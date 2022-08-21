'Frightening Escalation': Palestinian Rights Group Says Director Detained by Israeli Agency

Human rights advocates around the world responded with alarm after one of the Palestinian groups targeted by Israeli officials announced Israel\u0026#039;s security agency detained its leader for a couple of hours Sunday.\r\n\r\nDefense for Children International-Palestine (DCI-P) said in a series of tweets that director general Khaled Quzmar was in the custody of the agency, known as Shin Bet or Shabak, \u0022as Israeli authorities again escalate attacks\u0022 against it and other civil society groups.\r\n\r\n\u0022Quzmar received a phone call at 2:25 pm local time from a Shin Bet agent summoning him for interrogation. He went to Israel\u0026#039;s Ofer military base soon after,\u0022 DCI-P said. \u0022An eyewitness at Ofer military base saw Quzmar escorted into Shin Bet premises around 3:20 pm. Quzmar was not allowed to have legal counsel accompany him.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe group later added that Quzmar was released \u0022after approximately two hours in Shin Bet custody.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe incident came after Israeli soldiers on Thursday stormed the West Bank offices of DCI-P as well as Al-Haq, Addameer, the Bisan Center for Research and Development, the Union of Agricultural Works Committees, the Union of Palestinian Women\u0026#039;s Committees, and the Union of Health Workers Committees.\r\n\r\nAddameer called Quzmar\u0026#039;s detention a \u0022frightening escalation in the attack on Palestinian civil society.\u0022\r\n\r\nKatherine Gallagher, an attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights in New York City, said that U.S. President Joe Biden and others in his administration \u0022must put action behind all the talk of human rights and #StandWiththe6,\u0022 referencing the groups that Israel hit with terrorist designations last October.\r\n\r\n\u0022U.S. failure to condemn Israel\u0026#039;s designation—smear—of six leading Palestinian [organizations] as \u0026#039;terrorists\u0026#039; has led to this day,\u0022 she added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLara Friedman, president of the Foundation for Middle East Peace in Washington, D.C., called Sunday\u0026#039;s incident \u0022the inevitable result\u0022 of the Biden administration \u0022agreeing to wait for more \u0026#039;evidence\u0026#039; (after admitting \u0026#039;evidence\u0026#039; Israel gave them til now was BS).\u0022\r\n\r\nNed Price, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, declined to explicitly the West Bank office raids during a Thursday press briefing but said that the administration is \u0022concerned\u0022 and had \u0022reached out to the Israeli government... for more information.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;ll continue to seek additional information and to convey our concern directly and privately to our Israeli partners,\u0022 Price added. \u0022Our Israeli partners in turn have assured us that more information will be forthcoming regarding the basis for their actions.\u0022\r\n\r\nFriedman highlighted what members of the groups could face based on the past behavior of Israeli authorities.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The Kafka-esque example of World Vision\u0026#039;s Mohamed Halabi exemplifies this reality,\u0022 Friedman said of an aid worker\u0026#039;s recent and widely criticized trial. \u0022Secret evidence, detention for SIX YEARS with Israel trying to force him to plead to ANYTHING they could use, and then convicting him anyway.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe U.S.-based Adalah Justice Project also called out the Biden administration—specifically taking aim at Secretary of State Antony Blinken.\r\n\r\n\u0022There has been no U.S. condemnation of Israel\u0026#039;s crackdown on Palestinian institutions,\u0022 the group said Sunday in response to DCI-P\u0026#039;s tweets. \u0022[Blinken], this is on you.\u0022\r\n\r\nYumna Patel, Palestine news director at Mondoweiss, noted that \u0022I interviewed Khaled days ago after the Israeli army raided and shut down [DCI-P].\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022He warned that this would happen, and called for action from the [international] community,\u0022 Patel said. \u0022This is the result of months of silence and failure of the U.S. [government] to condemn the attacks on [Palestinian] civil society.\u0022\r\n\r\nOthers used the incident to urge Australian, Canadian, and European leaders to speak out against Israel\u0026#039;s targeting of Palestinian organizations.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe DCI-P chief was not the only civil society leader sought out by Israeli security on Sunday, according to Al-Haq.\r\n\r\nAl-Haq general director Shawan Jabarin \u0022received a threatening call this morning from a person claiming to be from the [Shabak], requesting Shawan for interrogation and making threats of imprisonment and other measures if Al-Haq continues its work,\u0022 the group said. \u0022We urge for immediate protection.\u0022