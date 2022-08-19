Trans Girls in Utah Can Play School Sports After Judge Blocks Discriminatory Law

Transgender Utah girls wishing to compete in high school sports this fall may now do so after a judge on Friday temporarily blocked a state law prohibiting trans student-athletes from joining teams that match their gender identity.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a win not only for my child but for all girls in this state.\u0022\r\n\r\nPlaintiffs in the case—which involves three trans girls who want to play on girls\u0026#039; scholastic sports teams—and LGBTQ+ advocates welcomed the preliminary injunction issued by\u0026nbsp;Third District Judge Keith Kelly, who wrote that the defendants \u0022do not offer persuasive reasons to categorically ban all transgender girls from competing on girls\u0026#039; teams.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a win not only for my child but for all girls in this state,\u0022 said Jean Noe, a pseudonymous plaintiff in the case. \u0022This law is based on stereotypes and misconceptions that are harmful to all girls.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I am grateful the court has put this dangerous law on pause and that, at least for the moment, all Utah children can know that they are valued and supported,\u0022 she added.\r\n\r\nThe defendants—the Utah High School Activities Association, Granite and Jordan school districts, and their superintendents—had argued that the ban does not discriminate against girls because it targets \u0022biological boys.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, Kelly, an appointee of former Republican Gov. Gary Herbert, wrote that \u0022the ban singles out transgender girls and categorically bars them from competing on girls\u0026#039; sports teams.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022At the same time, other girls are free to compete,\u0022 he added. \u0022This is plainly unfavorable treatment.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe court\u0026#039;s injunction blocks enforcement of the ban while remaining litigation in the case proceeds through state courts.\r\n\r\nAnother parent plaintiff in the case, Debbie Roe, said: \u0022My husband and I are very relieved by this decision. We are grateful the court understood how much harm this law has caused, which has been a huge source of stress and trauma for our child.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Our daughter just wants the same chance as other kids to make friends and play on the team she loves,\u0022 she added. \u0022Today\u0026#039;s ruling gives her the opportunity to do that.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a statement to the court, plaintiff \u0022Jenny Roe,\u0022 a 16-year-old who will be a senior in the Granite School District this academic year, said she played volleyball as a junior and would like to do so again, as well as try out for the basketball team.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRoe explained that she felt isolated and school and did not have much of a social life until she started playing volleyball.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022Once I joined the team, I had a great group of friends who supported me and who I loved being around,\u0022 she wrote. \u0022This law scares me. I cannot imagine missing my last volleyball season with my team and I have been really upset just thinking about this.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If I cannot play with my team,\u0022 added Roe, \u0022I am worried that I will not even want to go to classes or to school.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Salt Lake Tribune reports:\r\n\r\n\r\nNow that the ban is on hold... the state\u0026#039;s back-up process for vetting transgender girl athletes will move forward. Under that, a commission will make decisions on which transgender athletes can compete.\r\n\r\nThe members are set to evaluate a player\u0026#039;s wingspan, weight, and height—and whether a player is taking hormone blockers—to determine if a transgender girl, in particular, might have an unfair advantage in a sport by being born male. Some don\u0026#039;t see that setup as a better option, suggesting that measuring teenagers\u0026#039; bodies crosses boundaries.\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to the Movement Advancement Project, 18 states currently ban transgender students from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity.\r\n\r\nWhile Republican-controlled states move to roll back transgender student rights, the Biden administration in June proposed new rules prohibiting educational institutions from discriminating against trans pupils while restoring Title IX protections gutted during the tenure of former President Donald Trump.\r\n\r\nThe Utah injunction comes two days after local media reported that the parents of cisgender girls who placed second and third to another cis female athlete filed a complaint with the Utah High School Activities Association expressing suspicions that the winner is transgender, a concern the body subsequently—and secretly—investigated by digging through her records going back to kindergarten.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRepublican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox—whose veto of the state Legislature\u0026#039;s trans athlete ban was overridden in March—on Thursday responded to the parents\u0026#039; complaint by saying that \u0022making up allegations like that are pretty disturbing to me.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022My goodness,\u0022 he added, \u0022we\u0026#039;re living in this world where we\u0026#039;ve become sore losers, and we\u0026#039;re looking for any reason why our kid lost.\u0022