700,000 members in 1,200 chartered local unions.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is a breath of fresh air to negotiate a contract for our members with a management team that understands the value of its employees and knows that an unbalanced work-life schedule will lead to their demise,\u0022 CWA Local 1180 president Gloria Middleton said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022When management and unions can find a way of working together for the best interests of all parties involved, then everyone comes out a winner,\u0022 she added. \u0022This Sunrise Movement contract now will\u0026nbsp;hopefully set an example for other nonprofits down the road.\u0022