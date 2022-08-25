'Big Win': Google Search and Maps Will Now Say If Clinics Provide Abortions

Pro-choice U.S. lawmakers and other critics of Google\u0026#039;s abortion-related search results welcomed the tech giant\u0026#039;s Thursday announcement of changes to better serve users seeking healthcare in a post-Roe v. Wade world.\r\n\r\nIn a letter to congressional Democrats and a statement to media outlets, Alphabet-owned Google reiterated its efforts to combat misleading advertisements and search results along with confirming that the company will clearly label whether medical facilities provide abortions.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs TechCrunch detailed Thursday:\r\n\r\n\r\nGoogle will start adding clear labels to search and map listings for healthcare facilities that provide abortions. The change comes in light of the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s decision to strip federal abortion rights. The company said on Thursday that if it has received confirmation that a healthcare facility provides abortions, the label for the center will say, \u0022Provides abortions.\u0022 In cases where Google doesn\u0026#039;t have that confirmation, the label for relevant searches will say, \u0022Might not provide abortions.\u0022\r\n\r\n[...]\r\n\r\nWhen asked if Google will specifically label crisis pregnancy centers with the \u0022Might not provide abortions\u0022 label or if it will only use that label in instances where it\u0026#039;s unsure of the services provided, the company said the update is not about categorizing the places themselves or labeling specific types of organizations. It notes that the label \u0022Might not provide abortions\u0022 could appear on a range of different places that are available in an area but don\u0026#039;t provide that service.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022When people turn to Google to find local information, we aim to help them easily explore the range of places available so they can determine which are most helpful to them,\u0022 a Google spokesperson said in a statement. \u0022For a number of categories where we\u0026#039;ve received confirmation that places offer specific services, we\u0026#039;ve been working for many months on more useful ways to display those results.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re now rolling out an update that makes it easier for people to find places that offer the services they\u0026#039;ve searched for, or broaden their results to see more options,\u0022 the spokesperson added. \u0022We followed our standard testing and evaluation process to confirm that these updates are more helpful for people.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe company\u0026#039;s update follows a June 17 letter led by Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.)—which noted Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) research from earlier that month showing 11% of search results and 37% of Google Maps listings for \u0022abortion clinic near me\u0022 and \u0022abortion pill\u0022 in \u0022trigger law\u0022 states led to fake clinics, or \u0022crisis pregnancy centers\u0022 (CPCs).\r\n\r\nGoogle\u0026#039;s announcement also follows Bloomberg\u0026#039;s reporting last week that \u0022when users type the words \u0026#039;abortion clinic\u0026#039; into the Maps search bar, crisis pregnancy centers account for about a quarter of the top 10 search results on average across all 50 US states, plus Washington D.C.,\u0022 and in the 13 states with new restrictions on the procedure, \u0022five or more of the top 10 results were for CPCs.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn response to Thursday\u0026#039;s news, Warner said that \u0022I welcome the changes that Google has announced today so that women seeking abortion services aren\u0026#039;t directed towards fake clinics that traffic in misinformation and don\u0026#039;t provide comprehensive health services.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe senator stressed that \u0022importantly, this isn\u0026#039;t about silencing voices or restricting speech—it\u0026#039;s about returning search results that accurately address a user\u0026#039;s query and giving users information that is relevant to their searches.\u0022\r\n\r\nCCDH founder and CEO Imran Ahmed called Google\u0026#039;s move \u0022a significant change that directly resulted from\u0022 his group\u0026#039;s research, which he noted was featured in Warner\u0026#039;s letter to the company.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Google is labeling facilities that give abortions, a big deal for users who\u0026#039;ve been misled by pregnancy crisis centers masquerading as abortion providers—a big win,\u0022 tweeted the Alphabet Workers Union. \u0022But not enough—Google must *remove* these misleading results, as we\u0026#039;ve called for.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022And of course, it must make a slew of changes to protect our coworkers and users, who are still at risk of being arrested for seeking healthcare that\u0026#039;s routine in the rest of the world,\u0022 the union added. \u0022We\u0026#039;ll keep pushing for these and all our post-Roe demands.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported last week, hundreds of Google workers have endorsed a petition urging Alphabet to stop supporting right-wing politicians and groups attacking reproductive freedom. Employees—along with lawmakers and rights groups—have also called for stronger privacy policies.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSome responses to Google\u0026#039;s update were more critical—from skepticism about effectiveness to highlighting that no reforms to search results can combat laws that restrict abortion rights.\r\n\r\nDavey Alba, one of the journalists behind the Bloomberg analysis, noted that Google\u0026#039;s reforms came the same day that new anti-choice laws took effect in Tennessee and Texas. Another in Idaho was blocked by a last-minute federal court ruling.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRoger McNamee—a venture capitalist and author of Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe—tweeted in response to CNBC\u0026#039;s reporting on the announcement: \u0022Given past failures by Google to deliver on promises, I think a better headline would have been: \u0026#039;Google SAYS IT will only show verified abortion providers by default when users search for clinics.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\nLuther Lowe, senior vice president of public policy at Yelp, suggested that the changes won\u0026#039;t stop Google from directing those in search of abortion providers to CPCs.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nYelp—a website and mobile application that allows users to submit and read reviews of businesses—announced Tuesday that the company is introducing a new notification for the pages of CPCs \u0022that informs consumers these businesses typically offer limited medical services\u0022 and is expanding the \u0022manual recategorization effort for those businesses.\u0022