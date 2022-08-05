Fetterman Celebrates 1 Million Individual Donations Ahead of Return to Campaign Trail

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announced Friday that his U.S. Senate campaign has received one million individual donations, highlighting the progressive candidate\u0026#039;s strong grassroots support.\r\n\r\nFetterman posted a video of himself and his family thanking his supporters for their contributions, which totaled a record-breaking $11 million in the second quarter of 2022 and which averaged less than $30 per donation.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The total number of contributions is a major milestone that demonstrates Fetterman\u0026#039;s unmatched and steady grassroots support across the commonwealth,\u0022 said the campaign in a statement.\r\n\r\nThe campaign marked the milestone as it announced Fetterman will hold his first public event since he suffered a stroke in May, with a rally planned for next Friday, August 12.\r\n\r\nFetterman will address supporters in Erie, which he said is in the state\u0026#039;s \u0022most important bellwether county.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe lieutenant governor won Erie County by more than 65% of the vote in the primary, which took place just days after his stroke. Former President Donald Trump won the county in 2016 and President Joe Biden won it in 2020.\r\n\r\n\u0022Before the 2020 election, I said that if I could know one single fact about the results, I could tell you who was going to win Pennsylvania. Whoever wins Erie County will win Pennsylvania,\u0022 Fetterman said Friday. \u0022I\u0026#039;ve visited Erie dozens and dozens of times in the past, and I am honored and proud to be returning to the campaign trail here.\u0022\r\n\r\nFetterman is facing Republican nominee Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor, in the general election.