Team Trump Reportedly 'Bullish' About Exploiting FBI Raid to Win Reelection

While some supporters of Donald Trump called for defunding law enforcement or even waging civil war following Monday\u0026#039;s FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, both backers and critics of the former U.S. president believe the raid could actually boost his reelection prospects.\r\n\r\nFormer Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin—who now condemns her former boss\u0026#039; purveyance of the deadly \u0022Big Lie\u0022 that the 2020 presidential election was stolen—said Tuesday on CNN\u0026#039;s \u0022New Day\u0022 that the U.S. Justice Department may have \u0022just handed Trump\u0022 the 2024 Republican nomination \u0022or potentially the presidency.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If it\u0026#039;s seen as some sort of massive overreach and not something incredibly serious this is a very good day for Donald Trump,\u0022 she added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPolitico\u0026#039;s Meridith McGraw writes:\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile Trump\u0026#039;s team was bullish about the political benefits of being targeted by the FBI, the situation comes with clear and obvious downsides. Legal experts said that it would be highly unlikely that the agency would have taken such action without clear evidence of wrongdoing—noting the rarity of a former president being targeted so aggressively. The search would require the signoff of a federal judge or magistrate, who would issue the warrant based upon evidence of a potential crime.\r\n\r\nOn top of that, Trump is embroiled in a number of legal dramas and headaches, in addition to being the focus and target of the House January 6 committee. Focus groups of Trump 2020 voters have shown that even they have grown wary of the drama that accompanies his political ventures and are ready to move on.\r\n\r\n\r\nAppearing alongside Farah Griffin on CNN Tuesday morning, Trump biographer Michael D\u0026#039;Antonio said he thinks Trump\u0026#039;s inner circle is \u0022delighted\u0022 by Monday\u0026#039;s search of the ex-president\u0026#039;s Palm Beach home.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022I think that they\u0026#039;ve been planning for this for years,\u0022 he added. \u0022He\u0026#039;s been prepared for this strategy all along. He issued a campaign-style ad within hours. This was prepared in advance. He\u0026#039;s an expert of spinning everything into publicity... and that hardcore Trump group, that 35% of the electorate, is gonna be electrified by this.\u0022