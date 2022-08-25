THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Times like this require journalism with the courage to take sides with democracy over fascism

Please, support independent media that is willing to name the threat knocking on our door. Can we count on you today?

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Pakistan heatwave

Patients suffering from heat stroke are treated at a hospital in Jacobabad, southern Sindh province, Pakistan on May 11, 2022. (Photo: Aamir Qureshi/AFP via Getty Images)

Heatwaves Rated 'Extremely Dangerous' Could Triple This Century, Warns New Climate Study

"Something that's gone from virtually never happening before," said one Harvard researcher, "will go to something that is happening every year."

Brett Wilkins

As record-breaking high temperatures and historic droughts afflict millions of people around the world, a study published Thursday warned that by the end of the century, dangerous heat driven by the worsening climate emergency will hit much of the Earth at least three times more often than today.

"The kinds of deadly heatwaves that have been rarities in the midlatitudes will become annual occurrences."

The study—conducted by climate researchers at Harvard University and the University of Washington and published in the journal Nature Climate Change—shows how changes in the heat index driven by human carbon dioxide emissions will dramatically increase exposure to "dangerous" and "extremely dangerous" temperatures. The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels, based on temperature and relative humidity.

The U.S. National Weather Service defines heat index temperatures over 103°F as "dangerous" and over 124°F as "extremely dangerous."

Study co-author David Battisti explained to The Conversation that "'dangerous' in this case refers to the likelihood of heat exhaustion. Heat exhaustion won't kill you if you're able to stop and slow down—it's characterized by fatigue, nausea, a slowed heartbeat, possibly fainting. But you really can't work under these conditions."

"If a person gets to 'extremely dangerous' temperatures, that can lead to heat stroke," he added. "At that level, you have a few hours to get medical attention to cool your body down, or you die."

The study's abstract states that "even if the Paris agreement goal of limiting global warming to 2°C is met, the exposure to dangerous heat index levels will likely increase by 50-100% across much of the tropics and increase by a factor of 3-10 in many regions throughout the midlatitudes."

"Without emissions reductions more aggressive than those considered possible by our statistical projection, it is likely that by 2100, many people living in tropical regions will be exposed to dangerously high heat index values during most days of each typical year, and that the kinds of deadly heatwaves that have been rarities in the midlatitudes will become annual occurrences," the summary continues.

Midlatitude places the study says will experience a 3- to 10-fold increase in heat index levels include the United States, Western Europe, and China. Parts of all three places are currently gripped by either historic drought, record temperatures, or both

Related Content

An aerial picture taken on August 24, 2022 shows the riverbed of the Jialing River, a tributary of the Yangtze River, in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.

Extreme Heat, Droughts in China and Europe Signal Global Climate Emergency

Kenny Stancil

Climate scientists stress that the severity of future heatwaves depends on whether humanity can sufficiently reduce greenhouse gas emissions.  

Study lead author Lucas Vargas Zeppetello—whose team conducted much of its research in Washington state during last summer's historic heatwavetold The Guardian that a failure to dramatically slash emissions "is just hugely consequential for billions of people, primarily throughout the Global South."

"So that's kind of the scary thing about this," Zeppetello said in a separate interview with the Associated Press. "Something that's gone from virtually never happening before will go to something that is happening every year."

On Thursday, the Climate Crisis Advisory Group (CCAG) said that "the record-breaking heatwave experienced across Europe this summer will be considered an 'average' summer by 2035, even if countries meet their current climate commitments" under the Paris agreement.

"In the aftermath of the 2003 European heatwave, which is estimated to have killed over 70,000 people, I predicted that such temperatures, so exceptional at the time, would become the norm under continued emissions," Peter Stott, a professor at the U.K. Meteorological Office's Hadley Center, said in response to the new CCAG findings.

"That prediction has now been realized," he added. "The risks of extreme weather, including fires, drought, and flash floods, will keep increasing rapidly unless emissions of greenhouse gases are reduced substantially."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Alphabet workers for abortion rights

'Big Win': Google Search and Maps Will Now Say If Clinics Provide Abortions

The update is "a big deal for users who've been misled by pregnancy crisis centers masquerading as abortion providers," said Alphabet Workers Union. "But not enough—Google must *remove* these misleading results."

Jessica Corbett ·

afghanistan-US-drone-3600x2400

Groups Cautiously Welcome Pentagon's New Civilian Casualty Action Plan

"How and when the military implements these new policies will be critical," said one campaigner. "The U.S. also needs to acknowledge and address the many previous cases of civilian harm that have so far been denied or ignored."

Brett Wilkins ·

officer at mar-a-lago

Judge Orders DOJ to Release Redacted Affidavit Used to Justify Trump Search

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart instructed the Justice Department to publish a redacted version of its affidavit by noon on Friday.

Kenny Stancil ·

People watching bush fire

Experts Fear Wildfire-Fueled Ozone Damage Will Become New Norm

"Under global warming, the frequency and intensity of wildfires is expected to increase, which would lead to more" stratospheric warming, said one expert.

Julia Conley ·

Pakistan heatwave

Heatwaves Rated 'Extremely Dangerous' Could Triple This Century, Warns New Climate Study

"Something that's gone from virtually never happening before," said one Harvard researcher, "will go to something that is happening every year."

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Watchdog Leader: 'It Is Clear Why Barr Did Not Want the Public to See' Newly Released Trump Memo
  2. After $1.9 Trillion Giveaway to Rich, McConnell Calls Debt Relief for Working Class 'Slap in the Face'
  3. Fetterman Calls for Prosecution of Corporate Executives 'Gouging Consumers'
  4. Oops: Alabama GOP "Mistakenly" Goes Full KKK
  5. 'Cancel It All,' Say Progressives as Biden Favors $10,000 in Means-Tested Student Debt Relief
  6. Right-Wing Dark Money Group Gets $1.6 Billion Donation From Tax-Dodging Business Mogul
  7. Critics Call Bullsh*t on the 'Let Trump Walk to Save Democracy' Crowd
  8. Appeals Court Orders Release of Secret Memo Barr 'Used to Undercut the Mueller Report'
  9. Trump-Appointed Judge Permanently Blocks Biden's Oil and Gas Leasing Moratorium
  10. The West's Dangerously Simple-Minded Narrative About Russia and China
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.