Tlaib Says Biden Must 'Hold Israel Accountable' for Raid on Palestinian Rights Groups

U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib on Friday urged the Biden administration to \u0022hold Israel accountable\u0022 after the country\u0026#039;s forces raided and shuttered the offices of seven Palestinian human rights groups in the occupied West Bank, a move that drew international outrage.\r\n\r\n\u0022Exactly 100 days since American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was assassinated by an Israeli sniper, the apartheid government moved to shut down seven human rights organizations at the core in fighting for the lives, liberties, and freedoms of millions of Palestinians,\u0022 Tlaib (D-Mich.), the first Palestinian-American woman ever elected to the U.S. Congress, said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022I call on the White House to denounce this unwarranted aggression against Palestinian civil society and take action to reverse this decision.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022These acts are a direct result of the Biden administration\u0026#039;s complete failure to defend Palestinian human rights against racism and ethnic cleansing,\u0022 Tlaib continued. \u0022The silence by our country is enabling more death and violence. We must hold Israel accountable.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn the early hours of Thursday morning, Israeli soldiers stormed the West Bank offices of Al-Haq, Addameer, the Bisan Center, Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCI-P), the Union of Agricultural Works Committees (UAWC), the Union of Palestinian Women\u0026#039;s Committees (UPWC), and the Union of Health Workers Committees, groups that have been deemed unlawful by the Israeli government on unsubstantiated \u0022terrorism\u0022 accusations.\r\n\r\nEarlier this year, United Nations human rights experts said Israel\u0026#039;s \u0022disturbing\u0022 claims against the groups have \u0022not been accompanied by any public concrete and credible evidence.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We note that the information presented by Israel has also failed to convince a number of governments and international organizations,\u0022 the experts added.\r\n\r\nTlaib observed in her statement Friday that the groups whose offices were raided and ransacked by Israeli forces \u0022provide medical services to countless people throughout occupied Palestine, where the apartheid government of Israel routinely denies them care solely because they are Palestinian.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022They document human rights abuses against children and civilians no matter who commits them. There is no excuse for the Israeli government\u0026#039;s actions,\u0022 said Tlaib. \u0022No matter the lies invented to justify this ridiculous attack against human rights defenders, this campaign will not succeed because countless Palestinians, Israelis, Americans, and people all around the world are increasingly seeing the reality of apartheid Israel\u0026#039;s treatment of Palestinians.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I call on the White House to denounce this unwarranted aggression against Palestinian civil society,\u0022 the lawmaker continued, \u0022and take action to reverse this decision.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nU.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) joined Tlaib in denouncing the raids and criminalization of leading Palestinian rights organizations.\r\n\r\n\u0022They were senselessly raided and shuttered,\u0022 tweeted Pressley, who had previously raised alarm about Israel\u0026#039;s allegations against the groups. \u0022Baseless accusations have serious consequences, and the U.S. must urge Israel to reverse course.\u0022\r\n\r\nDuring a press briefing on Thursday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the Biden administration is \u0022concerned\u0022 about the Israeli raids and closure of Palestinian human rights offices, but he did not explicitly condemn the government\u0026#039;s actions.\r\n\r\n\u0022We have reached out to the Israeli government... for more information regarding the basis for these closures and we\u0026#039;ll continue to seek additional information and to convey our concern directly and privately to our Israeli partners,\u0022 Price added. \u0022Our Israeli partners in turn have assured us that more information will be forthcoming regarding the basis for their actions.\u0022\r\n\r\nPressed by reporters, Price said that \u0022we have not seen anything that has caused us to change our approach to or position on these organizations,\u0022 admitting that the U.S. government—far and away the largest exporter of arms to Israel—doesn\u0026#039;t share its ally\u0026#039;s view about the targeted rights groups\u0026#039; supposed \u0022terrorist\u0022 connections.\r\n\r\nNine European countries have also rejected Israel\u0026#039;s claims about the organizations and vowed to continue working with the groups on humanitarian efforts in the occupied territories.\r\n\r\nThe groups have promised to keep operating in defiance of Israel\u0026#039;s suppression attempts.\r\n\r\nThe Associated Press reported in November that a confidential Israeli government dossier purporting to detail the human rights groups\u0026#039; links to terrorist organizations \u0022contains little concrete evidence and failed to convince European countries to stop funding the groups.\u0022\r\n\r\nAddameer, one of the organizations whose offices were stormed Thursday, said in a statement that \u0022the global failure to hold Israel accountable has encouraged, if not provoked, [the] raids and closures.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The world must treat Israel\u0026#039;s actions for what they are: an attempt to silence criticism and erase civic space for Palestinian human rights defenders,\u0022 the group added.