Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Viktor Orban speaks at CPAC

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on August 4, 2022 in Dallas. (Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

'We Should Unite Our Forces': Orbán Serves Up Far-Right Red Meat to CPAC Crowd

"The Republican playbook is the Viktor Orbán playbook," said one observer. "And you can call that what you want—but I am going to continue to call it fascism."

Julia Conley

Attacks on LGBTQ+ people and boasts of stopping an "invasion" of immigrants were among the remarks that drew loud applause from Republicans attending Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orbán's speech at one of the largest annual gatherings of U.S. conservatives Thursday evening, as the prime minister told audience members they should join forces with the far-right in other countries to expand their power.

"Progressive liberals didn't want me to be here because they knew what I would tell you—because I'm here to tell you that we should unite our forces because we Hungarians know how to defeat the enemies of freedom on the political battlefield," said Orbán.

Progressives in the U.S. and abroad have raised alarm over Orbán's ties to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which held an auxiliary meeting in Budapest in May and welcomed the prime minister to Dallas days after he gave a speech saying Hungarians "do not want to become a mixed race."

Orbán's own longtime advisor, Zsuzsa Hegedus, resigned from his government over what she called his "pure Nazi" rhetoric which she said was "worthy of [Nazi propagandist] Joseph Goebbels."

The audience in Dallas, however, met Orbán with enthusiastic applause as he urged U.S. conservatives to take control of their country as he has Hungary, boasting that "we actually built that wall and it stopped illegal migration," referring to a border fence his government constructed in 2015 to stop refugees from Syria, Afghanistan, and other countries from entering Hungary.

Orbán, who won his fourth term as prime minister in April in an election that international observers said was unfairly stacked against the opposition, urged Republicans in the U.S. to follow his example as "an old-fashioned freedom fighter" as he said the two countries must fight progressives who want to "separate western civilization from its Judaeo-Christian heritage."

"Let's be honest, the most evil things in modern history were carried out by people who hated Christianity," Orbán claimed. "The horrors of Nazis and communists happened because some western states in continental Europe abandoned that Christian values and today's progressives are planning to do the same."

"They want to give up on western values and create a new world, a post-western world," he warned. "Who is going to stop them if we don't?"

Orbán's defense of the so-called "western value" of protecting children from "gender ideology" received a standing ovation as the prime minister waded into the current U.S. culture war over discussions about race and gender in the nation's schools.

"The mother is a woman, the father is a man. Leave our kids alone. Full stop. End of discussion!" Orbán said.

Following the Hungarian leader's speech, Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) foreign policy advisor, Matt Duss, pointed to a 2018 essay written by the senator warning that autocratic leaders like Orbán and Russian President Vladimir Putin have formed an "authoritarian axis" that must be confronted by progressives joining forces across borders:

In order to effectively combat the rise of the international authoritarian axis, we need an international progressive movement that mobilizes behind a vision of shared prosperity, security and dignity for all people, and that addresses the massive global inequality that exists, not only in wealth but in political power.

Authoritarians like Orbán and former U.S. President Donald Trump have exploited a global political order which has perpetuated "massive wealth and income inequality," he wrote.

"We must look honestly at how that order has failed to deliver on many of its promises, and how authoritarians have adeptly exploited those failures in order to build support for their agenda," Sanders added. "Our job is to build on our common humanity and do everything that we can to oppose all of the forces... We know that those forces work together across borders. We must do the same."

Following Orbán's speech on Thursday, MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said the Hungarian leader has already effectively "united forces" with the Republican Party.

"The Republican playbook is the Viktor Orbán playbook," said Hasan. "And you can call that what you want—but I am going to continue to call it fascism."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
pro-choice campaigners in Kansas prepare to knock on doors

After Kansas Win, Abortion Rights Advocates Call Ballot Measures the 'Next Frontier'

"Ballot initiatives are a phenomenally powerful tool when there's a disconnect between the popularity of an issue and what's being enacted by politicians," said Kelly Hall of the Fairness Project.

Jessica Corbett ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally

Sanders Crafts Amendment to Close 'Holes' in Medicare That 'Are Harming Seniors'

"Adding dental, vision, and hearing benefits to Medicare is supported by 84% of the American people," said an aide to the senator, who plans to propose including the expansion in Democrats' reconciliation package.

Brett Wilkins ·

John Fetterman with supporters

Fetterman Celebrates 1 Million Individual Donations Ahead of Return to Campaign Trail

"The total number of contributions is a major milestone that demonstrates Fetterman's unmatched and steady grassroots support across the commonwealth."

Julia Conley ·

Roomba

Consumer Advocates Blast 'Dangerous' Amazon Bid to Buy Maker of Roomba

"From a privacy perspective, this is a nightmare," said one anti-monopoly critic. "From an antitrust perspective, this is one of the most powerful data collection companies on Earth acquiring another vast and intrusive set of data."

Julia Conley ·

doctor visit

98 Million in US Skipped Treatment or Cut Back on Essentials to Pay for Healthcare This Year

"People have been making trade-offs to pay for healthcare for years. Inflation has only made things worse as people are also now struggling with the high price of gas, food, and electricity," said the president of West Health, which conducted the new poll with Gallup.

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Sanders Announces Amendment to Strip All Fossil Fuel Handouts From Manchin Deal
  2. Sanders Says GOP Shouldn't Have Funded Wars If It Didn't Want to Take Care of Vets
  3. 'Enormous Victory': Kansas Voters Resoundingly Defeat Anti-Abortion Amendment
  4. Welcome to the New Era of Rightwing Judicial Supremacy
  5. How to Stop the GOP From Killing Medicare, Social Security, and Us
  6. Alarm Raised Over Manchin Side Deal That Would Pave Way for Major 'Climate Bomb'
  7. Sanders Blasts 'Huge Giveaway' to Fossil Fuel Industry in Manchin Deal
  8. Mandela Barnes Slams 'Self-Serving, Multimillionaire' Ron Johnson for Attack on Social Security, Medicare
  9. With Sinema Opposing Tax Hikes for Rich, Progressives Say Carried Interest Provision Must Stay in IRA
  10. Fetterman Ridicules 'Out of Touch' Dr. Oz Claim About Happiness and the Super Rich
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.