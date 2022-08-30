Amid Pakistan Wreckage, UN Chief Warns Against 'Sleepwalking Toward' Planetary 'Destruction'

As Pakistan and the United Nations asked the world for $160 million in response to catastrophic flooding in the country, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday also issued a broader warning about the human-caused climate emergency.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is outrageous that climate action is being put on the back burner as global emissions of greenhouse gases are still rising.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Let\u0026#039;s stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change,\u0022 Guterres said. \u0022Today, it\u0026#039;s Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country.\u0022\r\n\r\nTens of millions of Pakistanis are contending with over 1,000 deaths and the widespread destruction of buildings and crops, the result of what Guterres called \u0022a monsoon on steroids—the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Millions are homeless, schools and health facilities have been destroyed, livelihoods are shattered, critical infrastructure wiped out, and people\u0026#039;s hopes and dreams have washed away,\u0022 he noted. \u0022Every province of the country has been affected.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRecalling his time as high commissioner for refugees, Guterres said in the aid appeal video that he witnessed Pakistan welcome people from war-torn Afghanistan, and \u0022its breaks my heart to see these generous people suffering so much.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The scale of needs is rising like the flood waters. It requires the world\u0026#039;s collective and prioritized attention,\u0022 he stressed, explaining that the money will go toward essentials like food, water, sanitation, emergency education, and healthcare.\r\n\r\n\u0022Let us work together to respond quickly and collaboratively to this colossal crisis,\u0022 he declared. \u0022Let us all step up in solidarity and support the people of Pakistan in their hour of need.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGuterres is set to travel to Islamabad on September 9 and spend the weekend touring impacted regions, meeting with displaced Pakistani families, and observing relief efforts.\r\n\r\nThe U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced Tuesday that it will provide $30 million in humanitarian assistance to support the people of Pakistan affected by the flooding.\r\n\r\n\u0022With these funds, USAID partners will prioritize urgently needed support for food, nutrition, multipurpose cash, safe water, improved sanitation and hygiene, and shelter assistance,\u0022 the agency said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nA longtime critic of rich nations\u0026#039; failures to adequately address fossil fuel-driven global heating, Guterres pointed out Tuesday that \u0022South Asia is one of the world\u0026#039;s global climate crisis hotspots. People living in these hotspots are 15 times more likely to die from climate impacts.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As we continue to see more and more extreme weather events around the world,\u0022 he said, \u0022it is outrageous that climate action is being put on the back burner as global emissions of greenhouse gases are still rising, putting all of us—everywhere—in growing danger.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe U.N. chief was far from alone in using the tragic conditions in Pakistan to renew calls for more ambitious climate action. As Pakistani Climate Minister Sherry Rehman said Monday, the current monsoon season \u0022is climate dystopia at our doorstep.\u0022\r\n\r\nUgandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate noted that \u0022Pakistan is responsible for less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions and yet it is among the top 10 most vulnerable countries to climate change.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nU.S. elected officials including Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) took to Twitter to urge bolder climate action:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOther leaders around the world, from Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama to Jeremy Corbyn, a Labour Party member of the U.K. Parliament, also weighed in:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAuthor and economic anthropologist Jason Hickel tweeted Tuesday that \u0022the only appropriate response to the climate catastrophe in Pakistan is to unconditionally cancel the country\u0026#039;s external debts. These resources should be used to support people and ecosystems rather than to service foreign capital. It is a minimal first step toward reparations.\u0022