arrest Trump

Supporters and opponents of former U.S. President Donald Trump stage demonstrations outside Trump Tower in Manhattan on August 9, 2022. (Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

Team Trump Reportedly 'Bullish' About Exploiting FBI Raid to Win Reelection

One former Trump aide-turned-"Big Lie" detractor said that the Justice Department may have "just handed Trump" the 2024 GOP nomination "or potentially the presidency."

Brett Wilkins

While some supporters of Donald Trump called for defunding law enforcement or even waging civil war following Monday's FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, both backers and critics of the former U.S. president believe the raid could actually boost his reelection prospects.

Former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin—who now condemns her former boss' purveyance of the deadly "Big Lie" that the 2020 presidential election was stolen—said Tuesday on CNN's "New Day" that the U.S. Justice Department may have "just handed Trump" the 2024 Republican nomination "or potentially the presidency."

"If it's seen as some sort of massive overreach and not something incredibly serious this is a very good day for Donald Trump," she added.

Politico's Meridith McGraw writes:

While Trump's team was bullish about the political benefits of being targeted by the FBI, the situation comes with clear and obvious downsides. Legal experts said that it would be highly unlikely that the agency would have taken such action without clear evidence of wrongdoing—noting the rarity of a former president being targeted so aggressively. The search would require the signoff of a federal judge or magistrate, who would issue the warrant based upon evidence of a potential crime.

On top of that, Trump is embroiled in a number of legal dramas and headaches, in addition to being the focus and target of the House January 6 committee. Focus groups of Trump 2020 voters have shown that even they have grown wary of the drama that accompanies his political ventures and are ready to move on.

Appearing alongside Farah Griffin on CNN Tuesday morning, Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio said he thinks Trump's inner circle is "delighted" by Monday's search of the ex-president's Palm Beach home.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump hold flags in front of his home at Mar-a-Lago on August 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

'Lock and Load': Trump-Loving Extremists React to FBI Search of Mar-a-Lago

Kenny Stancil

"I think that they've been planning for this for years," he added. "He's been prepared for this strategy all along. He issued a campaign-style ad within hours. This was prepared in advance. He's an expert of spinning everything into publicity... and that hardcore Trump group, that 35% of the electorate, is gonna be electrified by this."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Bello and press

Global Allies Stand With Walden Bello as Social Justice Champion Posts Bail in the Philippines

"Walden Bello's arrest is a violation of his fundamental rights, an affront to the institutions of Philippine democracy, and a threat to free expression everywhere," said the Progressive International council.

Jessica Corbett ·

Contractors load water tank

Pentagon Contractors in Afghanistan Pocketed $108 Billion Over 20 Years

Military contracting "obscures where and how taxpayer money flows," and "makes it difficult to know how many people are employed, injured, and killed," said the Costs of War Project report's author.

Jessica Corbett ·

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers, speaks during a rail strike rally outside Kings Cross station on June 25, 2022 in London.

'Enough Is Enough' Campaign Launched in UK to Fight Cost of Living Crisis

"Fair pay, affordable bills, enough to eat, and a decent place to live. These aren't luxuries—they are your rights!"

Kenny Stancil ·

John Fetterman

Fetterman Demands Dr. Oz Answer for $50,000 Tax Break Intended for Pa. Farmers

"Dr. Oz does not want to live in Pennsylvania, and he doesn't want to pay taxes here; he just wants our Senate seat."

Julia Conley ·

