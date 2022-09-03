Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Migrants cross the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas on July 25, 2022. (Photo: Nick Wagner/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Migrant Mass Drowning in Texas Spurs Renewed Calls for Immigration Reform

"Congress must act quickly to pass solutions that bring compassion and security to our border," said one advocacy group after at least nine people drowned trying to cross the Rio Grande.

Brett Wilkins

Advocates on Saturday urged Congress to pass immigration reforms after at least nine migrants drowned while attempting to cross the swollen Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas earlier this week.

"Our border policies continue to kill."

According to reports, 37 migrants were rescued while trying to ford the surging river near Eagle Pass on Thursday, while eight other people are missing. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson Rick Pauza said in a statement that federal and local authorities continue to search for possible survivors. 

CBP said that U.S. authorities arrested 53 migrants at the scene, while their Mexican counterparts apprehended 39 others.

"My heart goes out to the families that have lost loved ones during their tragic journey to the U.S.," tweeted Rep. Jesús "Chuy" Garcia (D-Ill.) in response to the drownings. "This is an unfortunate reminder that we must prioritize our immigration laws along with the socio-economic policies that fuel displacement and migration."

Ieva Jusionyte, a professor of international security and anthropology at Brown University's Watson Institute, wrote that "our border policies continue to kill."

"Hardened borders are deadly," concurred Ruthie Epstein, a former deputy director of immigration policy at the ACLU.

The National Immigration Forum, a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group, tweeted, "This heartbreaking tragedy highlights once again the need for Congress to act and pass immigration reforms."

"Congress must act quickly to pass solutions that bring compassion and security to our border, in the names of human lives and human dignity," the group added. 

According to The New York Times:

The fire chief in Eagle Pass, Manuel Mello, said fierce currents had swept a number of migrants downstream as they attempted to cross about a mile south of the international bridge. Drownings have become an everyday occurrence in that section of the border, typically as many as one a day, and sometimes more, said the chief, a 58-year-old Eagle Pass native.

About two months ago, he said, 12 bodies were recovered on the same day—six by the Mexican authorities and six by U.S. rescue officials—after another large group tried to cross into the United States.

More recently, two boys, one 3 years old and the other 3 months old, slipped from the grasp of an uncle as they were attempting to cross, he said. The older boy drowned, and the infant was rushed to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition.

Belying Republican claims that President Joe Biden's "open border" policies are to blame for tragedies like the Eagle Pass drownings and the fatal asphyxiation of 53 people in a tractor-trailer near San Antonio in June, a Reuters investigation published earlier this year noted that "migrants have increasingly turned to riskier methods of entering the U.S. as enforcement policies along the border have strengthened."

Related Content

A trailer truck found in San Antonio

'Horrific': 50 Migrants Found Dead in Abandoned Trailer Truck in Texas

Jake Johnson

According to the Reuters report, there have been more than 1,000 border fatalities during Biden's tenure, both on land and in the river.

"The Rio Grande is treacherous unless you know the safe crossing points," said Mondoweiss editor James North. "Migrants should be able to cross at ports of entry and request asylum."

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, director of policy at the advocacy group American Immigration Council, noted that "migrants who try to go to the Eagle Pass port of entry and seek asylum have been completely turned away since March 2020, and largely turned away since April 2018."

"With the ports of entry shut except in limited circumstances, desperate people feel like they have no other options," he added.

In May, a federal judge issued an injunction blocking the Biden administration from lifting Title 42, a public health order first invoked during the Trump administration and used by both presidents to deport around two million asylum-seekers under the pretext of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Massachusetts Peace Action protests Saudi golf tournament

Massachusetts Pacifists Decry 'Saudi Blood Money' at Kingdom's Golf Tournament

"I'm outraged that it's my town that's hosting a golf tournament that's funded by the terrorists and murderous regime in Saudi Arabia," said one demonstrator.

Brett Wilkins ·

migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Migrant Mass Drowning in Texas Spurs Renewed Calls for Immigration Reform

"Congress must act quickly to pass solutions that bring compassion and security to our border," said one advocacy group after at least nine people drowned trying to cross the Rio Grande.

Brett Wilkins ·

Fracking in Wyoming

Green Groups Want Ruling on Wyoming Fossil Fuel Leases to Embolden Biden

"We hope that moving forward, the Biden administration won't shy away from exercising its authority to limit oil and gas leasing in order to protect our climate and the environment."

Jessica Corbett ·

Chile constitution plebiscite

House Dems Voice 'Grave and Urgent Concerns' Over Chilean Plebiscite Misinformation

"Technology corporations like yours have an obligation to ensure that their platforms do not serve to disseminate hate, lies, and disinformation," U.S. lawmakers told social media giants.

Brett Wilkins ·

Starbucks New York union

First NYC 'Just Cause' Lawsuit Targets Starbucks for Union-Busting

"Just in time for Labor Day, Starbucks secures another spot in the union-busting hall of fame," said one workers' group.

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Corrupt as Hell': Demands for Clarence Thomas to Resign Follow New Details of Wife's Election Scheming
  2. GOP Repeatedly Opposed Infrastructure Upgrades. Now This Mississippi City Has No Safe Water
  3. Behind Starbucks Union-Busting Stands CEO Who Got $940,000,000 Richer During Pandemic
  4. Medicare Dis-Advantage: Shortchanging the Patients While Enriching the Insurer
  5. 'Honor Her Memory... by Fighting Like Hell': Barbara Ehrenreich Dies at 81
  6. Sad Beyond Words for What the Poison Named Trump Has Wrought
  7. Outrage After Ohio Cop Kills Unarmed Black Man Donovan Lewis in Bed
  8. The 'Green Revolution' Has Failed in Africa and It's Time for a New Direction
  9. Climate Scientists Urge More Civil Disobedience to Signal 'How Deep in the Sh*t We Are'
  10. Social Security Enemy Ron Johnson Endorses Plan to 'Coax' Retirees Back to Work
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.