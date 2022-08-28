Sanders Derides GOP for 'Squawking' About Debt Relief But Not Handouts to Billionaires

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday mocked the GOP over its sustained meltdown in the wake of President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s plan for student debt cancellation, noting that he never hears \u0022any of these Republicans squawking when we give massive tax breaks to billionaires.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn response to GOP claims that forgiveness of $10,000 in student debt for most borrowers would be \u0022unfair,\u0022 the Vermont senator told ABC\u0026#039;s George Stephanopoulos that \u002260% of the benefits go to people who are on Pell Grants\u0022 and \u002287% of the benefits go to people making $75,000 a year [or less].\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I know it is shocking, George, to some Republicans that the government actually on occasion does something to benefit working families and low-income people,\u0022 Sanders said. \u0022I don\u0026#039;t hear any of these Republicans squawking when we give massive tax breaks to billionaires, when we have an effective tax rate today such that the 1% have a lower effective tax rate than working people, where major corporations in a given year don\u0026#039;t pay a nickel in federal taxes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s OK,\u0022 Sanders continued, deriding the GOP position, \u0022but suddenly when we do something for working people, it is a terrible idea.\u0022\r\n\r\nWatch:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Education Department is planning to release the application for student debt relief in early October, and the White House is recommending that eligible borrowers—including Pell Grant recipients and other borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year—apply by November 15 to receive relief before the end of the year, when the loan repayment freeze is set to expire.