'We Should Unite Our Forces': Orbán Serves Up Far-Right Red Meat to CPAC Crowd

Attacks on LGBTQ+ people and boasts of stopping an \u0022invasion\u0022 of immigrants were among the remarks that drew loud applause from Republicans attending Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orbán\u0026#039;s speech at one of the largest annual gatherings of U.S. conservatives Thursday evening, as the prime minister told audience members they should join forces with the far-right in other countries to expand their power.\r\n\r\n\u0022Progressive liberals didn\u0026#039;t want me to be here because they knew what I would tell you—because I\u0026#039;m here to tell you that we should unite our forces because we Hungarians know how to defeat the enemies of freedom on the political battlefield,\u0022 said Orbán.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nProgressives in the U.S. and abroad have raised alarm over Orbán\u0026#039;s ties to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which held an auxiliary meeting in Budapest in May and welcomed the prime minister to Dallas days after he gave a speech saying Hungarians \u0022do not want to become a mixed race.\u0022\r\n\r\nOrbán\u0026#039;s own longtime advisor, Zsuzsa Hegedus, resigned from his government over what she called his \u0022pure Nazi\u0022 rhetoric which she said was \u0022worthy of [Nazi propagandist] Joseph Goebbels.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe audience in Dallas, however, met Orbán with enthusiastic applause as he urged U.S. conservatives to take control of their country as he has Hungary, boasting that \u0022we actually built that wall and it stopped illegal migration,\u0022 referring to a border fence his government constructed in 2015 to stop refugees from Syria, Afghanistan, and other countries from entering Hungary.\r\n\r\nOrbán, who won his fourth term as prime minister in April in an election that international observers said was unfairly stacked against the opposition, urged Republicans in the U.S. to follow his example as \u0022an old-fashioned freedom fighter\u0022 as he said the two countries must fight progressives who want to \u0022separate western civilization from its Judaeo-Christian heritage.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Let\u0026#039;s be honest, the most evil things in modern history were carried out by people who hated Christianity,\u0022 Orbán claimed. \u0022The horrors of Nazis and communists happened because some western states in continental Europe abandoned that Christian values and today\u0026#039;s progressives are planning to do the same.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022They want to give up on western values and create a new world, a post-western world,\u0022 he warned. \u0022Who is going to stop them if we don\u0026#039;t?\u0022\r\n\r\nOrbán\u0026#039;s defense of the so-called \u0022western value\u0022 of protecting children from \u0022gender ideology\u0022 received a standing ovation as the prime minister waded into the current U.S. culture war over discussions about race and gender in the nation\u0026#039;s schools.\r\n\r\n\u0022The mother is a woman, the father is a man. Leave our kids alone. Full stop. End of discussion!\u0022 Orbán said.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFollowing the Hungarian leader\u0026#039;s speech, Sen. Bernie Sanders\u0026#039; (I-Vt.) foreign policy advisor, Matt Duss, pointed to a 2018 essay written by the senator warning that autocratic leaders like Orbán and Russian President Vladimir Putin have formed an \u0022authoritarian axis\u0022 that must be confronted by progressives joining forces across borders:\r\n\r\n\r\nIn order to effectively combat the rise of the international authoritarian axis, we need an international progressive movement that mobilizes behind a vision of shared prosperity, security and dignity for all people, and that addresses the massive global inequality that exists, not only in wealth but in political power.\r\n\r\n\r\nAuthoritarians like Orbán and former U.S. President Donald Trump have exploited a global political order which has perpetuated \u0022massive wealth and income inequality,\u0022 he wrote.\r\n\r\n\u0022We must look honestly at how that order has failed to deliver on many of its promises, and how authoritarians have adeptly exploited those failures in order to build support for their agenda,\u0022 Sanders added. \u0022Our job is to build on our common humanity and do everything that we can to oppose all of the forces... We know that those forces work together across borders. We must do the same.\u0022\r\n\r\nFollowing Orbán\u0026#039;s speech on Thursday, MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said the Hungarian leader has already effectively \u0022united forces\u0022 with the Republican Party.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Republican playbook is the Viktor Orbán playbook,\u0022 said Hasan. \u0022And you can call that what you want—but I am going to continue to call it fascism.\u0022