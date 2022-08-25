Heatwaves Rated 'Extremely Dangerous' Could Triple This Century, Warns New Climate Study

As record-breaking high temperatures and historic droughts afflict millions of people around the world, a study published Thursday warned that by the end of the century, dangerous heat driven by the worsening climate emergency will hit much of the Earth at least three times more often than today.\r\n\r\n\u0022The kinds of deadly heatwaves that have been rarities in the midlatitudes will become annual occurrences.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe study—conducted by climate researchers at Harvard University and the University of Washington and published in the journal Nature Climate Change—shows how changes in the heat index driven by human carbon dioxide emissions will dramatically increase exposure to \u0022dangerous\u0022 and \u0022extremely dangerous\u0022 temperatures. The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels, based on temperature and relative humidity.\r\n\r\nThe U.S. National Weather Service defines heat index temperatures over 103°F as \u0022dangerous\u0022 and over 124°F as \u0022extremely dangerous.\u0022\r\n\r\nStudy co-author David Battisti explained to The Conversation that \u0022\u0026#039;dangerous\u0026#039; in this case refers to the likelihood of heat exhaustion. Heat exhaustion won\u0026#039;t kill you if you\u0026#039;re able to stop and slow down—it\u0026#039;s characterized by fatigue, nausea, a slowed heartbeat, possibly fainting. But you really can\u0026#039;t work under these conditions.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If a person gets to \u0026#039;extremely dangerous\u0026#039; temperatures, that can lead to heat stroke,\u0022 he added. \u0022At that level, you have a few hours to get medical attention to cool your body down, or you die.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe study\u0026#039;s abstract states that \u0022even if the Paris agreement goal of limiting global warming to 2°C is met, the exposure to dangerous heat index levels will likely increase by 50-100% across much of the tropics and increase by a factor of 3-10 in many regions throughout the midlatitudes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Without emissions reductions more aggressive than those considered possible by our statistical projection, it is likely that by 2100, many people living in tropical regions will be exposed to dangerously high heat index values during most days of each typical year, and that the kinds of deadly heatwaves that have been rarities in the midlatitudes will become annual occurrences,\u0022 the summary continues.\r\n\r\nMidlatitude places the study says will experience a 3- to 10-fold increase in heat index levels include the United States, Western Europe, and China. Parts of all three places are currently gripped by either historic drought, record temperatures, or both.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nClimate scientists stress that the severity of future heatwaves depends on whether humanity can sufficiently reduce greenhouse gas emissions. \u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nStudy lead author Lucas Vargas Zeppetello—whose team conducted much of its research in Washington state during last summer\u0026#039;s historic heatwave—told The Guardian that a failure to dramatically slash emissions \u0022is just hugely consequential for billions of people, primarily throughout the Global South.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022So that\u0026#039;s kind of the scary thing about this,\u0022 Zeppetello said in a separate interview with the Associated Press. \u0022Something that\u0026#039;s gone from virtually never happening before will go to something that is happening every year.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn Thursday, the Climate Crisis Advisory Group (CCAG) said that \u0022the record-breaking heatwave experienced across Europe this summer will be considered an \u0026#039;average\u0026#039; summer by 2035, even if countries meet their current climate commitments\u0022 under the Paris agreement.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022In the aftermath of the 2003 European heatwave, which is estimated to have killed over 70,000 people, I predicted that such temperatures, so exceptional at the time, would become the norm under continued emissions,\u0022 Peter Stott, a professor at the U.K. Meteorological Office\u0026#039;s Hadley Center, said in response to the new CCAG findings.\r\n\r\n\u0022That prediction has now been realized,\u0022 he added. \u0022The risks of extreme weather, including fires, drought, and flash floods, will keep increasing rapidly unless emissions of greenhouse gases are reduced substantially.\u0022