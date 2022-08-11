Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Pramila Jayapal

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on June 24, 2019. (Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

'Door to Real Progress': Jayapal Makes Case for House Passage of the IRA

"It's an achievement we can all feel excited about—especially when we dig into the details," said the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Julia Conley

Pledging to continue fighting for provisions that were left out of the U.S. Senate-passed Inflation Reduction Act, Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Thursday said that while the package is far from perfect, progressives in the House "should feel very proud of our part in getting to this point" and called for lawmakers to send the bill to President Joe Biden's desk.

"While we're heartbroken to see the care economy, housing, and immigration left on the cutting room floor, we should be very clear that the Inflation Reduction Act [IRA] takes real steps forward on key progressive priorities," wrote Jayapal, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC).

Parts of the Build Back Better Act, which progressives fought for last year, "are now in the Inflation Reduction Act—about to become law," she added at the progressive think tank Data for Progress. "It's an achievement we can all feel excited about—especially when we dig into the details."

Jayapal reiterated climate action advocates' disapproval of the bill's expansion of fossil fuel leasing, which one campaigner said was among its "egregious fossil fuels concessions" earlier this week.

"If we can expand our majority in the Senate this November, we will be ready to immediately pass that next piece of the president's life-changing agenda." 

Such allowances, however, will be "far outweighed by the bill's carbon emissions cuts," said Jayapal, pointing to the IRA's acceleration of the use of electric vehicles, solar panels, and heat pumps.

In addition to saving households an average of $1,025 annually in energy costs and creating nine million jobs, she added, those provisions "will put the United States on track to cut carbon pollution by 40% by 2030."

The CPC chair also noted that passing the IRA into law will cap senior citizens' yearly prescription drug costs and limit insulin costs to $35 per month for people who use Medicare—and that an expansion of those price caps for people with private insurance was taken out of the bill because of Republican opposition.

"Sen. Schumer has promised to bring back that legislation for another vote—and we need to ensure those benefits extend to those who are uninsured," said Jayapal.

Passing the IRA will allow Congress to deliver much-needed reforms for the American public, and with 73% of Americans—including 95% of Democrats—supporting the legislation, passage could make it possible for the Democratic Party to quickly pass even more ambitious reforms including universal childcare and paid family leave after the midterms.

"If we can expand our majority in the Senate this November," she added, "we will be ready to immediately pass that next piece of the president's life-changing agenda, delivering long-overdue investments that will allow Americans not just to survive, but thrive." 

With far more work to do to achieve economic, immigration, gender, and climate justice, said Jayapal, the IRA has "opened the door to real progress."

"Progressives in Congress intend to vote to pass it this week," she added, "and then charge through that open door to continue the fight for working people."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
DHS

Docs Show DHS Watchdog Delayed Telling Congress About Deleted Secret Service Texts

The Project on Government Oversight says the records reveal a pattern of Inspector General Joseph Cuffari "rejecting proposals to inform Congress about the Secret Service's resistance to oversight."

Jessica Corbett ·

Brazil pro-democracy protests

'Dictatorship Never Again': Massive Pro-Democracy Protests Sweep Brazil

"Democracy involves changing the government and eliminating neo-fascism," said one prominent protester, "but above all, ensuring that the working class, the people, have the rights guaranteed in the Constitution."

Brett Wilkins ·

Pramila Jayapal

'Door to Real Progress': Jayapal Makes Case for House Passage of the IRA

"It's an achievement we can all feel excited about—especially when we dig into the details," said the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Julia Conley ·

FBI office

Officers Kill Gunman Who Tried to Breach FBI Office in Ohio

Though the suspect's identity and potential motivations are not known, the attack follows fear of far-right retaliation for this week's federal search of former President Donald Trump's home.

Jessica Corbett ·

Cubans watch as a massive fire spreads at a fuel depot in Matanzas on August 8, 2022.

House Dems Urge Biden to Provide Assistance to Cuba Amid Fire Disaster

"Now is the time," said Reps. Barbara Lee, Jim McGovern, and Gregory Meeks, to "prioritize humanitarian engagement, environmental protection, and regional cooperation."

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.